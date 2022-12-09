 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Remember, when you see emergency vehicle lights and sirens, pull over... NO NOT LIKE THAT   (fox5dc.com) divider line
4
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw lights an pulled right over.
Cop was pissed.
"Why'd you pull over so fast!.?!? I almost hit you!!!!"

I'm compliant, I saw your lights, pulled over. Why did you pull me over?

"Your break lights are out"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems to me that exactly like that is how you're supposed to do it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Driving is a serious challenge for some folks
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Soooo many people have been incorrectly taught to slam on their brakes and move right. The goal is always to get out of the way. If you can understand that principle rather than "duh, slam brakes turn steering wheel right" then you'll be a much safer driver.
 
