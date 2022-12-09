 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Clickbait 101: Headline "Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings" FTFA "Police said his arrest on Wednesday was not related to the Nov. 13 home invasion murders nearby"   (yahoo.com) divider line
5
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those podunk morons botched the case, Jon Benet style.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Po-TAT-to
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gooch: Those podunk morons botched the case, Jon Benet style.


I remember seeing the initial reports a few hours and days after the murders happened and the way they were reporting it and the cops were handling it I was like "this will turn into an episode of south park."
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good thing the victims weren't living in those scary lib'rul cities where all the murders happen.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's going to take a lucky dna hit I think at this point.

Also, how sure are they that the two roomies didn't do it? I know they interviewed them and such but how can two people sleep through a knife attack that killed four people. There must have been screaming? A rando, or group of randos, broke in and silently killed four people via knife? The entire thing is so bizarre.
 
