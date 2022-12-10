 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   85-pound two-year-old takes on a pack of bullies   (yahoo.com)
42
    More: Cool, Dog, Great Pyrenees, Great Pyrenees dog, John Wierwille, 85-pound dog's protective instincts, Great Pyrenees dogs, pretty serious conversations, excess funds  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The dog's mate is carrying puppies. I think their price tag just enjoyed a bump.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was out walking early one morning when a car stopped and asked if I had seen a white dog. "No, sorry" and before I can ask about name, breed, and whether the dog is skittish around non-pack/family, they drive off.

Later on Nextdoor, I see that a Great Pyrenees has been reunited with their humans. Yeah, I'd have noticed a Great Floof if I'd caught it the beam of my headlamp.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weight of the dog is less important that the pound feet of force in the jaw muscles.

Here's a little something answering "Is a dog bite more forceful that a lion's bit"

What dog has a stronger bite force than a lion?

Cane Corso

The notorious Cane Corso can have a bite force up to 700 psi, which is greater than the bite force of a lion. Like many of the dogs on the list, it is descended from mastiff-like canines that lived in ancient Rome and were used to fight gladiators and wild beasts.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I realize the actual article is about a dog,
but is it wrong to hear "America, America" start playing in the first half of that headline?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA but aren't great pyrenese herding dogs? As in they're bred to protect farm animals? So how is this unusual?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pyrenees are not a dog you want to mess with.  They are extremely loyal and protective
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puppy gets all the steak.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I realize the actual article is about a dog,
but is it wrong to hear "America, America" start playing in the first half of that headline?


The Pyrenees mountains are in France.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: DNRTFA but aren't great pyrenese herding dogs? As in they're bred to protect farm animals? So how is this unusual?


It wasn't fully trained.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you do wildlife no favor by providing food or other attractive nuisances.
I realize that these people were sheep farmers, and couldn't avoid it, but most people who attract coyotes around them are doing things that are completely pointless and unnecessary, like leaving out pet food or feeding them intentionally.
And in the end, it often gets them killed.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trevt: Somaticasual: I realize the actual article is about a dog,
but is it wrong to hear "America, America" start playing in the first half of that headline?

The Pyrenees mountains are in France.


But obesity is a local problem <nods knowingly>

//think 85-lb toddler.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: The weight of the dog is less important that the pound feet of force in the jaw muscles.

Here's a little something answering "Is a dog bite more forceful that a lion's bit"

What dog has a stronger bite force than a lion?

Cane Corso

The notorious Cane Corso can have a bite force up to 700 psi, which is greater than the bite force of a lion. Like many of the dogs on the list, it is descended from mastiff-like canines that lived in ancient Rome and were used to fight gladiators and wild beasts.


By that measure we should all beware of squirrels.

Gray squirrels have a bite force of around 7,000 pounds per square inch (psi).
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight wild animals killed simply because they were wild animals. Not exactly something to celebrate.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up with one of these dogs: Beautiful, big LOUD! ALWAYS LOUD!!! and affectionate. But the temper is a fearsome thing, if you don't know dogs this breed is not for you.

Also if your neighbours have problems with noise, this isn't a dog that sneaks up on you.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: DNRTFA but aren't great pyrenese herding dogs? As in they're bred to protect farm animals? So how is this unusual?


Not herding dogs, stock guarding dogs. They have been bred to be big, strong, and kill anything that threatens the Flock
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Trevt: Somaticasual: I realize the actual article is about a dog,
but is it wrong to hear "America, America" start playing in the first half of that headline?

The Pyrenees mountains are in France.

But obesity is a local problem <nods knowingly>

//think 85-lb toddler.


85lb is kinda skinny for these guys.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Eight wild animals killed simply because they were wild animals. Not exactly something to celebrate.


Yea, I'm 100% certain the dog did not go all Indominus Rex and start killing because it liked to kill. All of those wild animals would still be alive had they not picked, and continued, a fight with another animal. Had the dog not been there, would you also be mourning the slaughter of a ton of sheep by said coyotes?

Welcome to nature.

/Lots of animals I will lament the death of
//Coyotes are extremely, extremely low on the list
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: DNRTFA but aren't great pyrenese herding dogs? As in they're bred to protect farm animals? So how is this unusual?


One dog vs. 11 coyotes

Dog kicks ass and kills 8 and scares off the rest
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: wax_on: DNRTFA but aren't great pyrenese herding dogs? As in they're bred to protect farm animals? So how is this unusual?

It wasn't fully trained.


Not fully trained, but the basics of "These ones are Mine. I protect them. You are a Bad Strange in my territoryr trying to hurt Mine. I kill you," are not complicated.

Good pupper.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South of Austin the ranchers have taken to mixing Great Pyreneese and Anatolian Shepherds. Beautiful dogs, pretty smart, loyal and loving to their home pack of people and other dogs. VERY suspicious of strange people and other dogs.

