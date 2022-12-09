 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Thieves are caught on camera stealing $600K worth of cars from a car dealership. The owners are hoping they get their two used Honda sedans back with little damage   (wral.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, Automobile, high-end cars, Theft, dealership lot, security cameras, Robbery, Winston-Salem, part of a car theft ring  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why would someone risk jail time stealing a Dodge?
 
scanman61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd bet good money that the key locker is a sheet metal box that bolted to the wall.

Let's keep the keys to a million dollars worth of inventory in a $250 "safe"

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pnkgtr: Why would someone risk jail time stealing a Dodge?


Are you suggesting that if you're gonna steal cars you better get out of Dodge?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scanman61: I'd bet good money that the key locker is a sheet metal box that bolted to the wall.

Let's keep the keys to a million dollars worth of inventory in a $250 "safe"

[media-amazon.com image 303x492]


As a security guard, that's a...

*puts on sunglasses*

safe bet

/Tip your waiter
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
John Hiester, the owner, indicated these large-scale thefts seem to be part of a car theft ring

Damn, John, save some brains for the rest of us.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scanman61: I'd bet good money that the key locker is a sheet metal box that bolted to the wall.

Let's keep the keys to a million dollars worth of inventory in a $250 "safe"

[media-amazon.com image 303x492]


It's to prevent theft by convenience.
If you really wanted to steal 600k worth of cars and there are no keys you just use tow trucks.
Most prevention is a balance of convenience and security, its not often 600k worth of cars get stolen from a dealership.  My brother has worked at dealerships over 10 years and has never heard of a car being stolen from any of the owners dealerships.  The cost to lock down the entire building, lot and keys out weigh the inconvenience and expense.  In the rare case something happens there is insurance.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The entire theft unfolded over a matter of mere minutes, with video showing the incident happening within a 15-minute window.
"If you look at all the camera angles, you notice them dropping them off in different parking lots," said Stephens. "They are running everywhere, almost like it was rehearsed."
retrology.netView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: scanman61: I'd bet good money that the key locker is a sheet metal box that bolted to the wall.

Let's keep the keys to a million dollars worth of inventory in a $250 "safe"

[media-amazon.com image 303x492]

It's to prevent theft by convenience.
If you really wanted to steal 600k worth of cars and there are no keys you just use tow trucks.
Most prevention is a balance of convenience and security, its not often 600k worth of cars get stolen from a dealership.  My brother has worked at dealerships over 10 years and has never heard of a car being stolen from any of the owners dealerships.  The cost to lock down the entire building, lot and keys out weigh the inconvenience and expense.  In the rare case something happens there is insurance.


Houston dealerships get hit all of the time.  Not usually for entire cars but stuff like having wheels/tires stolen off 30 high end trucks in one night, or getting hit for 50 catalytic converters.  Shiat like that happens when you're too cheap to pay for security.

In the rare case something happens there is insurance.

Socialize the risks, privatize the profits.  Keys should have gone into a real safe at night.  I bet the money does.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The entire theft unfolded over a matter of mere minutes, with video showing the incident happening within a 15-minute window.
"If you look at all the camera angles, you notice them dropping them off in different parking lots," said Stephens. "They are running everywhere, almost like it was rehearsed."
[retrology.net image 843x476]


One, Armani suits and run. Two, Air Jordans for  you...

Homage to The Dirty Dozen (YouTube has this marked "Age restricted"):  https://youtu.be/fX_NZtMDd3A
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Well, there's your problem. Thieves thought the guy's name was Heister.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.