Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1468

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This past week we ran this story:

https://beta.nsf.gov/news/eating-fire-ants-could-prepare-lizards-future-fire?sf172892618=1&utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

Basically, fire ants are so bad in places that it's looking like the best way to control them is to bring in a bunch of lizards that have been trained to eat them, at least according to people who didn't sing the "I don't know why she swallowed a fly" song in summer camp and therefore haven't thought about what they're going to do when all the lizards run out of fire ants.

The researchers believe that, much like iocane powder, the lizards can build up an immunity to the venom the ants secrete by eating a few at a time. I'm not sure if they've really thought this through. Do we really want a bunch of lizards conditioned to expect food in sandy mounds and who are immune to poison? What happens when they find the beach? And what next-level predator are they planning to introduce to get rid of the lizards?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on trained killer lizards.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bah humbug!
Guess someone had to sh*t the bed first...

As for running out of fire ants? Good luck. it's one thing for reptiles to develop an immunity to the venom. But encouraging them to eat fire ants when there are so many other tasty insects is a whole other aspect.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lizards taste like chicken.

Fire ants taste like burning.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Lizards taste like chicken.

Fire ants taste like burning.


I've never had lizard, but I imagine they taste like alligator.
 
