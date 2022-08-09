 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 290 of WW3: Putin mentions potential settlement with Ukraine. Blasts reported at airbase in Zaporizhzhia region. Brittney Griner 'in good spirits' after prisoner swap. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
35
    More: News, Russia, mother of Viktor Bout, Vladimir Putin, UN spokesman, general Antnio Guterres, World War II, Belarus, Soviet Union  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Dec 2022 at 7:30 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russians attacked the south with drones: APU shot down 10 out of 15

On the night of December 10, Russian invaders attacked the south of Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. Units of the Yug air Command shot down 10 enemy kamikaze drones over the Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍Sumy region
On Friday evening, at about 21 hours, the Russians attacked the Velikopisarevskaya community in Sumy region. There is significant destruction of civilian infrastructure. Details are being clarified.

, Dnipropetrovsk region
At night, the Russians hiat the Nikopol and Marganets communities. In Nikopol, 11 multi-storey and private houses were damaged. 4 people were injured. In the Marganets community, people survived.

, Mykolaiv region
Today, on December 10, from 04:00, the enemy launched MLRS attacks on the water area of the Ochakovo community. There were no injuries.

📍Odessa region
The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of the Odessa region. There are thousands of people without electricity. The rescue operation continues. Two kamikaze drones were destroyed by the air defense forces.

📍Donetsk region
During the day, 4 civilians of the Donetsk region were injured due to Russian shelling: 2 in Bakhmut, 1 in Avdiivka and 1 in Kostiantynivka.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed Russian attacks in about 13 settlements

" Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Ploshchanka, Nevskoye, Belogorovka of the Luhansk region and Yakovlevka, Bakhmutskoye, Podgorodnoye, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdyumovka, Druzhba, Nevelskoye, Pobeda and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk region," the General Staff reports in the morning summary.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Master of Sports, powerlifter, record holder of Ukraine. He was 23 when the enemy claimed his life.

Yaroslav Khibovsky was originally from the Vinnytsia region and devoted himself to sports achievements. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the guy joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine for military service under a contract. So he became the chief sergeant of a mechanized company.

Showing his combat professionalism, skills and bravery, the defender passed all the tests of this war and should have celebrated his 24th birthday. Unfortunately, during the assault operations in the Donetsk region, Yaroslav received injuries that were incompatible with life.

Eternal glory and memory to the fallen hero!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
British intelligence said that Russia's support for Iran will increase in the coming months.

" Iran has become one of Russia's main military allies since its invasion of Ukraine. Iran's support for the Russian armed forces is likely to grow in the coming months, as Russia tries to get more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles , " the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence review on Saturday.

To get what it wants, Russia is likely to offer Iran unprecedented levels of military and technical support, which will transform their defense relationship.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN said that Russia is trying to give "fakes the appearance of facts"

Responding to the Russian delegation's accusations that Western weapons were allegedly delivered from Ukraine to third countries, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya, said at a Security Council meeting that Moscow, in order to appear convincing, wraps lies "in numerous terms and names, technical characteristics and figures. All this should give fakes the appearance of facts."

He recalled that Russia had already voiced such accusations in the UN Security Council in early September. But after that, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an operation to liberate the east and south of the country.

" This is the most powerful and convincing proof that all the weapons that Ukraine possesses serve their intended purpose - to help Ukrainian soldiers liberate our people and our territories ," Kyslytsya stressed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
US to deploy artillery and aircraft in Latvia

The United States has approved a plan to strengthen its military presence in the Baltic States, which assumes that American soldiers and military equipment will be in Latvia continuously on a rotating basis, Delfi news agency reports with reference to the Latvian Defense Ministry. It is planned that in the medium term, the United States will deploy its units at military bases in Adage and Lielvard.

" When it comes to the defense of the Baltic States, our transatlantic partners do not joke ," said Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For the night attack of drones, the whole of Odessa is without electricity

At night, several power facilities in the region were destroyed at once. Only critical infrastructure of the city is powered, DTEK noted.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the invaders are suffering losses from their own "friendly fire"

This is a consequence of the low training of tank and artillery crews, as well as the lack of interaction and communication between units, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best source I could find this morning is the text page here. Sorry for the quality of the image; I had to re-size to get the entire page. https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/zahalni-boiovi-vtraty-protyvnyka-z-24022022-po-10122022.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia and Iran expand military cooperation

Tehran is considering transferring ballistic missiles to the Russians in addition to drones that have already been used to attack Ukrainian civilian targets, White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Generally not my place to go here:
Fark user imageView Full Size



