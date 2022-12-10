 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Masks are back, baby   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's funny. Practically everybody accepts that it's fine to require you to cover your feet, genitalia, butthole, and nipples to recieve service, but asking you to cover up the airborne virus spewing holes on your face is a bridge too far.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: It's funny. Practically everybody accepts that it's fine to require you to cover your feet, genitalia, butthole, and nipples to recieve service, but asking you to cover up the airborne virus spewing holes on your face is a bridge too far.


those species in Star Trek with full face coverings know their shiat.

I'm still wearing my n95 when I go to crowded places.. and I'm seeing more these days.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you know that over 1,000,000 more Americas died than expected since we started masking?  It's definitely because they were breathing in their own carbon dioxide.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of us never stopped. I've got a friend who had an organ transplant, and I teach at a big school. I guess I'm gonna be wearing these things forever.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone with half a brain (or more) , they never left.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think you can explain to someone that they're supposed to care about other people. Seems like they either do or do not. Next we'll see protests of blood drives because some numbskull says it's all an adenochrome harvesting scam.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck yeah, I'm gonna be Baby Yoda!
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: It's funny. Practically everybody accepts that it's fine to require you to cover your feet, genitalia, butthole, and nipples to recieve service, but asking you to cover up the airborne virus spewing holes on your face is a bridge too far.


That's it. You convinced me.

Time to free my butthole.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never stopped
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't really stopped wearing the masks, honestly, especially in crowded areas.  IDK what germs I would otherwise be spreading despite having gotten my bivalent booster and flu shot.  I don't want other people getting sick on my account, and I certainly don't want others getting me sick.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the last three years, I discovered that masks filter out the pollen in the Spring, the dust and wildfire smoke in the Summer and Fall, and keep your face warm in the Winter. The fact that it makes it easy to identify the people your don't want to talk to is a bonus.

Oh yeah, no colds, no flus, no allergy attacks, no sinus infections and no COVID.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I never stopped wearing one. Plus the dirty looks from all the you-know-who's is a plus.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: incendi: It's funny. Practically everybody accepts that it's fine to require you to cover your feet, genitalia, butthole, and nipples to recieve service, but asking you to cover up the airborne virus spewing holes on your face is a bridge too far.

those species in Star Trek with full face coverings know their shiat.

I'm still wearing my n95 when I go to crowded places.. and I'm seeing more these days.


bUt MaSkS dOn'T wOrK!

I never stopped wearing mine at places like the grocery store. For some time now I'd be the only one in the store wearing one. I too have noticed more the last few weeks. Was there yesterday and there were a handful of people wearing them.

The derpers can say what they want but what I do know is that I haven't been sick in like 3 years or however long it's been. Not so much as even a cold.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Some of us never stopped. I've got a friend who had an organ transplant, and I teach at a big school. I guess I'm gonna be wearing these things forever.


I started taking my off last week, finally.

Boom, sick with a flu, almost freakin' immediately.
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been in a bout with (presumably) RSV for the last 4 days. I took two covid home tests and both were negative. Double boosted + flu shot.

Fatigue, malaise, aches, chest cough, sore throat. Finally got to use some sick days, though. I woke up in the middle of the night last night drenched in sweat ... but the fatigue and malaise was gone. Finally. Jimmy Carter was wrong.

Recent airline travels, wore mask on plane.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My padre got the Rona yesterday. He's 70 but he's gotten all the vaccines and he's got the 5 day treatment. I've talked with him a couple times and he's going to be fine.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When entering crowded enclosed spaces I still wear my mask. I admit I sometimes don't anymore when there are few people in large areas and/or open spaces as I used to.
But now when the winter surge of infections likely coming, it will be 100% mask on in any closed or crowded space.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is like anything else: if it isn't mandated, few are going to do it. Subway yesterday was about 5% masked, at best. Not judging, just good perspective if you don't live here.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To all the left wing morons that loudly exclaimed masks were all about Covid, and it would NEVER happen for flu ...

you got played.

And now, thanks to your idiocy, the American population is being played in the continuation of a multi-year purely political power grab.

I hope you are proud of yourselves. I guarantee you, your parents and grandparents are not.
 
