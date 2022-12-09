 Skip to content
(Pravda Ukraine)   Russian military tire factory workers fail to observe smoking policy   (pravda.com.ua) divider line
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
hlehmann
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What the hell is a "tyre"?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hlehmann: What the hell is a "tyre"?


If at frist you don't succeed, tyre, tyre agian.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hlehmann: What the hell is a "tyre"?


C'mon, you know. Tyre. Like, Are you wearing proper a tyre? Eyeshadow! Kids these days.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hlehmann: What the hell is a "tyre"?


It's not something you want to Sidon.
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hlehmann: What the hell is a "tyre"?


Youngest son of Tywen.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oopski
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Floki: Eyeshadow!


Eyeshadow = Yeesh!
😡grr. autocorrect.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: The local prosecutor's office is already conducting an investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

I don't know about the immediate cause, but the root cause is probably Putin.


hlehmann: What the hell is a "tyre"?


https://grammarist.com/spelling/tire-tyre/
TLDR Tire in North America, "tyre" elsewhere.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hlehmann: What the hell is a "tyre"?


As in "We have seriously began to tyre of Russia's particular brand of shiat."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you're going to put a cartoon picture of a tire factory in the article, I'm going to include a photo of the reporter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

talkertopc: FTA: The local prosecutor's office is already conducting an investigation to establish the cause of the fire.


Someone was doing burnouts.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man, Russia just isn't having a Goodyear.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why do they need tires when all of their military rolling hardware has already been 'sploded or stolen by Ukrainian farmers? Maybe they should equip the Russian military with some Ukrainian tractors instead.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"no fatalities have been reported."

That is what Russia says about all its industrial oppsies.  Like Chernobyl.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was this manual translated into Russian?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TYAH:

Japanese Tire Ski Jump
Youtube kj5T6rQjh9E
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good. Russians don't deserve tires or factories.
 
anfrind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why do they need tires when all of their military rolling hardware has already been 'sploded or stolen by Ukrainian farmers? Maybe they should equip the Russian military with some Ukrainian tractors instead.


Russia never embraced any of the principles of "lean" manufacturing.  If the factory quota says they need to produce 100 tires per day, then they product 100 tires per day, regardless of how many tires they actually need.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder what colour were the tyres in that industrial estate? Was the build tall enough to need lifts?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That awkward moment when a fleeting idea for getting out of work for the day becomes a centerpiece in a global geopolitical saga.....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hlehmann: What the hell is a "tyre"?


An ancient god.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anfrind: fragMasterFlash: Why do they need tires when all of their military rolling hardware has already been 'sploded or stolen by Ukrainian farmers? Maybe they should equip the Russian military with some Ukrainian tractors instead.

Russia never embraced any of the principles of "lean" manufacturing.  If the factory quota says they need to produce 100 tires per day, then they product 100 tires per day, regardless of how many tires they actually need.


I am remembering an old joke about a nail factory that was commissioned to make X tons of nails.

So they made one nail of X tons.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: hlehmann: What the hell is a "tyre"?

It's not something you want to Sidon.


I regret that I can only give one Funny to this post.
 
Lexx0001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why isn't it referred to as a tyre fyre?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A FOUR-ALARM FIRE IN TYRE FACTORY CLEARS WAY FOR GLORIOUS NEW TRACTOR FACTORY!
 
scanman61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't realize she was Ukrainian


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lexx0001: Why isn't it referred to as a tyre fyre?


Ooooh!  We could have a Tyre Fyre Festival!
 
