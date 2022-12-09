 Skip to content
(UPI)   Dangerous driving on the rise. Speed, Alcohol, Cannabis, Anger, Eating, Drinking, Sleeping, Reading, Dancing, Playing, and Tesla are to blame   (upi.com)
7
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17
4 hours ago  
I work overnight shifts, and the number of vehicles I've seen driving down a busy freeway and on surface streets with their headlights off since the start of the pandemic is staggering. It makes me legitimately nervous to use a crosswalk.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
4 hours ago  
I was told driving angry and saying "fark" as many times as possible was a healthy exercise. So that's what I do.
 
maxandgrinch
3 hours ago  

thecactusman17: I work overnight shifts, and the number of vehicles I've seen driving down a busy freeway and on surface streets with their headlights off since the start of the pandemic is staggering. It makes me legitimately nervous to use a crosswalk.


That's more related to daytime running lights and tablet-like instrument panels.  Used to be a clue that you couldn't see your speed or fuel level, so you turned on your lights.

When the car isn't running, modern instrument panels look like that 20" 1280x1024 LCD monitor you've been meaning to recycle for 5 years.
 
thecactusman17
1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: thecactusman17: I work overnight shifts, and the number of vehicles I've seen driving down a busy freeway and on surface streets with their headlights off since the start of the pandemic is staggering. It makes me legitimately nervous to use a crosswalk.

That's more related to daytime running lights and tablet-like instrument panels.  Used to be a clue that you couldn't see your speed or fuel level, so you turned on your lights.

When the car isn't running, modern instrument panels look like that 20" 1280x1024 LCD monitor you've been meaning to recycle for 5 years.


Those aren't the kind of cars that I see doing it, and even if they were many of the recent models have automatic running lights to prevent this exact thing from happening. No, it's older 1999-2010 budget cars with zero running lights at all.
 
Jake Havechek
56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
14 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


As always, username checks out.
 
