 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "I remember when passengers dressed up for business or first class." That's what people say when insinuating that a person "looks" like they should be in economy   (afar.com) divider line
125
    More: Asinine, Delta Air Lines, Airline, American Airlines, Los Angeles International Airport, Pan American World Airways, airline's point, Northwest Airlines, Continental Airlines  
•       •       •

1483 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2022 at 2:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



125 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I remember when people dressed up to stand in a soup line.

voiceofoc.orgView Full Size
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I remember when people dressed up to stand in a soup line.

[voiceofoc.org image 850x619]


Which one are you?

/snerk
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I remember when you didn't have security theater and you could meet people at the gate, but here we are.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is one of my pet peeve topics.  Much of the manners system, was instituted by rich old white men, who wanted to protect their privilege.

"When you have more than you need, build a longer table, not a higher fence."  quote from some dead person, probably.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I really don't care what you dress like on a plane.

But there needs to be hygiene rules.
Last time I flew I was still wearing a mask, which helped.
But the guy sitting next to me smelled like he hadn't showered in 13 weeks.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As long as you're not setting off some kind of health or safety violation, I think you're good.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

freddyV: I really don't care what you dress like on a plane.

But there needs to be hygiene rules.
Last time I flew I was still wearing a mask, which helped.
But the guy sitting next to me smelled like he hadn't showered in 13 weeks.


And don't wear fragrances.   I have never had a problem breathing in my life until the last time I flew.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I watched waaaaaay too many films from the 1940s when I was a kid and as a consequence still dress to travel. I'm always questioned by border people for arriving looking presentable as opposed to showing up looking like I just rolled out of bed.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Last time I flew I was wearing joggers and a hoodie and I was the best dressed person on that plane.

/southwest obviously
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

freddyV: Last time I flew I was still wearing a mask, which helped.


Last time I flew, it was October 2021 or something. I wore a mask AND a face shield.

As soon as we were in the air, so many people around me took off their masks. I asked them to put their masks on, and they just shrugged their shoulders, "I don't feel like it."

I complained to the flight attended, and she just shrugged her shoulders: "What can I do?"

Uh, tell the people that you are going to file police reports for not following airline laws and regulations?

Still pisses me off. The pandemic eliminated my faith in humanity, for many reasons.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark that. A plane is already uncomfortable. I'm not wearing uncomfortable clothes just to be crammed into a tiny seat and elbow wrestle with the guy next to me.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next time I just call you a slob.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is one of my pet peeve topics.  Much of the manners system, was instituted by rich old white men, who wanted to protect their privilege.

"When you have more than you need, build a longer table, not a higher fence."  quote from some dead person, probably.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember when we weren't legally required to completely undress at the security checkpoint removing belts and shoes to be put into a belt scanner too, yet here we are.

Why I wear kaftans and new age lounge pants with socks and sandals for all flights. No belts and easy shoes.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I remember when people dressed up to stand in a soup line.

[voiceofoc.org image 850x619]


Clothing can help you keep your dignity when it's otherwise challenged.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: I remember when we weren't legally required to completely undress at the security checkpoint removing belts and shoes to be put into a belt scanner too, yet here we are.

Why I wear kaftans and new age lounge pants with socks and sandals for all flights. No belts and easy shoes.


I remember when they didn't have TSA-Pre and Clear.  

The regular lanes have gotten horrible - always some jackass who flies once a decade and doesn't bother to take anything out of their pockets until the moment they get to the conveyor belt.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

8 inches: Ker_Thwap: This is one of my pet peeve topics.  Much of the manners system, was instituted by rich old white men, who wanted to protect their privilege.

"When you have more than you need, build a longer table, not a higher fence."  quote from some dead person, probably.

[Fark user image 425x282]


You left out the rich and male portion of my statement.  But, you're right, the rich white men have had it ever so hard, and are the real victims.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: I remember when we weren't legally required to completely undress at the security checkpoint removing belts and shoes to be put into a belt scanner too, yet here we are.

Why I wear kaftans and new age lounge pants with socks and sandals for all flights. No belts and easy shoes.


Doesn't matter what I wear, I get the "extra" search 99% of the time anyhow. So regular clothes & shoes as why be in a hurry when you know you are going to hear "Could you please step over here, please?"

/seeing SSSS on your boarding pass means you're getting "the treatment"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You kids these days are lazy.

In the 1950s a man didn't jerk off without putting on a sports jacket and hat!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: I remember when you didn't have security theater and you could meet people at the gate, but here we are.


This.

Considering we have to strip almost down to skivvies for the Xray scanning and bullshiat, not botheting to wear extra clothes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

With whats going around today. I'm not taking any chances.
 
dobro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear nice clothes everywhere. Especially on a plane. I don't want to see some fat asshole's hairy legs sticking out of his shorts or fat beer belly straining an old, ratty T-shirt. People dress like slobs these days. Sweatpants at the store...Awful.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day men wore suits and ties to a baseball game and all the games were day games in the middle of summer.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how she dresses when flying that has the snubs in first class upset

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmm, I wonder what has them so upset.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Ker_Thwap: This is one of my pet peeve topics.  Much of the manners system, was instituted by rich old white men, who wanted to protect their privilege.

"When you have more than you need, build a longer table, not a higher fence."  quote from some dead person, probably.

