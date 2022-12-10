 Skip to content
(The Chattanoogan)   Now we know why so many school districts just add a few more doublewides to their existing schools and call it day
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's just not fair, subby.

..When they're on school grounds, doublewides are called "Portables"
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????


You tell us what it should cost then.

I look forward to you cornering the market in school construction with your clearly superior abilities
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The cost had been estimated to be $65 million to $70 million by school officials in 2021 when the County Commission approved funds toward the construction.
The low bid was the Christman Company. P&C Construction bid $99,357,776. The other bid was Tri-Con Construction at $108,959,266.

Looks like bad estimating.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The cost had been estimated to be $65 million to $70 million by school officials in 2021 when the County Commission approved funds toward the construction.
The low bid was the Christman Company. P&C Construction bid $99,357,776. The other bid was Tri-Con Construction at $108,959,266.

Looks like bad estimating.


Construction costs have ballooned since COVID-19 started.  School construction projects take the better part of a decade to kick-off, if the prices spike beyond expectations then it becomes a problem.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The cost had been estimated to be $65 million to $70 million by school officials in 2021 when the County Commission approved funds toward the construction.
The low bid was the Christman Company. P&C Construction bid $99,357,776. The other bid was Tri-Con Construction at $108,959,266.

Looks like bad estimating.


If they were good at estimating, they'd be in construction instead of school officiating. What are the odds that none of them actually talked to any experienced construction people before making their 'estimate'?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The cost had been estimated to be $65 million to $70 million by school officials in 2021 when the County Commission approved funds toward the construction.
The low bid was the Christman Company. P&C Construction bid $99,357,776. The other bid was Tri-Con Construction at $108,959,266.

Looks like bad estimating.


Building costs are still nuts.

We had an addition to our house planned. Everything drawn up, stuff in line and ready to go, i literally had to sign a couple of papers and stuff would have got moving.

About a week before we were going to start, the lockdowns started, and we figured it was a bad idea to rip one of the walls off our house, turn the place into an active construction zone, and borrow a boatload of money.

After about 6 months and us being comfortable with how things were, we went back. The costs for everything (material, labor, etc) was now almost 50% more, with questionable lead times on stuff, and good luck getting those appliances or finishes you specifically wanted, decking in the color you wanted, etc. It was basically "we will get whatever we can when we can, and you are just going to have to live with it". So we held.

We are now looking to maybe execute in the spring, except there are still issues with availability on some stuff (i broke down and bought the stove we really wanted when i was able to so its ready to go, and its been sitting in our basement for almost a year (and i paid about 20% more than what we had planned) and we decided to just go with contractor grade stuff on some stuff and just deal with it later). but labor costs have continued to go up, and its still 50% or so over the original budgets, not to mention a couple percent more in interest.

So yea, i completely get why their estimates from 2001 are so off.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
err 2021. Obviously if their estimate was 20 years out of date, it would be useless.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's just not fair, subby.

..When they're on school grounds, doublewides are called "Portables"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't have gunmen roaming the corridors if there aren't any corridors.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's just not fair, subby.

..When they're on school grounds, doublewides are called "Portables"


Funny story about these.  In my first day as a data cabling tech for a local school district, I was riding with the senior guy out to a school where they were getting a new portable put in.  For those that don't know, portables, like doublewides, are somewhat pre-finished at the factory, with things like conduit and some of the low-voltage cabling already installed.  As such, the Cat5e cabling from the wall jacks runs to a junction box on one side of the portable, along with other 'special systems' to their own junction boxes, for things like the fire alarm, the phones, the PA system, etc.

When we got there, they were just finishing hooking up the inside-plant cabling to the OSP cabling running from the IDF in the building a ways over and through underground conduit.  We did a TDR test (distance measure) and found the run out-of-spec overlength, because the junction boxes were on the far side of the portable from that next building, not on the near side. So the cabling had to exit the existing building in conduit, pass under the portable to the far end, then run through the portable back to the outlets.  This added the better part of a hundred feet to a couple of the drops.

