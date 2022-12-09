 Skip to content
(CNN)   6-month-old baby is doing well after having open-heart surgery, despite the efforts from his Covidiot parents. Tag for the parents   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Cardiac surgery, Blood transfusion, Vaccination, Cardiac surgeon, Blood, Cardiothoracic surgery, Postperfusion syndrome, Heart  
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to get ahead of the inevitable shiat storm, this was NEW ZEALAND.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not kidding, subby.

The baby has heart problems so the parents are.... paranoid in the extreme about a vaccine which offers some protection against an incredibly contagious viral disease which has well-known negative cardiovascular impact? That poor baby is farkin' doomed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Just to get ahead of the inevitable shiat storm, this was NEW ZEALAND.


So what?
You antivax nutjobs are worldwide, just like disease.
Imaginary lines don't matter.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin is sometimes self inflicted.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for the baby.  hope the parents never get custody back, they're just going to get the kid killed.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remove the baby from the parents' care now.  If you don't, you're going to be taking these farking idiots to court several more times before the kid even reaches puberty.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, would remain under the court's guardianship until he had recovered from the surgery.

Why are they giving the parents custody after the surgery? If you've farked up enough to have your kids taken away from you then getting them back shouldn't be some automatic thing. They've already proven to the court that they aren't mentally fit enough to raise a child.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My niece is an antivax vegan who does crossfit, she has a son. I hope he never has serious health problems while he's a minor.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Just to get ahead of the inevitable shiat storm, this was NEW ZEALAND.


...and?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Subtonic: Just to get ahead of the inevitable shiat storm, this was NEW ZEALAND.

...and?


And Trump wasn't yet mentioned once in this thread. You're welcome.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: My niece is an antivax vegan who does crossfit,


Wow. That's a trifecta of "they'll tell you they are".
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Just to get ahead of the inevitable shiat storm, this was NEW ZEALAND.


We know it's New Zealand (or at least "not the United States") because authorities actually intervened on behalf of the child.

(I tend to be on the side of defending American culture and society as being "not as bad as naysayers say", but this is not one of those times.)
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant frigth back.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dwedit: They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant frigth back.


Wyll sed.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: talkertopc: My niece is an antivax vegan who does crossfit,

Wow. That's a trifecta of "they'll tell you they are".


Well, at least she won't tell anyone in the urinal.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dwedit: They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant frigth back.


Was it on the news this mroing?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am really surprised that New Zealand let them immigrate from America.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dwedit: They need to do way instain mother> who kill thier babbys, becuse these babby cant frigth back.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, we know where this leads...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Farking idiots
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Just to get ahead of the inevitable shiat storm, this was NEW ZEALAND.


Are you implying we're not in the hobbit of RTFA here?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As others say. They trust the doctors to literally crack open their baby's chest but not about vaccines?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dead *whatever the cause* baby is better than live vaccine baby.
 
JohnBigBootay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great. That baby is gonna get vax all over the parents now so they probably don't really want it back.

In all seriousness they are going to blame every single illness on that tainted blood. I got my first massage since COVID the other day. I told the therapist my shoulder was stiff. She had previously asked me if I was vaccinated and I said I was. Anyway, after I said my shoulder was stiff she said, "Let me guess, your shoulder wasn't stiff before you got vaccinated."

WTF?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, would remain under the court's guardianship until he had recovered from the surgery.

Why are they giving the parents custody after the surgery? If you've farked up enough to have your kids taken away from you then getting them back shouldn't be some automatic thing. They've already proven to the court that they aren't mentally fit enough to raise a child.


Likely because permanently taking a kid from their parents is a lengthy process quite purposefully, with all kinds of double-checks.  For obvious reasons.  In the same vein, American judges have often issued temporary gun confiscations on people that have done violent shiat, 'cause doing the permanent one takes a while and you need this fool disarmed now.  It gives you the time to dot the i's and cross the t's on a permanent seperation
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aerojockey: Subtonic: Just to get ahead of the inevitable shiat storm, this was NEW ZEALAND.

We know it's New Zealand (or at least "not the United States") because authorities actually intervened on behalf of the child.

(I tend to be on the side of defending American culture and society as being "not as bad as naysayers say", but this is not one of those times.)


This was years ago, it may be different in today's stupid times, but as a hospital administrator, my dad would take temporary medical guardianship of JW kids who needed blood transfusions but whose parents refused on religious grounds. In the US. I remember as a kid wanting to go play with my new brother or sister, and being disappointed that it was a temporary thing and I could never meet them or even know their name.
 