PocketfullaSass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

natazha: In the last three years, I discovered that masks filter out the pollen in the Spring, the dust and wildfire smoke in the Summer and Fall, and keep your face warm in the Winter. The fact that it makes it easy to identify the people your don't want to talk to is a bonus.

Oh yeah, no colds, no flus, no allergy attacks, no sinus infections and no COVID.


This is our first winter in Chicago, and I've also enjoyed the bonus of masks being face warmers.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Definitely keeps me safer when I'm shopping , people walking beside the cart pulling instead of pushing  ,can't see me mouthing " stupid mother farkers" for taking up 3/4 of an isle.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zgrizz: To all the left wing morons that loudly exclaimed masks were all about Covid, and it would NEVER happen for flu ...

you got played.

And now, thanks to your idiocy, the American population is being played in the continuation of a multi-year purely political power grab.

I hope you are proud of yourselves. I guarantee you, your parents and grandparents are not.


You should have a Snickers.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Priapetic: For anyone with half a brain (or more) , they never left.


If you were Vaginal instead of Priapetic, I'd ask you whether you like making love after midnight in the dunes of the Cape.
 
munko
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Did you know that over 1,000,000 more Americas died than expected since we started masking?  It's definitely because they were breathing in their own carbon dioxide.


no.  I did not.  was it because social media has become the main news source for millions and was easily manipulated by censoring all view points that they didn't like?  and also, the FBI, Justice department and other spy agencies weoponized the justice department by shutting down free speech.  It's all in the twitter files which is 100% being ignored by the MSM.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We're going to need more Snickers in here.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zgrizz: the American population is being played in the continuation of a multi-year purely political power grab.


...to keep everyone healthy.

Yeah, that evil, evil power grab.  A little bit of cloth over your face just to stop spreading COVID and RSV?  HOW DARE THEY SUGGEST THAT!

Next thing you know, they're going to tell you that you have to take your MMR vaccine.

Where will it end?  They're taking away your constitutional right to spread deadly diseases to everyone around you, and to enjoy slowly asphyxiating on a ventilator.

You keep fighting, soldier!
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zgrizz: To all the left wing morons that loudly exclaimed masks were all about Covid, and it would NEVER happen for flu ...

you got played.

And now, thanks to your idiocy, the American population is being played in the continuation of a multi-year purely political power grab.

I hope you are proud of yourselves. I guarantee you, your parents and grandparents are not.


If we're just going to spout dumbshiat conspiracy theories, here's one - the antimask movement is propaganda spread to guarantee the continuing corporate profits of the medical industry by ensuring more people will die long, agonizing, expensive deaths in a hospital rooms on ventilators. They want to harvest your life savings by encouraging you to die horribly. Your parents and grandparents would be so proud of your work to support them.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zgrizz: To all the left wing morons that loudly exclaimed masks were all about Covid, and it would NEVER happen for flu ...

you got played.

And now, thanks to your idiocy, the American population is being played in the continuation of a multi-year purely political power grab.

I hope you are proud of yourselves. I guarantee you, your parents and grandparents are not.


Your buddies don't have an issue wearing one EVERY TIME they go out for their little parades. Stop whining.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

incendi: the antimask movement is propaganda spread to guarantee the continuing corporate profits of the medical industry by ensuring more people will die long, agonizing, expensive deaths in a hospital rooms on ventilators.


That's just BS. Covid damages the lungs, kidneys, and pancreas. And we all know the medical industry makes most of their money selling organs.

Did you check if grandma still had her organs before they put her in her forever box? No? Then you got scammed.
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, Farkers love this...news they are always waiting for
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zgrizz: To all the left wing morons that loudly exclaimed masks were all about Covid, and it would NEVER happen for flu ...

you got played.

And now, thanks to your idiocy, the American population is being played in the continuation of a multi-year purely political power grab.

I hope you are proud of yourselves.


I'm proud you're still alive to make that post because WE wore masks to protect you.
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let's see how this goes over.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zgrizz: To all the left wing morons that loudly exclaimed masks were all about Covid, and it would NEVER happen for flu ...

you got played.

