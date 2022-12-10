 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kansas City)   "Flu, RSV, COVID spiking in Kansas and Missouri. Hospitals reaching capacity" Surprise, surprise, surprise   (kansascity.com) divider line
41
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2022 at 11:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
paywall article greenlit

surprise surprise surprise

-1
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fake  flues!!
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That settles it.  Lock everything down!
 
RailProf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. I'm in Missouri and our local clinics have been slammed. My physician had to cancel my appointment because they were sick. If you aren't at urgent care by 1pm, you won't get seen today. I'm on the downhill side of a RSV infection that morphed into a sinus/bronchitis thing. Been feeling like crap for almost two weeks. But my Irish whisky makes good hot toddies, so I'm doing ok.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: paywall article greenlit

surprise surprise surprise

-1


Try the maybe later selection it will let you in.

"This article has Unlimited Access. "
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That settles it.  Lock everything down!


Or people could just wear a mask in public.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks still won't work for them. They should protest respiratory illness in a poorly ventilated building without masks. Like seeing a movie or something.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Mayor has Covid and reports the hospitals are filling. Warns people to mask up.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the big numbers come from VISITS....WOW !, yep visits.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: Jeebus Saves: That settles it.  Lock everything down!

Or people could just wear a mask in public.


We're still going with it's being spread in public, and not people spending time with groups of familiar people?  Good to know we haven't learned a damn thing.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear toy G-D mask!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: Wear toy G-D mask!


*your.  farking phone ;)
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RailProf: Yup. I'm in Missouri and our local clinics have been slammed. My physician had to cancel my appointment because they were sick. If you aren't at urgent care by 1pm, you won't get seen today. I'm on the downhill side of a RSV infection that morphed into a sinus/bronchitis thing. Been feeling like crap for almost two weeks. But my Irish whisky makes good hot toddies, so I'm doing ok.


Dont underestimate bronchitis.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: paywall article greenlit

surprise surprise surprise

-1


Right. I am not turning off my ad blocker. I'm unimpressed by snowflakes who go to the hospital because they have the flu, anyway. I've had it many times and now I get flu shots, too.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great. We're headed to northeast Kansas for Christmas.

Or... this could be a great excuse to cancel those plans. Hmmm...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Jeebus Saves: That settles it.  Lock everything down!

Or people could just wear a mask in public.


I always wear when when I shoplift or rob a bank.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If only there was some way we could prepare our bodies ahead of time to fight these viral infections.
 
Daeva
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Farking Biden......
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

clovercat: Our Mayor has Covid and reports the hospitals are filling. Warns people to mask up.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Except not this kind. The mouth & nose kind. Plus this kind if you want I guess. Anyway, stay well Farkers!
 
Dwedit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

calbert: paywall article greenlit


https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/bypass-paywalls-clean/
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Great. We're headed to northeast Kansas for Christmas.

Or... this could be a great excuse to cancel those plans. Hmmm...


"We don't plan on going to Kansas this year"

"Oh, are you afraid of the flu outbreak?"

"There's a flu outbreak?"
 
palelizard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WTP 2: the big numbers come from VISITS....WOW !, yep visits.


Visits are a pretty standard way of counting thing in healthcare.
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's called WINTER.  Couple that with the lockdowns in 2020, and people's immunity is low.
Flu, cold, RSV, covid are more "active" in the winter.  According to research, it's because
our noses "get cold" and the little critters in our nose, cannot filter out the germs that end up
in our lungs.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/06/health/why-winter-colds-flu-wellness/index.html


Maybe instead of masks, we should all start wearing THESE in the winter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: If only there was some way we could prepare our bodies ahead of time to fight these viral infections.


Not yet for RSV, and COVID and flu vaccines are both in the 'harm reduction' category now (rather than preventing any symptomatic disease, as we saw vs. the pre-Delta variants). Get the vaccines but do not rely on the vaccines.

Wear a well-fitting N95 mask and avoid unnecessary indoor gatherings. Wash your hands too.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never stopped masking. I like not getting sick.

Just wear your damn masks. I had no choice but to fly recently, and I was double-masked while on board. It's not going to kill you.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

frankb00th: RailProf: Yup. I'm in Missouri and our local clinics have been slammed. My physician had to cancel my appointment because they were sick. If you aren't at urgent care by 1pm, you won't get seen today. I'm on the downhill side of a RSV infection that morphed into a sinus/bronchitis thing. Been feeling like crap for almost two weeks. But my Irish whisky makes good hot toddies, so I'm doing ok.