[Fark user image 425x282]


Motherfarker, everything in this country come back to racism as it's our original sin. The reason why breakfast foods are fortified? Racism!

King cotton was so prevelant that southern farmers grew cotton solely to keep their sharecroppers from stealing food to eat so they could keep them in debt to the company store. The average southern sharecroppers diet was pork fat, corn, and molasses as it was cheap. This meant that Pellagra was farking rampant in the south to the point the US military couldn't draft anyone from the south as most men of Fighting age had it and the ones that didn't were too connected to be drafted. Which resulted in them demanding fortification of foods so they had an actualy recruitment pool.

The US Military was compromised by a bunch of Southern Plantation owners wanting to still keep around a bunch of slaves long after the Civil War.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: Back in the day men wore suits and ties to a baseball game and all the games were day games in the middle of summer.


Nobody could smell anyone's BO b/c everyone smoked two packs a day. When they started to ban smoking everywhere, you had to use more soap, deodorant, and wear breathable clothes.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll dress up when airlines make the seats comfortable.

Until then it's sweats and running shoes.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn poor don't know how to dress properly..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Ker_Thwap: This is one of my pet peeve topics.  Much of the manners system, was instituted by rich old white men, who wanted to protect their privilege.

"When you have more than you need, build a longer table, not a higher fence."  quote from some dead person, probably.

[Fark user image image 425x282]


The response is bullshiat but in this author's specific case and where she was flying and her skin tone. Oh, it was for sure racism.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men used to wear suits and ties, and women their finest attire, to go the movie theater. What's your point grandpa? Times change.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: i_dig_chicks: Back in the day men wore suits and ties to a baseball game and all the games were day games in the middle of summer.

Nobody could smell anyone's BO b/c everyone smoked two packs a day. When they started to ban smoking everywhere, you had to use more soap, deodorant, and wear breathable clothes.


Underworld & Iggy Pop - Bells & Circles
Youtube KmJWD9jQvhc
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Fark that. A plane is already uncomfortable. I'm not wearing uncomfortable clothes just to be crammed into a tiny seat and elbow wrestle with the guy next to me.


I feel far more comfortable in vest and trousers and a nice frock coat than I do in blue jeans and a wife beater.  Partly because the vest is good support wear, and helps contain my love handles.  Mostly because comfort is 5% physical and 95% psychological, and I feel naked in casual clothing.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Provide an environment worth dressing up for, and I'll dress up.
I'm not putting in the effort for Greyhound bus in the sky.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it ain't the shuttle-bus to the beach
it's a damn jet that can catch on fire and your flip-flops are going to melt and your bare skin will turn into cracklin' long before you exit bros!
and then we get to walk on your roasting skull on our way to freedom

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Men used to wear suits and ties, and women their finest attire, to go the movie theater. What's your point grandpa? Times change.

[Fark user image 850x669]


"Men used to wear suits and ties, and women their finest attire, to go the theater" Abraham Lincoln
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Men used to wear suits and ties, and women their finest attire, to go the movie theater. What's your point grandpa? Times change.

[Fark user image image 850x669]


The ABC news camera and the uniformed soldiers at the front tell me this isn't a movie.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bzdrummer: Damn poor don't know how to dress properly..[Fark user image 425x394]


Versailles was so big, and the clothing so elaborate, that most visitors just pissed in the hallways b/c they couldn't make it to the "bathroom" which was just a wooden box w/ a hole, hanging over a pit.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't know what poor people dress like. I've been flying private for the last 20 years.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Nobody could smell anyone's BO b/c everyone smoked two packs a day. When they started to ban smoking everywhere, you had to use more soap, deodorant, and wear breathable clothes.


Not sure if serious
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You look like a slob in your pajamas and your slippers.  Yes, I know.  How dare I judge you.  I don't know you.  The judger who judges the judge is actually the one being judged and judging judger and so on.

You still look like a slob in your pajamas and your slippers.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But then again I took Amtrak out to California, and it was grand.  Seats were larger, the coach was not full so I could leave my hat on the seat next to me, and I slept in the observation car because it had better airflow and fewer snoring people.  Perfect for dressing nicely too, instead of dressing all trashy like Walmart customers in wife beaters, pajamas, and sweat pants.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: Back in the day men wore suits and ties to a baseball game and all the games were day games in the middle of summer.


I've never been to a professional or college basketball game, but I'm pretty sure it's air conditioned inside.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm never getting into an airplane again in my lifetime.  Amtrak or driving only.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: RaceDTruck: I remember when you didn't have security theater and you could meet people at the gate, but here we are.

This.

Considering we have to strip almost down to skivvies for the Xray scanning and bullshiat, not botheting to wear extra clothes.


Time Trumpet - The War on Terror
Youtube mvexwF2HLJs
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when the 60 year old stewardess didn't think she was the only thing protecting me from the terrorists and that I should treat her as such.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An interesting change for me is sports.  Sports fans wear jerseys now.  All sports.  Here's what sports fans looked like in the 1950s.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Of course, in the 1950s, players regularly cracked their heads on the ice, so it's a good change.  The goalies didn't even wear masks.  Ouch.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't dress for the seat you have. Dress for the seat you want.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says dressing well has to be uncomfortable?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Who says dressing well has to be uncomfortable?


People who don't want to pay for alterations on their clothes.
 
Displayed 50 of 125 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.