Defenders continue to destroy the invaders

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02 to 10.12:
personnel ‒ 93,760 (+370)
Tanks ‒ 2940 (+3)
Armored vehicles ‒ 5,917 (+5)
Artillery systems - 1,927 (+1)
MLRS -397 (+2)
Air defense systems ‒ 211
airplane - 281
helicopters - 264
UAV - 1 603
Cruise missiles-592
ships / boats ‒ 16
motor vehicles and tankers - 4,535 (+4)
special equipment ‒ 167 (+3)

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Liman directions.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: Generally not my place to go here:
[Fark user image 700x676]


Defenders continue to destroy the invaders

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02 to 10.12:
▪ personnel ‒ 93,760 (+370)
▪ Tanks ‒ 2940 (+3)
▪ Armored vehicles ‒ 5,917 (+5)
▪ Artillery systems - 1,927 (+1)
MLRS -397 (+2)
▪ Air defense systems ‒ 211
▪ airplane - 281
▪ helicopters - 264
▪ UAV - 1 603
▪ Cruise missiles-592
▪ ships / boats ‒ 16
▪ motor vehicles and tankers - 4,535 (+4)
▪ special equipment ‒ 167 (+3)

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Liman directions.


Can you give me the URL for that, please? They seem to be earlier than other sites.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last day for guesses and revisions! Deadline is midnight.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
belarus agrees to transit Ukrainian grain for export from Lithuanian ports

This is stated in the message of the representative of the UN Secretary-General Stafen Dujarric, distributed on Friday. On the same day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Yuri Ambrazevich. He informed that his country " will agree to the transit of Ukrainian grain without preconditions."

At the same time, he expressed the previously voiced request of his government to be able to export its own mineral fertilizers, since currently Western countries have imposed sanctions on Belarusian products.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
        
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electronic services in "action" this year will save the country 48 billion hryvnias, - Fedorov

" By making every sphere online, we are destroying corruption. An important example is the digitalization of the construction sector. Previously, citizens and businesses were forced to pay large bribes for processing construction documents. Now everything is transparent in a few clicks on the Diya portal and the e-construction website , " said Mikhail Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians are now fighting not only for themselves, but also for the future of Europe, - Dutch Ambassador

" We have become more aware of what we have known for a long time in Western Europe, but did not say: we are safe only as long as we have an effective defense. In addition, I am fully aware that the Ukrainian people are fighting not only for their freedom, but also for the future of Europe. I try to follow all developments as much as possible ," Eric van der Burgh, State Secretary for Asylum and Migration at the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, said in an interview with Ukrinform.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Generally not my place to go here:
[Fark user image 700x676]


Defenders continue to destroy the invaders

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02 to 10.12:
▪ personnel ‒ 93,760 (+370)
▪ Tanks ‒ 2940 (+3)
▪ Armored vehicles ‒ 5,917 (+5)
▪ Artillery systems - 1,927 (+1)
MLRS -397 (+2)
▪ Air defense systems ‒ 211
▪ airplane - 281
▪ helicopters - 264
▪ UAV - 1 603
▪ Cruise missiles-592
▪ ships / boats ‒ 16
▪ motor vehicles and tankers - 4,535 (+4)
▪ special equipment ‒ 167 (+3)

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Liman directions.


Re:  Your "You should get to announce the results without others looking early." Most seriously, that is not a problem. Feel free to look and post. This goes for anyone. My interest is posting the spreadsheet. The source image that I post with the spreadsheet is simply to "backup" the spreadsheet.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Re: Your "You should get to announce the results without others looking early." Most seriously, that is not a problem. Feel free to look and post. This goes for anyone. My interest is posting the spreadsheet. The source image that I post with the spreadsheet is simply to "backup" the spreadsheet.


That's cool. The contest was a separate thing that you set up. I just thought you should have the gratification of ripping open the Emmy envelope.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SBU continues counter-sabotage activities in the frontline areas of southern Ukraine

It is reported about the exposure of the deacon of the UOC-MP, who campaigned for the" annexation " of Zaporozhye to the Russian Federation.

The attacker opened a profile in the banned social network Vkontakte and on his own behalf reposted calls from pro-Kremlin bloggers in support of the fake plebiscite.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 'Midnight Express', what the Turkish police think is C-4 body explosives turns out to just be hash being smuggled. Yeah, this is that kind of laugh:


In Kiev, a pseudo-miner of a shopping center was detained

The attacker called a special line and reported that he had planted explosives on the territory of one of the shopping centers in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. The police did not find any explosive objects.

