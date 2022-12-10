 Skip to content
(CNN) Ski resorts are a paradox
30
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been to Paradox.
Nice lake.
No skiing
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no.

*sips coffee*

/kicks back into chair, begins nap
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Alpine" Slide at Park City was pretty fun as a kid.

cdn.allparkcity.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter sports fans are drawn to the mountains for the pristine wild environments"

I hate to tell you this, but if there is a resort, let alone a bunch of invasive humans roaming around, the environment is no longer "pristine".
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like being cold that much.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly we need to invade Canada. We cannot have a pristine snow environment gap.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering what they did there when it wasn't mountain biking season

aspensnowmass.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh cool, now in addition to being really fun, skiing also pisses off progressives?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Winter sports fans are drawn to the mountains for the pristine wild environments"

I hate to tell you this, but if there is a resort, let alone a bunch of invasive humans roaming around, the environment is no longer "pristine".


It's not far from it though. The difference between the top of Whistler and some random bit of backcountry is much less than the difference between there and downtown Vancouver.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pair o' Docs

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a long list of shiat we can do to help the environment before we move on to ski resorts folks. Let's start with the big ones - cars and planes.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Oh cool, now in addition to being really fun, skiing also pisses off progressives?


I'm progressive, and ski every day.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fark mega resorts.
Go back to the maw and paw community resorts of the 50's - 80's
No Tourists!
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He says as he dusts the wax off his shirt. I love hating the things that make me money.
 
Veloram
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The word is "parabolic"
 
Azz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rustypouch: El_Dan: Oh cool, now in addition to being really fun, skiing also pisses off progressives?

I'm progressive, and ski every day.


Traitor! You're probably posting this from your 3rd home in Aspen
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh, it was -7 F the other night and the parking lots were overflowing and there's this:
https://snowbrains.com/noaa-climate-report-us-hiat-with-historic-snowfall-late-season-hurricane-in-november/

Also, a lot of people are working on the problem.
https://protectourwinters.org/
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trocadero: The "Alpine" Slide at Park City was pretty fun as a kid.

[cdn.allparkcity.com image 800x480]


It's really fun, until you fly around the big curve at 50 MPH only to find that the idiot in front of you has come to a complete stop to take a picture of his wife on the opposite track.  It was like that opening montage of The Six Million Dollar Man, where Steve Austin's plane is crashing in the desert.  I shattered his Nikon, and tore my arm up pretty bad.  Rolled into the station covered in blood from my arm.  /would ride again.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So i have been skiing for 30+ years. My kid is really getting into it now.

My problem with the industry is now i have to buy a season pass, or multi-mountain pass, at a crazy price long before the season gets moving. In the old days, sure you could bend me over for a daily lift, but i could go a dozen times before i started saying "Maybe i should have grabbed a pass"

And i did, and said that plenty of years.

I get it, its an expensive sport, it kicks me extra hard in the nuts during hockey season.

I honestly feel a lot of mountains would do better if they went back to a daily model and caught their money there.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
YOU rE A PArADOX!

Sorry, that last thread is triggering my pecious snow flakes, er, snow flaks?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Borland Paradox


Corel Paradox is now part of WordPerfect Office and it is better than ever!
 
Lord Bear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Ski industry is one of the few industries that takes climate change seriously.  It's already hitting their bottom line with shorter seasons and less snowfall.

My company takes it super seriously, installing green energy (micro-hydro and solar) where we can.  And we just started a program to offset 100% of our carbon usage with carbon credits.  Carbon credits are not the same as actually being carbon neutral of course, but helicopters don't run on rainbows and unicorn farts.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: The Ski industry is one of the few industries that takes climate change seriously.  It's already hitting their bottom line with shorter seasons and less snowfall.

My company takes it super seriously, installing green energy (micro-hydro and solar) where we can.  And we just started a program to offset 100% of our carbon usage with carbon credits.  Carbon credits are not the same as actually being carbon neutral of course, but helicopters don't run on rainbows and unicorn farts.


The majority of the places by us are very green, in terms of how they manage the land, how they do snowmaking, etc.

But like you said, it only goes so far, in what used  to be a a 3-4 month season, becomes a 2-3 month season.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: The Ski industry is one of the few industries that takes climate change seriously.  It's already hitting their bottom line with shorter seasons and less snowfall.

My company takes it super seriously, installing green energy (micro-hydro and solar) where we can.  And we just started a program to offset 100% of our carbon usage with carbon credits.  Carbon credits are not the same as actually being carbon neutral of course, but helicopters don't run on rainbows and unicorn farts.


And all the race sponsorships are car companies, coal mines, and petroleum producers.
LOL skiing is such a farked industry. It took competition orgs to ban fluorocarbons before the recreational skiier was willing to part with their environmentally destructive waxes.   I still get people asking me to risk my life and apply fluoro waxes to their skis so they can glide 2" farther per stride.

The ski industry is all about greenwashing. Those farkers will keep doing what they do until they are skiing on mud in December.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Pair o' Docs

[Fark user image 425x567]

[Fark user image 800x533]

[Fark user image 539x525]


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size


/great scott!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was a snowmaker for several years. 12 hour shifts 6 days a week, it sucked. You know you got a bottom end job when you're allowed to openly fark with the tourists and management won't touch you because no one is stupid enough to do it.

I went back to school soon after wrecking boss mans sled. I couldn't pass that piss test.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I enjoy golfing in the mountains.
 
