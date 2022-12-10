 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Any spare change, sir?   (ktla.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Wheat cent, Lincoln Wheat pennies, most popular series of U.S. coins, United States Mint, Rare coins, complete set of Lincoln Wheat pennies, Victor D. Brenner, high-grade  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2022 at 12:26 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, but are wheat pennies gluten-free?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have a steamer trunk full
I give a roll to scouts collecting them
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remember when memes used to be clever and/or funny? Before untalented people got ahold of technology? Ah, memories.
 
Mukster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Worked for this guy in UHF and can work for you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't I farking tell you people in the time traveler thread? But nooOOOOooo.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.