The project manager asked how the cabling looked and the senior guy gave him the report on overlength.  The PM asked what could be done about it, and without missing a beat I told him to turn the portable around 180 degrees.  He damn near blew up at us, they were literally in the process of installing the final trim on the interior and getting ready to put the skirting boards around the exterior base.  The senior guy, who was a bit of a joker himself, managed to talk-down the PM to explain that I was kidding, and that we weren't going to worry about the drops being a bit overlength.
As soon as we got back in the van to leave and closed the doors we both started laughing, almost maniacally.  That I'd manage to set-off the PM that badly over a little quip was farkin' hilarious.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's just not fair, subby.

..When they're on school grounds, doublewides are called "Portables"


Ok grandpa. They're called "learning cottages" now.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????


Football stadium.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Around here, we are constantly battling to close schools and other over built properties.  And if immigration isn't allowed to pick up, we certainly won't need all the classroom footage.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Man On A Mission: Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????

You tell us what it should cost then.

I look forward to you cornering the market in school construction with your clearly superior abilities


It costs nothing when you are a dictator with free labor and free materials.

I mean, I was worried when Southpark exposed my scheme for using fetuses to build a Pizza Hut, but so far I've been free & clear on the school building.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The worst part is, once you start going over corners start getting cut, and stupid decisions get made that magically "get signed off on" without the uniformed parties actually knowing.

My neighboring town is a great example. The new jr/sr high school (built on the site of the former middle school, which was closed for any number of contaminant reasons) was over budget, and since half the town is either rich farks or farmers - neither of whom wanted a new school because, well, guess - corners were cut. Like the fact that the building is already over capacity despite being two years old because they budgeted for x amount of students despite demonstrable town growth. And then there's the quality of the place itself. I went into the auditorium, for example, and it's great. You can see through the walls (they didn't seal the door frames properly) and over said walls (the ceiling's not airtight into the adjacent atrium), there's no proscenium, only a suspended curtain, the stage is shallower than it should've been and it's got nowhere near the acoustic deadening in it that it desperately needs. Oh, and the very pricey sound and light equipment? Sitting in an open space in the back of the room, readily accessible to anyone at any time instead of being locked up. But since the construction committee types swear it was signed off on (narrator - no it wasn't), they went ahead with it being like that.  And just to make sure money was wasted, all the doors are 9' (aka, custom) and they literally have boxes of caster wheels sitting around for static equipment that was supposed to be mobile. Practice spaces are used for storage and office space, everyone's shoehorned and the design guys are utterly hated.

This is the stupidity they're stuck with now.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tyner High/Middle School

But it's really two schools in one, if that makes a difference.
 
scanman61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CSB:  my ex wife used to teach at Westbury High School in Houston ISD.  It was an older school so the district had decided to upgrade the building with energy efficient window, installing a computer network backbone, etc.  All the windows were custom made because of the strange sizes in the building.

Comes time to start work and the construction company starts boring holes through the walls for the network cabling.  The office starts getting calls from different classrooms about large cracks appearing in their walls, walls that weren't being drilled.  Work stops, a structural engineer is called in.  He makes his inspection and says "Evacuate the building, now!"  Kids weren't even allowed to empty their lockers. Turns out the original construction in 1961 was substandard and years of water leaks, shifting soil, etc had deteriorated the original concrete to where the building was structurally unsound.  They had to shut down the school until they got enough portables to reopen, then the building was demolished and a new one built.

The new windows and other materials that were custom made for the upgrade were sold off for pennies on the dollar because no one had thought to have a structural engineer inspection before starting the project.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????


High schools in Texas spend more than that on football stadiums, if you really want to talk about priorities....
 
Ehre
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If each building cost $1,000,000 you could build 99 buildings. That's a big school with chandeliers in each room.

Or maybe most of that money is being spent on a stadium, auditorium, gymnasium. Entertainment is so important. No wonder why our society is going downhill. Our priorities are so screwed.
 
pdieten
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????


