(MSN)   Oh no. Anyway
14
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's because:

1.  Their job is dangerous
2.  They aren't appreciated
3.  Their city government castigates them
4.  Subby's mom never loved him
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

5. They're being asked to behave like civilized members of society instead of a street gang with badges
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

6/10
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, wait, I can feel one, I think, wait... it's coming... nope, no tears. Sorry.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Explains why people can just go and steal now.

" they stole a tv? eh, if nobody's dead, we dont have time for that:"
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And they're all moving to Florida.  Guaranteed.  They'll be under the watchful eye of Lee County Sheriff Jackass Carmine Marceno. They can abuse all the non-whites they want.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Explains why people can just go and steal now.

" they stole a tv? eh, if nobody's dead, we dont have time for that:"


It's been that way even when they were fully staffed. "BLM, eh? Well if you want us to stop getting away with killing everyone, I guess we'll just have to stop showing up afterwards to take a report and shoot your dog."
 
honk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I need to ask my Trumper brother in law if this is because of the pandemic cash giveaway that paid so much that people could just stop working.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What are they including as "crime" to show the sharp increase since 2019? Because car/apartment break-ins or violent assault are very different from some homeless camp getting busted up for trespassing.

Because ignoring the blatant lying with statistics that that time frame would include, I'm curious if the definition changed in the spirit of self-justification for their own obscene budget.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dang, you're an easy grader. I thought it was a 3/10.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How bout we not launder Washington Examiner copaganda through MSN
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because crappy jobs are crappy jobs?

CSB: Met a former Baltimore cop who became a truck driver. Says it was the best career move he ever made.
 
