 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(4Utah.com)   Roadkill Cafe introduces app for mobile ordering   (abc4.com) divider line
9
    More: PSA, App Store, Utah, wildlife-vehicle collisions, new app, Wildlife crossing, Salt Lake City, Utah Department of Transportation, Roadkill  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2022 at 12:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Deer ahead. Speed up"
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Makes sense. They have to have time to go run it down.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and curbside takeaway.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You kill it, we grill it!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a car. I can get my own
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Goodfellas, guy in trunk looks like guy in painting
Youtube jFloSVjwEXc
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: The most reported wildlife-vehicle collisions in Utah are with deer and elk, according to the DWR. So far, there have been 4,900 reported collisions with deer, 166 reported collisions with elk and 20 reported collisions with moose. DWR said that the actual numbers are likely twice as high since many incidents go unreported.

Who doesn't report hitting a farking moose, and what are they driving, a BelAZ?
 
shabu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I and my wife went to a restaurant/bar called the DILIGAF Cafe, compelled by a good discount.

We realized after we arrived that DILIGAF was an acronym for Do I Look Like I Give A Fark.

They did not.

There was a piece of ancient broccoli or perhaps fried cheese cantilevered on the edge of the table. Just kind of rocking there.

I got thirsty waiting for a drink in a bar.

The evening was annoying and weird, but then the lone cook/server/busser/barkeep surprised us by announcing that Strip Bingo would begin shortly. A few women in fairly conservative but loud lingerie came around to sell us bingo cards. Winners(?) were gifted with some of the lingerie worn by the ladies.

One of the reasons I married my wife is that she has no issue with me having a conversation with a woman in lingerie. But the evening went from odd to legendary about the time the young lady began describing her recent sinus surgery in vivid detail. My wife and I seem to find ourselves in weird conversations because we listen when people talk. My wife once found herself stuck listening to a street mime because he wouldn't shut up and she dislikes being rude to anyone who isn't aggressively being a jerk.

We walked away from a bad meal with stories we laugh about 20 years later.

/New restaurants and bars can be fun, even if they aren't good.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.