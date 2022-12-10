 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   If you like passing stopped school buses, technology is coming for you   (pennlive.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, High school, School bus, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Bus, school buses, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, new safety program, Police  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2022 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They should deploy stop sticks like the cops use.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The shortened URL that I saw when I hovered my mouse over the link promised a different story.

https://www.pennlive.com/news/2022/12/school-buses-from-one-dauphin-county-district-to-be-equipped-with-lice
 
Kraig57
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another problem that will be solved when human drivers are banned.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KB202: Another problem that will be solved when human drivers are banned.


Ban children and the problem solves itself.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...the entire fleet outfitted with license plate reading camera technology
.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"They've got LiPReCaT"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Around North Texas, buses have signs warning they have cameras to enforce no-pass rules. But if you're familiar with tech, they just put up the signs. At least that I've noticed. Sometimes the signs are a threat as good as Jesus and damnation amongst the Christians.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like to think there's an extra hot corner in hell reserved for people who drive around school buses that have their stop signs deployed.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.