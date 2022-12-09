 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Thieves steal tank of diesel. Fark: 4,200 gallon tank, while the station was open   (youtube.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pff, amateurs. You steal that volume from a train

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four people in Idaho could care less.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was anyone else almost weirdly hoping that story started with a clipboard, a hi-vis vest, and a backhoe?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: they steal 4200 gallons!

...over a period of days using multiple vehicles, 200 gallons at a time.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and on seeing this report of stolen gas, prices nationwide go up 30 cents

/just like any other excuse
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Was anyone else almost weirdly hoping that story started with a clipboard, a hi-vis vest, and a backhoe?


yes, i clicked the article expecting to see a thousand gallon tank being winched into a flatbed while the worlds most apathetic teenaged cashier ignored it from the counter.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Pff, amateurs. You steal that volume from a train

[Fark user image image 425x425]


It's all about the weights, yo.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Was anyone else almost weirdly hoping that story started with a clipboard, a hi-vis vest, and a backhoe?


Hopefully no kids on dirt bikes.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it. Are they taking it from the pumps and driving away without paying? Or pumping it from the holding tanks?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: I don't get it. Are they taking it from the pumps and driving away without paying? Or pumping it from the holding tanks?


They tricked the pumps into charging much less.
 
keytronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be the stupidest crime that involves the most complicated set up.

There is NO way they wouldn't be caught.  They spent a whole day stealing 10,000 of Diesel so they could resell it for what?  maybe 4k?

Morons...
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best thing you can do when investigating a large theft ring, is put the very first guys you bust on TV to let everyone else in the ring know you're not being fooled.

Derp!
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Was anyone else almost weirdly hoping that story started with a clipboard, a hi-vis vest, and a backhoe?


I was expecting they pulled in with a tanker, opened up the grate where they deliver fuel and pumped it out.  If the owner or manager wasn't there, I could see that working.
 
deadtom [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It seems like dumb way to make money.
 
