(Global News (Canada))   Lottery winner overestimates the size of his jackpot   (globalnews.ca) divider line
25
•       •       •

King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Penis.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now he can afford 55 pieces of Art

/a Picasso or a Garfunkel
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate when people over-estimate their size.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor Nishiat will never get a proper Fark headline
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The worst feature of his new house will be relatives coming out of the woodwork.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
s.mltshp.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: [s.mltshp.com image 850x464]


55 chicks at the same time?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In Toronto, that should get him at least a 2-storey 4BR in a nice neighborhood.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sidney makes Toronto look like Alabama
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Okay, I ain't gonna make fun of the guy's first name, but did they really have to use the initial of his surname on the display check?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I won!"

"No shiat, Nishiat?"
 
mistahtom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: SurfaceTension: [s.mltshp.com image 850x464]

55 chicks at the same time?


110 chicks.

2 chicks = 1 million
 
Azz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Okay, I ain't gonna make fun of the guy's first name, but did they really have to use the initial of his surname on the display check?


I'll never get why it's not possible to remain an an anonymous lottery winner in some states or countries. It just makes you a target
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Sidney makes Toronto look like Alabama


Not a lot habitable land in that country.
 
strutin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's Toronto, not Vancouver, Subby.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not in Des Moines
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whatshisname: In Toronto, that should get him at least a 2-storey 4BR in a nice neighborhood.


... to rent
 
Nirbo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Al Roker's Forecast: SurfaceTension: [s.mltshp.com image 850x464]

55 chicks at the same time?

110 chicks.

2 chicks = 1 million


They're Canadian dollars. So you're not going to get more than 75 chicks.

... then again, they are Canadian chicks.

shiat, I can math this out without a pencil.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You would be able to afford a house anywhere with that amount.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Homes used to be affordable for a one-parent working household.  Now you literally have to win the lottery to afford a 4 bedroom in a somewhat affluent neighborhood.
 
dywed88
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Azz: Madman drummers bummers: Okay, I ain't gonna make fun of the guy's first name, but did they really have to use the initial of his surname on the display check?

I'll never get why it's not possible to remain an an anonymous lottery winner in some states or countries. It just makes you a target


Because the marketing is more effective with a name.

It makes the story feel more personal if it refers to "Nishiat Parikh" than "the individual who wishes to remain anonymous".
 
dywed88
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Now he can afford 55 pieces of Art

/a Picasso or a Garfunkel


With $55 million, I would buy you a chesterfield AND and ottoman.
 
CCNP
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Homes used to be affordable for a one-parent working household.  Now you literally have to win the lottery to afford a 4 bedroom in a somewhat affluent neighborhood.


It's gotten worse in the United States. Now only 66% of households own their own home.
https://www.census.gov/housing/hvs/files/currenthvspress.pdf
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Azz: Madman drummers bummers: Okay, I ain't gonna make fun of the guy's first name, but did they really have to use the initial of his surname on the display check?

I'll never get why it's not possible to remain an an anonymous lottery winner in some states or countries. It just makes you a target


That too, but mostly I was commenting on the check reading "Nishiat Pee"
 
thesharkman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dywed88: The Third Man: Now he can afford 55 pieces of Art

/a Picasso or a Garfunkel

With $55 million, I would buy you a chesterfield AND and ottoman.


Would you take a limousine to go to the store?
 
