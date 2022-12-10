 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Fifteen Scottish place names that are difficult to pronounce. Come for Ecclefechan, stay for Ae   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
12
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Article misses Strachan (pronounced as strawn), Finzean (pronounced as fing-in) and I'm pretty sure there are two Ruthvens, one of which is pronounced as riven, the other as ruth-ven.

Regarding Finzean, that's an incidence of the yogh character being turned into a "z" by the printing press. See also: Dalziel and Menzies.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gotten about seven of those right, and I used to study Scots Gaelic.  Some of those are on the order of "Featherstonehaugh" being pronounced "Fanshaw"...basically local slang.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only ones I need to know are Bunnahabhain, Bruichladdich, Laphroaig...
 
Excelsior
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
stay for Ae

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Boring picture.

Was hoping to see some tatties & neeps.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The only ones I need to know are Bunnahabhain, Bruichladdich, Laphroaig...


Ardbeg. Lagavulin. Did you know they're reopening Port Ellen?
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NINEv2: Did you know they're reopening Port Ellen?

Didn't know she'd closed up.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Third Man: I would have gotten about seven of those right, and I used to study Scots Gaelic.  Some of those are on the order of "Featherstonehaugh" being pronounced "Fanshaw"...basically local slang.


So their language is like my signature? Just ignore the annoying bits?
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I spent a week in Kilconquhar as a base while touristing around Scotland with family after graduating college. Wonderful little village, but I quite remember the pub people telling us it was "Kill-conk-err."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Madman drummers bummers: The only ones I need to know are Bunnahabhain, Bruichladdich, Laphroaig...

Ardbeg. Lagavulin. Did you know they're reopening Port Ellen?


In 2019, I made plans with a friend to go to the Islay Festival the following year.

...that worked out great.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

puffy999: The Third Man: I would have gotten about seven of those right, and I used to study Scots Gaelic.  Some of those are on the order of "Featherstonehaugh" being pronounced "Fanshaw"...basically local slang.

So their language is like my signature? Just ignore the annoying bits?


Mine is so indecipherable when I try to use one of those electronic pads that I've taken to attempting to scribble 'wank' on them instead of writing my name. No one can tell the difference.
 
