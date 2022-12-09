 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   The Parked and the Pilferous   (ktla.com) divider line
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cummins engine controllers go for stupid money as well but they're a lot harder to steal.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is...is that a cordless screwdriver?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a Mad Max reference in this.
Dont disappoint me fark.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I heard Hector is going to be running 3 Honda Civics with spoon engines. And on top of that he just came into Harry's and he ordered 3 T66 turbos, with NOS, and a Motec system exhaust.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Without the common powertrain controller, or CPC, the truck can't operate.

Well, at least it's common.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Without the common powertrain controller, or CPC, the truck can't operate.

Back in the olden days you only needed a CDL, pot of coffee, adult diapers and enough amphetamines to kill all the animals in a zoo to operate a truck
 
KB202
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Even committing a crime, the idiot won't cover his nose with his mask.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
maybe it's time to hire a John Candy-esque night security guard. worth it just for the giggles.
 