Since the twin realities of "everyone should go to college" and "we shouldn't let immigrants in" have come home to roost, which means there are not enough people getting into construction to actually get anything done anymore.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????


If they brought in a few bus loads of Mexicans, it could be done under budget and before deadline.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????


In all fairness, high school football stadiums are not cheap.

star-telegram.comView Full Size


https://usatodayhss.com/lists/the-top-10-most-expensive-high-school-football-stadiums-in-texas
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: Somaticasual: That's just not fair, subby.

..When they're on school grounds, doublewides are called "Portables"

Funny story about these.  In my first day as a data cabling tech for a local school district, I was riding with the senior guy out to a school where they were getting a new portable put in.  For those that don't know, portables, like doublewides, are somewhat pre-finished at the factory, with things like conduit and some of the low-voltage cabling already installed.  As such, the Cat5e cabling from the wall jacks runs to a junction box on one side of the portable, along with other 'special systems' to their own junction boxes, for things like the fire alarm, the phones, the PA system, etc.

When we got there, they were just finishing hooking up the inside-plant cabling to the OSP cabling running from the IDF in the building a ways over and through underground conduit.  We did a TDR test (distance measure) and found the run out-of-spec overlength, because the junction boxes were on the far side of the portable from that next building, not on the near side. So the cabling had to exit the existing building in conduit, pass under the portable to the far end, then run through the portable back to the outlets.  This added the better part of a hundred feet to a couple of the drops.

The project manager asked how the cabling looked and the senior guy gave him the report on overlength.  The PM asked what could be done about it, and without missing a beat I told him to turn the portable around 180 degrees.  He damn near blew up at us, they were literally in the process of installing the final trim on the interior and getting ready to put the skirting boards around the exterior base.  The senior guy, who was a bit of a joker himself, managed to talk-down the PM to explain that I was kidding, and that we weren't going to worry about the drops being a bit overlength.
As soon as we got back in the van to leave and closed the doors we both started laughing, almost mani ...


In one of my early IT gigs, i was presented a problem with a printer. It was a problem that happened in the better part of 1k+ locations. It happened enough where it was annoying, but not a big enough issue where anyone really dug into it. Basically when you sent a job to one rarely used printer, about 10% of the time, it would fail to print, or you would get garbage.

So they dumped it on me, new junior guy getting up to speed.

Issue ended up being what you said, the ethernet run to this device was like 100 feet over the max length of cat 5 (~300 feet, at least at the time, no idea if that has changed). Most of the locations followed the same exact layout and runs.

For some reason one of the senior guys argued that it couldn't be the issue, that it would either work or it wouldn't, 100% of the time, if that was the case, and that the issue was because of software or somehow user related.

So we made a 450 foot ethernet cable, and got the exact same results that were reported.

"Ok, so how do we fix this line?"
"well we either need to re-do the runs and find a way to shorten them to get them into spec, or put a hub or booster along the way to get our runs in spec, or maybe we can look at doing wireless (new and expensive at its time)."
"That sounds crazy expensive"
"Well throwing a basic hub in the middle is just going to be a dude with a ladder and some splicing and maybe a 100 dollar part. Of course we will need an electrician to put an outlet in in a lot of cases, there aren't any up there, but they should be able to piggy back off the lighting"
"Thats going to be a code issue in some places, and even if it isn't, its going to be expensive if we need to do it 1000 times"
"Well.....we COULD move the printer closer....."
"yeah but its back there because that station that needs the printouts is right there, and if we move the whole station its other issues"

End result was when people complained, we told them to deal with it, or we could move the printer. Since the person who would be complaining would now have to constantly walk back and forth 100 feet if we did, they would quickly shut up, and hit reprint when it happened.

It stayed that way for about 10 years, until they finally added wifi for other reasons, and switched over.
 
scanman61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Man On A Mission: Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????

High schools in Texas spend more than that on football stadiums, if you really want to talk about priorities....


School districts in Texas.....

