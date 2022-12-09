 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Someone dropped a dime on this poor lil' fella   (mlive.com) divider line
8
    More: News, Surgery, Minimally invasive, Invasive, Invasiveness of surgical procedures, GRAND RAPIDS, resident of John Ball Zoo, Magellanic penguin Picchu, metal object  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 4:50 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gonna point out the worker with knuckle tattoos helping to save the animal's life.

Some wholesome, stand-up shiat right there.

That's the beautiful part of humanity, showing itself.
 
submarinepatents
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You had me scared that #NAFO HQ was discovered.  Don't use "fella" in jest.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the sign said:

"Don't Feed The Animals!"
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The trick is to wait for it to come out and then you get some extra heft when you throw the turd at the next tourist.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, luckily he isn't a flight risk...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ooh, shiny!

*GULP*
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This isn't the 70s anymore, subbs. Pay phones cost at least a quarter now.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.