I know this because:

Fark user imageView Full Size



We always know when a package has been delivered anywhere within view of the front windows because of the VERY LOUD barking.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Eight wild animals killed simply because they were wild animals. Not exactly something to celebrate.


Even with the most responsible livestock management, confrontations like this can't always be avoided.
What can be avoided is stupid suburbanites leaving pet food out or deliberately feeding wildlife to attract it.
That's what causes the vast majority of avoidable wildlife deaths.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Trevt: Somaticasual: I realize the actual article is about a dog,
but is it wrong to hear "America, America" start playing in the first half of that headline?

The Pyrenees mountains are in France.

But obesity is a local problem <nods knowingly>

//think 85-lb toddler.


A fat toddler killed 8 coyotes?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The weight of the dog is less important that the pound feet of force in the jaw muscles.

Here's a little something answering "Is a dog bite more forceful that a lion's bit"

What dog has a stronger bite force than a lion?

Cane Corso

The notorious Cane Corso can have a bite force up to 700 psi, which is greater than the bite force of a lion. Like many of the dogs on the list, it is descended from mastiff-like canines that lived in ancient Rome and were used to fight gladiators and wild beasts.


A friend of mine has two, and thankfully they are total sweethearts.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Glad this finally got greenlit on the 8th submission.   More details in the original story from three weeks ago here: https://decaturish.com/2022/11/livestock-dog-saves-sheep-kills-8-coyotes-in-laurel-ridge-neighborhood/
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The weight of the dog is less important that the pound feet of force in the jaw muscles.

Here's a little something answering "Is a dog bite more forceful that a lion's bit"

What dog has a stronger bite force than a lion?

Cane Corso

The notorious Cane Corso can have a bite force up to 700 psi, which is greater than the bite force of a lion. Like many of the dogs on the list, it is descended from mastiff-like canines that lived in ancient Rome and were used to fight gladiators and wild beasts.


I had a Cane Corso Rottweiler Cross
Despite everything I did, and I spent $1000s on training, it was a murder dog.
I took it to a renowned specialist who told me, "I don't say this about any dog, but your dog, it only knows one thing, domination and it one does one thing, protect its owner, so you, you might have to hit it, because if this dog realizes it can dominate a person, instead of small animals, it's going to chomp a human. It's not you, it's her breed"

It never bit a human. Or another dog. I kept it safe and it kept me safe. But that is a hell of a breed I tell you. It was smarter than my roommates, more caring than my boyfriend, as cut as a lab, and apparently had the bite force of a lion.

I had to leave it with my ex when I was homeless. I think she's dead now.
 
drayno76
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not news: Dog does a Dog thing
News: Dog does a Dog thing well
Yahoo:  Dog does a dog thing, this is not a normal dog!

FFS: Humans cross bred wolves and made them into genetically programmed agriculture and society protectors we call dogs somewhere around 6000BCE.  This dog did exactly what its genetics were programmed to do approx.  8 - 10,000 years ago.

Yes, Yahoo! this is a normal dog. Well trained, but normal.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Russ1642: Eight wild animals killed simply because they were wild animals. Not exactly something to celebrate.

Yea, I'm 100% certain the dog did not go all Indominus Rex and start killing because it liked to kill. All of those wild animals would still be alive had they not picked, and continued, a fight with another animal. Had the dog not been there, would you also be mourning the slaughter of a ton of sheep by said coyotes?

Welcome to nature.

/Lots of animals I will lament the death of
//Coyotes are extremely, extremely low on the list


Oh c'mon, cure your ignorance. They're fascinating animals.

https://www.amazon.com/Coyote-America-Natural-Supernatural-History/dp/0465052991
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

goodncold: BitwiseShift: The weight of the dog is less important that the pound feet of force in the jaw muscles.

Here's a little something answering "Is a dog bite more forceful that a lion's bit"

What dog has a stronger bite force than a lion?

Cane Corso

The notorious Cane Corso can have a bite force up to 700 psi, which is greater than the bite force of a lion. Like many of the dogs on the list, it is descended from mastiff-like canines that lived in ancient Rome and were used to fight gladiators and wild beasts.

By that measure we should all beware of squirrels.

Gray squirrels have a bite force of around 7,000 pounds per square inch (psi).


Uh yeah
fark squirrels and their little squirrel gangs shaking down walkers in the park for nuts. They line up across the path, stand on their hind legs, and do the gimme motion with their little terrible hands. They won't move and if you don't feed them, they rush your ankles.

And double screw the asshats that feed them in that park, despite signs in 5 languages saying not to.
That squirrel will bite your toddler's fingers off idiot parents filming their 2 year old feed squirrels.

I very much dislike squirrels.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Eight wild animals killed simply because they were wild animals. Not exactly something to celebrate.


