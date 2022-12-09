 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Use these items if you want to save kittens   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
15
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I got a brand new fancy penis guard, you got a brand new key..."

That's some funny sh*t.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't shave kittens, subby. Why would anyone do that?

Oh, "save". Save kittens. Makes much more sense now.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the "good old" days.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
 It's normal to get horny.  It is NOT normal to torture yourself to try and make the feeling go away.

That these devices exist is a perversion.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

educated: "I got a brand new fancy penis guard, you got a brand new key..."

That's some funny sh*t.


Yeah, this isn't "anti-masturbation", this is a BDSM kind of cage. That's definitely funny as shiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can't I just stick to holding a nice frosty cold beer in each hand?
 
wage0048
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: It's normal to get horny.  It is NOT normal to torture yourself to try and make the feeling go away.

That these devices exist is a perversion.


Yeah.  You want incels?  This sort of shiat is how you get incels.

Let them rub one out once in a while and it takes the edge off the crazy.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I don't shave kittens, subby. Why would anyone do that?

Oh, "save". Save kittens. Makes much more sense now.


Sounds like they're going about cat breeding all wrong
 
jim32rr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
headslacker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who were the perverts again? God?
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Bell Ringer. LOL
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am not clicking on the ad at the bottom after reading that
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: I am not clicking on the ad at the bottom after reading that
[Fark user image image 425x283]


Wireless ammeter?
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Religion!
 
