(Some Guy)   The California Department of Transportation is looking for a name for their new Mascot (a humanoid orange cone) and is asking kids 5-18 for names with prizes available. Coney McConehead may not get it done but better suggestions to the right   (gosafelyca.org) divider line
88
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cone of Shame
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about Tony?  One, because Tony rhymes with Cone-y.  Two, because of Tony Montana, since this cone looks like it did so much blow it doesn't even have a nose anymore.
"Yeah, just, ah... just drop me on those gigantic white lines on the road. I'll keep you safe."
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goatse
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weedlord ConerHitler
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team Edward
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goro Majima
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An orange traffic cone? You mean Danny Califf?

(Perhaps too obscure for fark?)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very Lovable Cone, or VLC for short.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Negotiate for the rights to the now-retired "The Orange Cone"
 
real_kibo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buttpluggo The Pinhead
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beldar
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cone Dog
 
ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beldar Clorhone
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R. U. Braveenough.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rod Roadtarget
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige, NO!
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fanta Menace
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conical McConcally
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige No!!!
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MN DoT needs new snowplow names.
i offered Snowdie Froster

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cal Transitioning (the non-binary cone)
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PaigeNoCone
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coney the Cone Sprite
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agent Orange
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Griddy
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JZDave: Paige No!!!


*tiny fist*
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpy
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randy the Hitchhiker

Ningen Ensui

Dan Akroyd

Pancake
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Connie?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stealme
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_kibo: Buttpluggo The Pinhead


Deidre Beaubeirdre.

Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Page no. 3
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kunta Kone-tay
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sean Conerry?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, is there no Captcha on that? Give me a few minutes and I'll have a script submitting discount megaphone with the support of thousands of other kids.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me So Coney
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cal trans
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KRASH
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The staff at the local emergency room has submitted "We know it didn't get stuck in there on accident. It's never an accident."
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swervy
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rental car target
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coneald J Trumpy?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heimdall
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Connald I. Srump.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Must Construct Additional Pylons
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coney McConey
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob

(Only Florida people might get this reference)
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ckface. Simple and yet elegant.
 