Nope, it was a job.  Just a job.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrparks: Somaticasual: Trevt: Somaticasual: I realize the actual article is about a dog,
but is it wrong to hear "America, America" start playing in the first half of that headline?

The Pyrenees mountains are in France.

But obesity is a local problem <nods knowingly>

//think 85-lb toddler.

A fat toddler killed 8 coyotes?


He double-crossed them once they got him across the border. Their mistake for trusting a toddler.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrparks: Somaticasual: Trevt: Somaticasual: I realize the actual article is about a dog,
but is it wrong to hear "America, America" start playing in the first half of that headline?

The Pyrenees mountains are in France.

But obesity is a local problem <nods knowingly>

//think 85-lb toddler.

A fat toddler killed 8 coyotes?


Well, if you forget snack time, I wouldn't put it past one....
 
indy_kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Eight wild animals killed simply because they were wild animals. Not exactly something to celebrate.


Want to take a guess on how many other wild animals, outdoor pets or stock animals (cattle, sheep, chickens, geese, etc.) a pack of coyotes has killed?  They WILL go after toddlers, and a pack of 8 could easily overwhelm a parent trying to protect a toddler.

Coyotes have a place in the ecosystem, but when you find them prowling around the center of Chicago or Indianapolis, they're a problem.  Relocating won't help, as they'll just find the nearest humans to forage from.

/Keep your pets inside.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aw man, his tail had to be amputated.
Lost some of his ability to communicate his mood.
Sad.

One of my dogs never stops wagging his tail.
Either he's the happiest dog ever.
Or he's brain damaged.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Eight wild animals killed simply because they were wild animals. Not exactly something to celebrate.


seriously must've been way worse to see irl than any horror movie. watching your own floofy dood re-enact the creek scene from the Patriot is the rare story that benefits from a dearth of details
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

goodncold: BitwiseShift: The weight of the dog is less important that the pound feet of force in the jaw muscles.

Here's a little something answering "Is a dog bite more forceful that a lion's bit"

What dog has a stronger bite force than a lion?

Cane Corso

The notorious Cane Corso can have a bite force up to 700 psi, which is greater than the bite force of a lion. Like many of the dogs on the list, it is descended from mastiff-like canines that lived in ancient Rome and were used to fight gladiators and wild beasts.

By that measure we should all beware of squirrels.

Gray squirrels have a bite force of around 7,000 pounds per square inch (psi).


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: scottydoesntknow: Russ1642: Eight wild animals killed simply because they were wild animals. Not exactly something to celebrate.

Yea, I'm 100% certain the dog did not go all Indominus Rex and start killing because it liked to kill. All of those wild animals would still be alive had they not picked, and continued, a fight with another animal. Had the dog not been there, would you also be mourning the slaughter of a ton of sheep by said coyotes?

Welcome to nature.

/Lots of animals I will lament the death of
//Coyotes are extremely, extremely low on the list

Oh c'mon, cure your ignorance. They're fascinating animals.

https://www.amazon.com/Coyote-America-Natural-Supernatural-History/dp/0465052991


You can be fascinating and also be a major nuisance.

In fact, the precise reason it is fascinating as evidenced in that book, its ability to survive and thrive, is also the precise reason it's a major nuisance. The only state that doesn't have them is Hawaii, and that's only a matter of time before some asshole brings a shiat ton for fun.
 
Snooza
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"During the incident, Wierwille's five other Great Pyrenees dogs herded the farm's sheep away from the chaos..."

That's some teamwork right there!
 
Lexx0001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, we all know the answer to every dog owner question "Who's a good puppy? Who is?"
I also know what should be on his Christmas list.
It had better be steak.
My Cocker Spaniel would be happy with a tennis ball.

.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trik: Aw man, his tail had to be amputated.
Lost some of his ability to communicate his mood.
Sad.

One of my dogs never stops wagging his tail.
Either he's the happiest dog ever.
Or he's brain damaged.


Might have had happy tail. I didn't know it was a thing until I had a dog with it.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of the most interesting parts of the article was the owner was a preacher and left the grift for a legitimate profession.

Good boy protected his flock.  My cousin's in-laws have a pack of Fila Brasileros on their dairy farm in BFE Brazil. Huge intimidating dogs. Their pack leader took a liking to me because I was too scared not to give him a good belly rub. Wouldn't leave me alone after that and rubbed his bloody ear (had a fly maggot we removed) all over my pants.  Saw a maned wolf on the way back after almost blowing out a tire in a giant pothole.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snooza: "During the incident, Wierwille's five other Great Pyrenees dogs herded the farm's sheep away from the chaos..."

That's some teamwork right there!


I wonder if there was an awkward dog conversation about that.
"Where the fark were you guys?"
"....uh.... the sheep?"
"All five of you?"
 