The police found the violator not far from the institution. It turned out to be a resident of Kiev, born in 1981, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication. The man explained his action by saying that he wanted to make a joke. The "joker" faces up to 6 years in prison.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Harlee: Re: Your "You should get to announce the results without others looking early." Most seriously, that is not a problem. Feel free to look and post. This goes for anyone. My interest is posting the spreadsheet. The source image that I post with the spreadsheet is simply to "backup" the spreadsheet.

That's cool. The contest was a separate thing that you set up. I just thought you should have the gratification of ripping open the Emmy envelope.


LOL, only if I win.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian invaders are currently holding 150 Ukrainians in the colony of occupied Yelenovka

Most of рthem are both military and civilian. " Apparently, we will get access to the colony only after our APU liberates Yelenovka," said Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Massage therapy is supposed to be beneficial in removing toxins from muscle tissue. Apparently the Japanese twins were a little over exuberant with Grog Smash last night. While there is no visible bruising, this should be dealt with. Father Jack runs that dept. I have sent him a memo. 'Happy Ending' should not be the only professional qualification in the vetting process. It's not that we don't appreciate all the hard work he puts in every day vetting these candidates. Admittedly, our staffing has improved since he is no longer recruiting from 'Shoppers of Walmart' and chose instead, 'Tinder' and 'Hot or Not', but I'm thinking 'LinkedIn' and 'Indeed' might be better choices. Also, the Jacuzzi with massage jets is on hold until next year. We're getting a claw foot tub instead. It was recovered from looting russians. Please understand that this is a loan, so don't get too comfortable with it. Ukrainians are so awesome. Here this family had their home destroyed and offered to let us store and use it. Lets hope their home is rebuilt promptly and we'll need to return it soon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anastasia is an officer of the airborne brigade. And she had a dream of becoming a military woman since childhood. After completing her training, the defender immediately went to the front, in the suburbs of Avdiivka, and got acquainted with the real war.

" The full-scale invasion of Russian troops clearly showed what a Russian woman is capable of. Our defenders mercilessly destroyed the enemy with mortars, tanks and even artillery systems. And what is the bravery and professionalism of combat medics worth? "

Now the girl is actively helping to restore the psychological state of fighters who are constantly in the epicenter of hostilities. Listen, give advice, support, and set up new skirmishes with the occupier.

" We have no distinction between whether you are a woman or a man. We are one amphibious family, a single whole, a single mechanism that fights for the most precious thing - for the future of our Homeland! And we will conquer, we will win and we will restore! "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fasahd: Electronic services in "action" this year will save the country 48 billion hryvnias, - Fedorov

" By making every sphere online, we are destroying corruption. An important example is the digitalization of the construction sector. Previously, citizens and businesses were forced to pay large bribes for processing construction documents. Now everything is transparent in a few clicks on the Diya portal and the e-construction website , " said Mikhail Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation.


Including the "Pay Bribe" button?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
SBU conducts counterintelligence activities in Kharkiv Diocese of the UOC-MP

In particular, we are talking about 14 religious sites.

"Given the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, these measures are aimed at preventing the use of religious communities as cells of the "Russian world" and protecting the population from provocations and terrorist acts ," the SBU stressed.

With the participation of representatives of the church, law enforcement officers conduct an inspection of the territory and premises to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities, and objects prohibited for conversion.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's like we traded a mint condition Boba Fett in the original packaging for a dog chewed Jar Jar Binks. Brilliant deal!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fasahd: " The full-scale invasion of Russian troops clearly showed what a Russian woman is capable of. Our defenders mercilessly destroyed the enemy with mortars, tanks and even artillery systems. And what is the bravery and professionalism of combat medics worth? "


"Russian woman" may raise some eyebrows here. I don't do the translating. Here is the original:

«Повномасштабне вторгнення російських військ яскраво показало, на що здатна українська жінка. Наші захисниці нещадно нищили ворога з мінометів, танків та навіть з артилерійських систем. А чого варта відважність та професійність бойових медиків?»
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Slava Ukraini!
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
An idiot threadjacking right wing troll up so early and on a Saturday even. I'll be darned.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't be fooled by the "settlement" crap.

As pretty much every analyst out there is saying, Putin is just trying to drive a wedge between Ukraine and its Western backers by claiming that Russia is of course willing to negotiate, but Ukraine isn't, bad Ukraine.

And if you look what Putin says he is willing to talk about, it's how to get NATO out of Eastern Europe, demilitarize Ukraine, and formalize Russia's control over the occupied territories.

Basically, he's willing to accept Ukraine's surrender.  And he's telling the EU this could all just go away (for a while), if you make Ukraine see reason (as we define it).

I'm sure he'd be happy if people took him up on that "deal", but he's mostly just making noise to spread confusion.  What he's prepping for is a 2nd surge in spring, and additional mobilization.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.