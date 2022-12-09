 Skip to content
(MSN)   What Walmart Great Value Cream Cheese being one of the most successful products of 2022 says about the American economy
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Louis Armstrong - Cheesecake
Youtube w068PdDw0hs
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Crocs, Gatorade Fit, and Walmart-branded cream cheese are among the fastest-growing brands of 2022

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


'MURICA!!!!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Umm, it's cream cheese, not wine. It's all the same.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Most 'Store Brands' are the same as the 'regular brands', just different packaging.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Most 'Store Brands' are the same as the 'regular brands', just different packaging.


I think the issue is why more people noticed that this year.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's cheap, tasty, helps me keep mah sexy 'Merican curves, no need to put my teeth back in to eat it, and the whole bar dips easily into the large container of Walmart mayonnaise flavored spread.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It's cheap, tasty, helps me keep mah sexy 'Merican curves, no need to put my teeth back in to eat it, and the whole bar dips easily into the large container of Walmart mayonnaise flavored spread.


Aside from the mayo, the same can be said for some cans of Four Loko.  Now there's a thirst MUTILATOR!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It doesn't say a goddamned thing. I can afford Philly, I choose to buy GV.

FU*K off
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
GV deli meats are not great, however.  GV Salsa is so-so.  GV Cottage Cheese is fairly equivalent to regular brands.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are a few things that I almost always insist on not getting store/budget brand if I don't have to, but that list has grown much smaller over the years.  There was a time when there was a significant difference, but there are some brands that have changed things to cut costs over the years (while raising prices) and taste cheaper than the actual cheap stuff.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: GV deli meats are not great, however.  GV Salsa is so-so.  GV Cottage Cheese is fairly equivalent to regular brands.


Avoid off-brand ketchup. That's my 2¢.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The packaging gives the impression that you're buying a box of tampons.
 
DVD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know "Great Value" is fun for dumping on, ie: "Great Value Sarah Palin" in Colorado, but there are times when the store brand is of a higher quality than the competitors, I've found.  Hit and miss though, and when it's a miss, it often is really a miss.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is a Midwest regional things but          Hy-Vee has the best store brand cheaper alternatives on all items.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's just a little off-putting that "Cream Cheese" is in quotes.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jlee4677: This is a Midwest regional things but          Hy-Vee has the best store brand cheaper alternatives on all items.


I have no idea what happened to the spacing, probably user error.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Floki: The packaging gives the impression that you're buying a box of tampons.


Anything's a tampon if you're brave enough.
 
6nome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Target's store brand is quite good.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fun fact about GV Cream Cheese: It's gluten free.  Philadelphia cream cheese isn't.  I developed a gluten issue this year and now have to buy GV brand the 1-2 times a year I need cream cheese. It's really not that bad.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jlee4677: This is a Midwest regional things but          Hy-Vee has the best store brand cheaper alternatives on all items.


But do they have a store brand alternative to Hawkeye Vodka?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Most 'Store Brands' are the same as the 'regular brands', just different packaging.


I was in the ziplok bag factory years ago when they swapped from their boxes to walmart boxes.  I asked if the bags were any different.  No, they weren't.

I can say that King Arthur flour makes a much better loaf of bread than store brand (shop-rite) flour.  Haven't figured that one out yet.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jlee4677: jlee4677: This is a Midwest regional things but          Hy-Vee has the best store brand cheaper alternatives on all items.

I have no idea what happened to the spacing, probably user error.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I used to handle staffing for a commercial bakery. With the exception of just a few items, the product was exactly the same and just went into different branded packaging. Bread was particularly hilarious. You could pay anywhere from 50 cents to 4 dollars for the same loaf of bread based on what bag it went into.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Creoena: Fun fact about GV Cream Cheese: It's gluten free.  Philadelphia cream cheese isn't.  I developed a gluten issue this year and now have to buy GV brand the 1-2 times a year I need cream cheese. It's really not that bad.


Disclaimer - this is true for the spread versions, not the cream cheese brick versions
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That Americans like cream cheese.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That the folks shopping at Walmart have no idea that cream cheese shouldn't be a loose association of gums? Of course, it's hard to get actual cream cheese lately - they all seem to contain gums.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm surprised at times by the quality of Wal Mart's in-store brand. Their Great Value honey roasted peanuts for example are damn tasty and far superior in flavor and texture to Planters.
 
dostert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Kris_Romm: GV deli meats are not great, however.  GV Salsa is so-so.  GV Cottage Cheese is fairly equivalent to regular brands.

Avoid off-brand ketchup. That's my 2¢.


I used it for meatloaf... for everything else, it's this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We've explored a lot of store and private brands during the Pandemic and not a single one was even remotely bad.  Quite often the store and private brands were lots better.  A prime example around here is fig bars.  Not everybody's cup of tea, fig bars.  The store brands from Sefeway and Kruger are amazingly better than the major nooton brand.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have been cooking/baking with lots of cream cheese lately. I use Publix generic though
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Vomit Dip

2 blocks cream cheese
1 can Rotel
1 lb cooked sausage
Frito scoops
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shamelessly stolen from a co-worker:

On Friday evenings, I love to wind down the day after a stressful week by lounging around in my Crocs, replenishing my energy with some nice Gatorade Fit, and taking a nice long bath in some Walmart branded cream cheese. Great for the skin
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Creoena: Fun fact about GV Cream Cheese: It's gluten free.  Philadelphia cream cheese isn't.  I developed a gluten issue this year and now have to buy GV brand the 1-2 times a year I need cream cheese. It's really not that bad.


