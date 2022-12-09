 Skip to content
(ABC News) Hero Certified mega-badass Joe Kittinger has fallen at 94   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Joseph Kittinger, Vietnam War, Felix Baumgartner, Parachute, Project Excelsior, Vietnam, parachute jump, pressure suit  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No shiat, subby, bad-ass is right!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The gondola is on display at the Air Force Museum in Dayton. It's a place worth putting up with Ohio to see.
media.defense.govView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
my bad, that wasn Manhigh. I always forget they were separate , so it's a good thing people write things down.

Excelsior was the high alt jumps, and that capsule looked like this

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I'm not going 10 feet in the air in that.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way in hell I would do that?  Damn good for him though.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 640x478]


Kitty!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hello Kittingcat St Peter
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow.  Rest in peace, Colonel Mega-Badass.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The gondola is on display at the Air Force Museum in Dayton. It's a place worth putting up with Ohio to see.
[media.defense.gov image 801x1200]


PAIGE NO
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rest in Peace.  A true explorer and made of the right stuff.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Boards Of Canada - Dayvan Cowboy
Youtube w9IEw0dS6xk


RIP Sir.
 