They spend obscene amount of money on "sports complexes" (looking at you, Katy) but they aren't for a single school.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The cost had been estimated to be $65 million to $70 million by school officials in 2021 when the County Commission approved funds toward the construction.
The low bid was the Christman Company. P&C Construction bid $99,357,776. The other bid was Tri-Con Construction at $108,959,266.

Looks like bad estimating.


I thought it was a little wierd to mention a school employee's estimate of the cost of a construction project.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not that cold outside.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scanman61: CSB:  my ex wife used to teach at Westbury High School in Houston ISD.  It was an older school so the district had decided to upgrade the building with energy efficient window, installing a computer network backbone, etc.  All the windows were custom made because of the strange sizes in the building.

Comes time to start work and the construction company starts boring holes through the walls for the network cabling.  The office starts getting calls from different classrooms about large cracks appearing in their walls, walls that weren't being drilled.  Work stops, a structural engineer is called in.  He makes his inspection and says "Evacuate the building, now!"  Kids weren't even allowed to empty their lockers. Turns out the original construction in 1961 was substandard and years of water leaks, shifting soil, etc had deteriorated the original concrete to where the building was structurally unsound.  They had to shut down the school until they got enough portables to reopen, then the building was demolished and a new one built.

The new windows and other materials that were custom made for the upgrade were sold off for pennies on the dollar because no one had thought to have a structural engineer inspection before starting the project.


The soil in E Texas is notoriously unstable.  Combine that with the endless cycle of freeze, 100 degree temps, drought then flood, and the strata doesn't know whether to shiat or get off the pot.

In more next life I'm going to do foundation repairs.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Construction costs have ballooned since COVID-19 started.  School construction projects take the better part of a decade to kick-off, if the prices spike beyond expectations then it becomes a problem.
The low bid was the Christman Company. P&C Construction bid $99,357,776. The other bid was Tri-Con Construction at $108,959,266.

Looks like bad estimating.

Construction costs have ballooned since COVID-19 started.  School construction projects take the better part of a decade to kick-off, if the prices spike beyond expectations then it becomes a problem.


Why would a pre-covid estimate be used at all then? If construction costs go up 50% it's the sort of thing you ought to know about before requesting bids.
 
Decorus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????


Look up Belmont Learning Center the 350 million dollar High School.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My old school, back in the late 1970's, was doing that (that school was also using a building built in 1918 as the middle school and high school, while using a building from 1954 as the grade school, and they didn't have many choices as to where and when to build additions to the old 1918 building).
 
scanman61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: scanman61: CSB:  my ex wife used to teach at Westbury High School in Houston ISD.  It was an older school so the district had decided to upgrade the building with energy efficient window, installing a computer network backbone, etc.  All the windows were custom made because of the strange sizes in the building.

Comes time to start work and the construction company starts boring holes through the walls for the network cabling.  The office starts getting calls from different classrooms about large cracks appearing in their walls, walls that weren't being drilled.  Work stops, a structural engineer is called in.  He makes his inspection and says "Evacuate the building, now!"  Kids weren't even allowed to empty their lockers. Turns out the original construction in 1961 was substandard and years of water leaks, shifting soil, etc had deteriorated the original concrete to where the building was structurally unsound.  They had to shut down the school until they got enough portables to reopen, then the building was demolished and a new one built.

The new windows and other materials that were custom made for the upgrade were sold off for pennies on the dollar because no one had thought to have a structural engineer inspection before starting the project.

The soil in E Texas is notoriously unstable.  Combine that with the endless cycle of freeze, 100 degree temps, drought then flood, and the strata doesn't know whether to shiat or get off the pot.

In more next life I'm going to do foundation repairs.


I've had to have that done to both of the houses I've owned in the Houston area.  No foundation cracking but drywall cracks, tape coming off the seams as walls shifted, sticky doors, etc
 
Decorus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LineNoise: TWX: Somaticasual: That's just not fair, subby.