And now, thanks to your idiocy, the American population is being played in the continuation of a multi-year purely political power grab.

I hope you are proud of yourselves. I guarantee you, your parents and grandparents are not.


*points and laughs at you*
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BeardedDragonLizardMan: Oh, Farkers love this...news they are always waiting for


Well, this issue separates the men from the boys.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

69gnarkill69: Let's see how this goes over.....
[Fark user image 850x850]


It's amusing as a joke - but as a serious comparison it falls down - MAGA hats quite obviously do not protect from brain disease.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The odd thing is that masks seem to have gone away entirely
UNLESS YOU'RE AT WORK
Which is really strange and distinctly American. Everything from the office to the movies to a chain store, the only people wearing masks are the ones who work there.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

munko: Glorious Golden Ass: Did you know that over 1,000,000 more Americas died than expected since we started masking?  It's definitely because they were breathing in their own carbon dioxide.

no.  I did not.  was it because social media has become the main news source for millions and was easily manipulated by censoring all view points that they didn't like?  and also, the FBI, Justice department and other spy agencies weoponized the justice department by shutting down free speech.  It's all in the twitter files which is 100% being ignored by the MSM.


You're trying too hard. Dial it back a bit.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The odd thing is that masks seem to have gone away entirely
UNLESS YOU'RE AT WORK
Which is really strange and distinctly American. Everything from the office to the movies to a chain store, the only people wearing masks are the ones who work there.


Might depend on where you live - here in L.A., masks are still everywhere. I still wear mine, and nobody gives me any shiat about it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/news/unvaxxed-14-year-old-rejected-by-top-hospital-for-life-saving-surgery/

we are surrounded by idiots confused by medicine.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

natazha: In the last three years, I discovered that masks filter out the pollen in the Spring, the dust and wildfire smoke in the Summer and Fall, and keep your face warm in the Winter. The fact that it makes it easy to identify the people your don't want to talk to is a bonus.

Oh yeah, no colds, no flus, no allergy attacks, no sinus infections and no COVID.


Them: That's impossible! Masks don't work. Plus, you'd be dead from breathing your own air.

Narrator: so you're saying masks can't filter out any particles, yet they can block oxygen molecules, which are significantly smaller? Well, which is it?

Them: umm, err, Hunter Biden's Laptop!
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Had a bad upper respiratory thing in November, then a close family member got Covid for the first time. Went out the day after I found out about them getting coronavirus, got the bivalent booster & flu shot, feeling good now.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They help keep your face warm too.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The odd thing is that masks seem to have gone away entirely
UNLESS YOU'RE AT WORK
Which is really strange and distinctly American. Everything from the office to the movies to a chain store, the only people wearing masks are the ones who work there.


one thing i have noticed is how many landscapers are wearing masks now while working outside. It seems some people learned masks can help with no breathing in allergic things like dust and grass.

and as someone else mentioned, help keep your face warm when it is cold outside.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: moothemagiccow: The odd thing is that masks seem to have gone away entirely
UNLESS YOU'RE AT WORK
Which is really strange and distinctly American. Everything from the office to the movies to a chain store, the only people wearing masks are the ones who work there.

one thing i have noticed is how many landscapers are wearing masks now while working outside. It seems some people learned masks can help with no breathing in allergic things like dust and grass.

and as someone else mentioned, help keep your face warm when it is cold outside.


I've been masking the whole time and will continue to do so for general health purposes but as a perpetually cold person, the face warming function is truly an awesome bonus
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Americans are a weird bunch:
1776- "Give me liberty, or give me death!"

1865 - "No man shall be a slave!"

1945 - "A world safe for Democracy!"

1968 - "Power to the people! Right on!"

2020 - "Waaaaa! Mask hurt facey! Waaaaa!".

Sure have turned into a bunch of sissies. Won't wear a scrap of cloth - need an AR-15 to go buy a quart of milk.
"Home of the Brave", my ass.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Masks are back? Mine never left once I realized half of my country's citizens were morons who take horse paste over real vaccines.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zgrizz: I hope you are proud of yourselves. I guarantee you, your parents and grandparents are not.


There were mask laws for the Spanish Flu, you absolute farking dipshiat.
 
