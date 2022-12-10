 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC4i)   Ohio Turnpike announces winners of their annual "name a snowplow" competition. Surprisingly for Ohio, Plowy McPlowface not among the winners   (nbc4i.com) divider line
7
    More: Silly, Names, Ohio Turnpike, Turnpike officials, Name, Ohio Turnpike's snowplow, favorite names, .jobs, turnpike's maintenance buildings  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2022 at 10:52 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Ha Ha You're Stuck In Ohio" not one of the finalists?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Scipio Afriplowus
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Snow-Bye-O
 
strutin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ok,those are pretty clever..
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

strutin: Ok,those are pretty clever..


Clearopathra...that got a sensible chuckle ™
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Crtl-Salt-Delete


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Plow Chicka Plow Wow


That's a different kind of plowing, Ohio.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.