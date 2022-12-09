 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   City spends $13 billion over 12 years to build a new rapid transit line, gets through 98% of its construction... and they don't know how to finish iat   (thestar.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently it's not just American transit agencies that fail at the whole transit thing.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The report says the current approved budget is $12.82 billion, up from $12.24 billion in 2019. It also shows Crosslinx has more than $260 million in outstanding claims against Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario.

So it looks like there's a change order pending.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone got rich
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Someone got rich


Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gee, I've never, ever heard of any organization from Ontario that might have trouble finishing things out at the end...
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How can they not know how to finish iat? Was there no engineer? Did they not have a plan?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought the Silver Line opened up a couple weeks ago.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have taken notes from Jerry Brown and the California high speed rail. It's completely finished and has already paid for itself.
 
brilett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You just declare victory and leave the country.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shame.

Every mouth breathing flag waving overpass dwelling moron that voted for the drug dealing brother of the drug addicted mayor.

fark every one of you troglodytes.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
P.s I have to deal with that fiasco every day on my way to and from work,family, getting to the highway to anything...

fark the Ford family forever.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Flappyhead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Someone got rich


11 years to build 19 kilometers of LRT?  Many someones got rich.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TorontoTonto: P.s I have to deal with that fiasco every day on my way to and from work,family, getting to the highway to anything...

fark the Ford family forever.


We moved out of Toronto as it was starting construction. I've driven down Eglinton a few times since and it's weird.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: vudukungfu: Someone got rich

11 years to build 19 kilometers of LRT?  Many someones got rich.


A lot of it (18km?) is underground.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like a train in vain.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whatshisname: TorontoTonto: P.s I have to deal with that fiasco every day on my way to and from work,family, getting to the highway to anything...

fark the Ford family forever.

We moved out of Toronto as it was starting construction. I've driven down Eglinton a few times since and it's weird.


And by "weird" you really mean

UNTRAVERSABLE

Right?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Second Avenue Subway says "hold my beer".
 
