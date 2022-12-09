 Skip to content
(PennLive)   So what if I shot out the neighbor kid's bedroom window. That dang squirrel was on my bird feeder   (pennlive.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Crime, 76-year-old Minnesota man, Red River of the North, Electric charge, Criminal law, Rifle, Felony, East Grand Forks Police  
290 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2022 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Crazy old coot.

/Wife says: "I told you!"
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Another responsible gun owner fighting the tyranny of squirrel oppression.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is where I live, my wife works at the EGF library and this absolutely tracks with some of the old coots living around here.

/a month ago a guy fired a shotgun off his apartment balcony at people walking a dog
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Your goddamn right and if that kid doesn't like it he can just go get himself a gun and shoot at the squirrel.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Orleans Cajun, Justin Wilson - Squirrel Hunting
Youtube oScmodG_riM
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it "war" when they got into his bird feeder"

guess he couldn't invest with a squirrel proof feeder
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man's wife said to him, "Well, I told you" as he was being arrested, police said.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerBear: "He told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it "war" when they got into his bird feeder"

guess he couldn't invest with a squirrel proof feeder


Backyard Squirrel Maze 2.0- The Walnut Heist
Youtube DTvS9lvRxZ8
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The man's wife said to him, "Well, I told you" as he was being arrested, police said."

They should take away his 2nd Amendment right and never give it back. They should give the wife a cash award for such a great zinger.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BeerBear: "He told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it "war" when they got into his bird feeder"

guess he couldn't invest with a squirrel proof feeder


These are the types of people who will heat their homes with a kerosene heater and refuse to spend another couple bucks on a carbon monoxide dector  ,then low and behold tragedy strikes.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The man's wife said to him, "Well, I told you" as he was being arrested, police said.

Made me lol. No sympathy there
 
