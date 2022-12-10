 Skip to content
52 million South Koreans to become a year younger. You can't explain that, oh wait you can
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Given that driving in mult-passenger lanes while pregnant but the only occupant of the vehicle now seems above-board in places like Texas thanks to their "life begins at conception" concept, it's only a matter of time before the US goes the other way and everyone is deemed nine-months old at birth.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Living that close to the international date line is already cheating.  You get a full days head start on the rest of the world.
 
alex10294
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Interesting how weird that system is/was.  Especially the January 1st part.  Also, ours is similarly "off a little", but in a smaller way. A baby born 3 months premature is younger than a baby born 2 weeks late.
 
zez
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It must suck trying to find a place to have your birthday party when everyone has their birthday on the same day
 
jimpapa
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

alex10294: Interesting how weird that system is/was.  Especially the January 1st part.  Also, ours is similarly "off a little", but in a smaller way. A baby born 3 months premature is younger than a baby born 2 weeks late.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

alex10294: Interesting how weird that system is/was.  Especially the January 1st part.  Also, ours is similarly "off a little", but in a smaller way. A baby born 3 months premature is younger than a baby born 2 weeks late.


Article had one glaring error:  January 1st refers to January 1st of the Lunar calendar, not the Gregorian calendar.  So it varies each year.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Given that driving in mult-passenger lanes while pregnant but the only occupant of the vehicle now seems above-board in places like Texas thanks to their "life begins at conception" concept, it's only a matter of time before the US goes the other way and everyone is deemed nine-months old at birth.


Don't say that; I'd be nearly a year older.
For some damn reason I was born at well past 10 months.
/10lb-14oz, or just under 5kg at birth.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lost_in_Korea: alex10294: Interesting how weird that system is/was.  Especially the January 1st part.  Also, ours is similarly "off a little", but in a smaller way. A baby born 3 months premature is younger than a baby born 2 weeks late.

Article had one glaring error:  January 1st refers to January 1st of the Lunar calendar, not the Gregorian calendar.  So it varies each year.


Which means they wouldn't call it January at all.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
South Korea

Fark user imageView Full Size


Best Korea

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sucks for people who just turned old enough to drive or buy alcohol.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Lost_in_Korea: alex10294: Interesting how weird that system is/was.  Especially the January 1st part.  Also, ours is similarly "off a little", but in a smaller way. A baby born 3 months premature is younger than a baby born 2 weeks late.

Article had one glaring error:  January 1st refers to January 1st of the Lunar calendar, not the Gregorian calendar.  So it varies each year.

Which means they wouldn't call it January at all.


lol wut? yes they do.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This happens often when counting spans of time. You can either count elapsed units, like the way we count our age, or you can count which elapsed unit you're currently in. It's how you can say you're three months pregnant or that you're in your fourth month of pregnancy. Add in that they don't count from an actual date but round up to a year and it makes it a mess.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The pictures of the women and men celebrating in that article are quite different.
 
JohnBigBootay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ajgeek: Aussie_As: Given that driving in mult-passenger lanes while pregnant but the only occupant of the vehicle now seems above-board in places like Texas thanks to their "life begins at conception" concept, it's only a matter of time before the US goes the other way and everyone is deemed nine-months old at birth.

Don't say that; I'd be nearly a year older.
For some damn reason I was born at well past 10 months.
/10lb-14oz, or just under 5kg at birth.


Unless the date stuff you were told was all a lie to make the details of your conception seem plausible.
 
