(Atlas Obscura)   Forget Santa, Krampus is the Christmas icon we need these days   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
Azz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark Krampus. Krampus is a pussy
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's cute watching cultural appropriation. Just remember, it's only wrong if your white.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Krampus sings some Soul
Youtube CeNKuLjgVrI



/love that they got the late great Charles Bradley to do the singing parts
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That ought give the god-botherers the vapors. I approve.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [YouTube video: Krampus sings some Soul]


/love that they got the late great Charles Bradley to do the singing parts


I always thought he was a turrible singer.  Turrible.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I prefer the Yule Cat

https://www.medievalists.net/2019/12/the-yule-cat-of-iceland-a-different-kind-of-christmas-tradition/
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cameron Jamie's Kranky Klaus

The Melvins - Kranky Klaus
Youtube 9pPdGt1aFTE
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am appalled that people celebrate the birth of Our Savior this way. Jesus wanted us to follow His example by killing trees and turning them into fire hazards, and giving people we hate fruitcakes.
 