Dont underestimate bronchitis.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Jeebus Saves: That settles it.  Lock everything down!

Or people could just wear a mask in public.


Commie
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: GregInIndy: If only there was some way we could prepare our bodies ahead of time to fight these viral infections.

Not yet for RSV, and COVID and flu vaccines are both in the 'harm reduction' category now (rather than preventing any symptomatic disease, as we saw vs. the pre-Delta variants). Get the vaccines but do not rely on the vaccines.

Wear a well-fitting N95 mask and avoid unnecessary indoor gatherings. Wash your hands too.


Covid is new but the vaccines are great. The other two, RSV and the flu, have always been around. Those and the various rhinovirii are literally what cold and flu season is.

So please, everyone wear a mask if you'd like and always practice good hygiene. But we're not hiding away from each other anymore. We're just not. Look around. People aren't doing it. I mean, sorry. It's under decent control, vaccines are easily available, and we're back to normal. It is under sufficient control for people to want to interact with each other, so they're doing that. Feel free to continue wishing for neverending quarantine. But you won't get it. And the minuscule Covid death rates don't support it.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: If only there was some way we could prepare our bodies ahead of time to fight these viral infections.


Well there's not so no use daydreaming.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If they aren't vaxxed, send them home.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nebraska here. We ain't far behind. Wife and I have done all the covid's and boosters and flu shots. Even so, it's back to wearing masks and try to do any shopping early in the mornings when foot traffic in the stores is minimal.
 
goatbroken
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That settles it.  Lock everything down!


I love this ignorant binary thinking as a means for shooting down the idea of any mitigation efforts at all. Complete toddler logic.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: calbert: paywall article greenlit

surprise surprise surprise

-1

Right. I am not turning off my ad blocker. I'm unimpressed by snowflakes who go to the hospital because they have the flu, anyway. I've had it many times and now I get flu shots, too.


Maybe you've never been sick enough to need to go to the hospital for the flu, doesn't mean other people don't get it worse and need treatment.

The flu kills a lot of people.

It killed my grandparents, years before covid.  They were in their early 70s but seemed healthy overall.  They refused to go to the hospital, because it was "just the flu".
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Ivo Shandor: GregInIndy: If only there was some way we could prepare our bodies ahead of time to fight these viral infections.

Not yet for RSV, and COVID and flu vaccines are both in the 'harm reduction' category now (rather than preventing any symptomatic disease, as we saw vs. the pre-Delta variants). Get the vaccines but do not rely on the vaccines.

Wear a well-fitting N95 mask and avoid unnecessary indoor gatherings. Wash your hands too.

Covid is new but the vaccines are great. The other two, RSV and the flu, have always been around. Those and the various rhinovirii are literally what cold and flu season is.

So please, everyone wear a mask if you'd like and always practice good hygiene. But we're not hiding away from each other anymore. We're just not. Look around. People aren't doing it. I mean, sorry. It's under decent control, vaccines are easily available, and we're back to normal. It is under sufficient control for people to want to interact with each other, so they're doing that. Feel free to continue wishing for neverending quarantine. But you won't get it. And the minuscule Covid death rates don't support it.


And that's why the hospitals are overflowing.

/You might also notice that I never mentioned "quarantine".
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I get to perform for 300 people in Nebraska tonight, where no one will be masked and they will be singing along at the tops of their lungs. Your tots and pears are appreciated.

/flu and 'VID shots and boosters up to date
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goatbroken: Complete toddler logic.


Welcome to the Facebook reality.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
HUNTER BIDENS LAPTOP
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: And that's why the hospitals are overflowing.


They're not though.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hospitalizations from Covid are quite far below anything approaching emergent or overflowing levels. They're busy (usually are this time of year) but the idea they're bursting at the seams or anything like they were during the pandemic is just hyperventilating poppycock.

And the people going Chicken Little over RSV and the flu are suffering from pandemic-induced increased awareness of the same viral infection dangers we've all faced our entire lives. RSV was first isolated in the 50's, far as we can tell has always been around, and is one of the most common respiratory infections there is. So farking chill a little. Just because you've all learned about it in the last couple years doesn't mean it's by any means new to anyone.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daeva: Farking Biden......


Farking Hunter's Laptop - FTFY
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hyperventilating Poppycock is the name of my... ahh, never mind...
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.