Plus Great Value chocolate syrup is just that, not "genuine chocolate flavor" syrup like Hershey's.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Floki: The packaging gives the impression that you're buying a box of tampons.


Yeah. And for the record, they don't work well in that regard.
 
schubie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That we're a bunch of fat farks or on keto because we don't want to be fat farks
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jlee4677: This is a Midwest regional things but          Hy-Vee has the best store brand cheaper alternatives on all items.


Smith's (Kroger) out west has Private Selection, which is usually very good.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't think it says a whole lot.  I'd bet anything it's just a white label product someone else is making and slapping their Great Value brand on it.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

6nome: Target's store brand is quite good.


Good and Gather, I believe.

Their chips are first rate (and cheap).  Especially the Blue Corn Tortilla Chips and the Sweet Potato Chips.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All it means is that old people are seeing a lot of cream cheese recipes on Instagram.
 
AnyName
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've used store brand for years but I typically only use cream cheese for cheesecake.

Recipe my grandma taught me when I was 12.  No, there's no crust.  CHEESCAKE SHOULD NOT HAVE CRUST!!!   FIGHT ME!

1 lb Ricotta (15oz tub works)
1 lb Cream Cheese
¼ lb melted butter (1 stick)
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons flour
3 tablespoons corn starch
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 pint sour cream

Let ricotta and cream cheese come to room temp. Mix ricotta, cream cheese and butter with a hand mixer. Add eggs and mix well. Add flour, corn starch, vanilla and lemon juice. Mix well. Add sour cream and mix well. Pour into greased 9-10 in spring form pan and bake at 350 for 1hr and 10 minutes.

Original recipe is 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Also only 1hr bake time. I like it w/ more vanilla and browner on top. YMMV.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: We've explored a lot of store and private brands during the Pandemic and not a single one was even remotely bad.  Quite often the store and private brands were lots better.  A prime example around here is fig bars.  Not everybody's cup of tea, fig bars.  The store brands from Sefeway and Kruger are amazingly better than the major nooton brand.


I'd disagree with you, at least for the GV versions.  It's pretty bad compared to the original.

These are better though.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/the gluten free versions are gross - don't buy those
 
AnyName
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AnyName: I've used store brand for years but I typically only use cream cheese for cheesecake.

Recipe my grandma taught me when I was 12.  No, there's no crust.  CHEESCAKE SHOULD NOT HAVE CRUST!!!   FIGHT ME!

1 lb Ricotta (15oz tub works)
1 lb Cream Cheese
¼ lb melted butter (1 stick)
3 eggs
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons flour
3 tablespoons corn starch
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 pint sour cream

Let ricotta and cream cheese come to room temp. Mix ricotta, cream cheese and butter with a hand mixer. Add eggs and mix well. Add flour, corn starch, vanilla and lemon juice. Mix well. Add sour cream and mix well. Pour into greased 9-10 in spring form pan and bake at 350 for 1hr and 10 minutes.

Original recipe is 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Also only 1hr bake time. I like it w/ more vanilla and browner on top. YMMV.


Ooops, forgot the eggs
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Read that even more Wal-mart stores are charging higher prices at the checkout than what was advertised on the shelf. And the fact that it's only self-checkouts means it's a lot harder to 'correct' their attempt to scam you

https://www.tellmebest.com/walmart-overcharging-customers/
https://www.cbs17.com/news/local-news/wake-county-news/raleigh-walmart-among-70-stores-fined-for-excessive-errors-and-overcharging-nc-customers/
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Most 'Store Brands' are the same as the 'regular brands', just different packaging.


Some are better than national brands.  Aldi can be hit or miss, but some of their products are outstanding for a lot less money.  The same with Kirkland, which are all contracted out to many of the same producers that make the national brands.
 
mononymous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Walmart sells a tub of cheesecake filling.  Grab some graham crackers, and you can eat "cheesecake" on the go, all day long...

#lifehacks
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Creoena: Fun fact about GV Cream Cheese: It's gluten free.  Philadelphia cream cheese isn't.  I developed a gluten issue this year and now have to buy GV brand the 1-2 times a year I need cream cheese. It's really not that bad.


May I ask where you got the info that Philadelphia cream cheese isn't gluten free?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

El_Dan: jlee4677: This is a Midwest regional things but          Hy-Vee has the best store brand cheaper alternatives on all items.

But do they have a store brand alternative to Hawkeye Vodka?


Aldi brand vodka is best vodka

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SharkInfested
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BeotchPudding: Most 'Store Brands' are the same as the 'regular brands', just different packaging.


Not to sound old, but remember generic brands, including beer, being large sections of supermarkets?

Also, I needed cream cheese for a recipe the other day, so I just got a bagel with extra cream cheese, since we rarely use it, and it cost less than a tub that would go to waste.

Take that, Walmart!

Sorry, bagel store : (
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For years I got a lot of "America's Choice" generics, but I think they may have replaced it with another branding (probably still the same recipes/products though).

Technically, virtually everything at ALDI or LIDL counts as private label/"generic". Most is okay, some even superior.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've said this many times, but for kettle cooked chips, the great value brand is the exact same thing as the double the price Frito lay brand. Im sure thats who makes them. The cheetos are too ( the crunchy ones) but as for the regular potato chips, not so much.
 
