(Sports Illustrated)   US Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who was severely critical of World Cup host Qatar's human rights issues; has died while in Qatar at 48   (si.com) divider line
36
    More: News, Don Garber, Grant Wahl, Zinedine Zidane, French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane, U.S. Soccer, joint statement, SI's co-editors, Dr.ClineGounder  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?


Futboling while-white in the Middle-East?🤷
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not missed it, so much as it was apparently deemed uninteresting. At least compared to how much he covered the sport of soccer.

I guess priorities are different with sports news outlets.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?


I read on espn earlier that he ad bronchitis and was not feeling well.
https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/35221443/american-soccer-journalist-grant-wahl-dies-49-qatar
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?


Yes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/or tainted nose candy?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alienated: born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?

I read on espn earlier that he ad bronchitis and was not feeling well.
https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/35221443/american-soccer-journalist-grant-wahl-dies-49-qatar


Was he an antivaxxer?
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN)Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsingwhile covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
He "collapsed" in the press area while covering Friday's Argentina-Netherlands match, a witness told CNN.
The circumstances around his death are not clear.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why all the travel gurus suggest you choose a hotel that doesn't store its poisoned bullets at the bottom of an elevator shaft with no elevator.
 
Kazan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?


His brother believes he was murdered
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died doing what he loved
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen his age stated as 48 - 49 too.
TMZ says 49, Wikipedia as 48.
Couple different causes of death too.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: He died doing what he loved


Antagonizing people in their own country?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's about right. Life expectancy of infidels in Qatar is around 42.  He had a good run.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: He died doing what he loved


Riding in an Uber?
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: alienated: born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?

I read on espn earlier that he ad bronchitis and was not feeling well.
https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/35221443/american-soccer-journalist-grant-wahl-dies-49-qatar

Was he an antivaxxer?


Why would you ask me ? I have no idea. But really- why the hell do you think I would know such a thing ?
His widow is a doctor , if that helps . She was on the Covid 19 board .
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hate this shiat. Anytime someone dies "suddenly" the anti vaxxers start screeching
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: alienated: born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?

I read on espn earlier that he ad bronchitis and was not feeling well.
https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/35221443/american-soccer-journalist-grant-wahl-dies-49-qatar

Was he an antivaxxer?


Different kind of stupid. He was a soccer fan.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lemme guess. 'Cardiac arrest', right? Seems to be an outbreak of that over there.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?


They don't know yet.  But from CNN's coverage:

In an episode of the podcast Futbol with Grant Wahl, published days before his death on December 6, he had complained of feeling unwell.

"It had gotten pretty bad in terms of like the tightness in my chest, tightness, pressure. Feeling pretty hairy, bad." Wahl told co-host Chris Wittyngham in the episode. He added that he sought help at the medical clinic at the World Cup media center, believing he had bronchitis.

He was given cough syrup and ibuprofen, and felt better shortly afterward, he said.

Wahl also said he experienced an "involuntary capitulation by my body and mind" after the US-Netherlands game on December 3.

"This isn't my first rodeo. I've done eight of these on the men's side," he said at the time. "And so like, I've gotten sick to some extent at every tournament, and it's just about trying to find a way to like get your work done."

He further described the incident in a recent newsletter published on December 5, writing that his body had "broke down" after he had little sleep, high stress and a heavy workload. He'd had a cold for 10 days, which "turned into something more severe," he wrote, adding that he felt better after receiving antibiotics and catching up on sleep.

So even though its suspicious that he died in Qatar after being very critical of Qatar, the most likely explanation is some kind of legit health issue that will be found in the autopsy.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was he buiding a stadium there?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

alienated: born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?

I read on espn earlier that he ad bronchitis and was not feeling well.
https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/35221443/american-soccer-journalist-grant-wahl-dies-49-qatar


Speaking as someone who's had bronchitis and Pneumonia(Thankfully not at the same time) yeah I can see how they killed so many people. 

/Aunt died from pneumonia after a lifetime of ill health. Fell asleep in a chair and never woke up.
//Counsin found her. Was not good for my cousin's mental health
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is suspicion that he was poisoned for having been critical of Qatari officials over their indifference to immigrant workers' deaths in their country and after being detained for wearing a rainbow-patterned shirt in support of LBGTQ rights in the notoriously intolerant kingdom.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was a bonesaw found nearby?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those DTs are gonna get you if you don't have the right support.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

alienated: DeathByGeekSquad: alienated: born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?

I read on espn earlier that he ad bronchitis and was not feeling well.
https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/35221443/american-soccer-journalist-grant-wahl-dies-49-qatar

Was he an antivaxxer?

Why would you ask me ? I have no idea. But really- why the hell do you think I would know such a thing ?
His widow is a doctor , if that helps . She was on the Covid 19 board .


Oh calm down
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

alienated: born_yesterday: ...Did I miss a cause of death in all of that?

I read on espn earlier that he ad bronchitis and was not feeling well.
https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/35221443/american-soccer-journalist-grant-wahl-dies-49-qatar


So he was murdered.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Po 84 yo'
 
Nogale
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guy in his late 40s has chest pain and doesn't go to an actual hospital?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
....and this is why I don't travel to countries that I diss online.

So once again....

Russia, Iran, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, France, and China can suck my balls.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Was a bonesaw found nearby?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gas giant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a feeling they will claim extensive postmortem testing was done, yet there will be "delays" in returning the body.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nogale: Guy in his late 40s has chest pain and doesn't go to an actual hospital?


Might have told himself it could wait and that the World Cup was too important to miss.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His Chinese brother, Great, is said to be inconsolable.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nogale: Guy in his late 40s has chest pain and doesn't go to an actual hospital?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bob The Nob: His Chinese brother, Great, is said to be inconsolable.


Lulz.  But what about his other brother Ken?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