..When they're on school grounds, doublewides are called "Portables"

Funny story about these.  In my first day as a data cabling tech for a local school district, I was riding with the senior guy out to a school where they were getting a new portable put in.  For those that don't know, portables, like doublewides, are somewhat pre-finished at the factory, with things like conduit and some of the low-voltage cabling already installed.  As such, the Cat5e cabling from the wall jacks runs to a junction box on one side of the portable, along with other 'special systems' to their own junction boxes, for things like the fire alarm, the phones, the PA system, etc.

When we got there, they were just finishing hooking up the inside-plant cabling to the OSP cabling running from the IDF in the building a ways over and through underground conduit.  We did a TDR test (distance measure) and found the run out-of-spec overlength, because the junction boxes were on the far side of the portable from that next building, not on the near side. So the cabling had to exit the existing building in conduit, pass under the portable to the far end, then run through the portable back to the outlets.  This added the better part of a hundred feet to a couple of the drops.

The project manager asked how the cabling looked and the senior guy gave him the report on overlength.  The PM asked what could be done about it, and without missing a beat I told him to turn the portable around 180 degrees.  He damn near blew up at us, they were literally in the process of installing the final trim on the interior and getting ready to put the skirting boards around the exterior base.  The senior guy, who was a bit of a joker himself, managed to talk-down the PM to explain that I was kidding, and that we weren't going to worry about the drops being a bit overlength.
As soon as we got back in the van to leave and closed the doors we both started laughing, almost ...


Roflmao WifI for printing???
Due to the security certificates we use at Los Angeles Unified School District we can't use WiFi for printers.
We have classrooms with 6 internet drops all in a single spot cause you know why spread them out when you can just stick em all right under the board....
 
anotherluser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One of the plusses of using union shops in times like these. Your cost of labor might be higher up front, but is predictable with very good accuracy for the length of the union contracts.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Why would a pre-covid estimate be used at all then? If construction costs go up 50% it's the sort of thing you ought to know about before requesting bids.


because when someone put the original bids in, it was possibly at a point where there was a downturn in the industry, or they assumed stuff would be getting back to normal.

There are certain things in a bid\RFP\project plan where the contractor\etc assumes the risk (and prices it in) on materials\labor\whatever, and certain things where the bid has a rider of sorts saying "We are basing this on X costing Y, customer is on the hook for actual cost of Y".

I have stuff like that in my contracts for a normal house, something along the lines of a school is going to be even more so because you are dealing with things like technology resources, specialized or customized equipment plants, you name it.

Like my HVAC is a line item on my bids, and if i wanted to specify a specific AC unit, i'm expected to pay for it, and that price may\will change. MAYBE my contractor would let me give some basic specs and source it themselves, and assume the rirsk\reward with it, but its also just a basic home unit, not a commercial level type plant.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One frustrating thing that I learned working for a city government in Florida, is that most local elected officials do not understand economy of scale.  When you break this down at cost per square foot there is really nothing shocking about the price and when you consider the tax base that is supporting the project it is doable.

Thing is, the elected officials do not care, they just see all those zeros and they start cutting budgets because they can not imagine having to pay half a quarter of a percent more on property taxes.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
20 years ago, the town I lived in was looking at adding a gym, four classrooms and an auto shop to their high school: $16 million.  This is in a town of under 3000.  Most of the students came from the surrounding county, but the town didn't have bonding authority and the county refused to kick in.  So, nothing happened.
 
Northern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Since when did it cost $96 million to build a high school????


We are replacing our K-5 with a pre-school added on.  The architects wanted a $265 million dollar budget.
They started construction this past summer and already are crying poor and that they blew the budget already.
And yeah, I'm pretty angry.  Wtf?  This is a public school, not HQ for a tech company.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Decorus: Roflmao WifI for printing???
Due to the security certificates we use at Los Angeles Unified School District we can't use WiFi for printers.
We have classrooms with 6 internet drops all in a single spot cause you know why spread them out when you can just stick em all right under the board....


This was for work orders to build kids bikes. Not exactly something you are worried about security on, but even if you were, there are plenty of easy ways to secure it with off the shelf stuff these days.
 
