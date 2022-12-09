 Skip to content
Pitbull to a Tesla: Om nom nom nom
46
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 4:09 PM



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be more like Killer. 
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?


Insurance company: And how did this damage occur?

Lady: A dog ate my...

Insurance company:

Lady: watch this!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's a special place in hell for anyone who uses that audio.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She's lucky it didn't eat her.
 
hej
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?


IN PORTRAIT ORIENTATION, NO LESS
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I had that much money to spend on a car, I wouldn't live in a shiatty apartment complex.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: There's a special place in hell for anyone who uses that audio.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's terrifying.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A dog finally caught his car.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?


Better than her trying to fight it off or something. If it's chewing up your car, it might be hard to drive off without running it over. The dog wasn't going to open the hood and disconnect the battery or something so she couldn't drive off when it lost interest or was corralled by the owner, and insurance will cover the damages.

And before sociopaths trip over each other to brag about how they'd have just run it over - everyone isn't the same as you.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What I got from that video. You can apparently just pull the weather stripping off of a Tesla.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?


Could have been your $160k car

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: There's a special place in hell for anyone who uses that audio.


The DJ booth?
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?

Could have been your $160k car

[Fark user image image 425x282]


They really need to stop dipping the fenders in bacon fat before assembly. Soo much dog damage could be avoided.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: There's a special place in hell for anyone who uses that audio.


I kinda like it. Then again, I'm high a lot.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?


Yes, because I'm not going to get out and argue with a dog that has eaten grown adults.

Pit bulls suck. Sensibilities click smart, crazy pit bull people ironically click funny below.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?


Are you gonna get out and fight a 150 block of muscle and stupid that's already taking chunks out of commercial-grade plastic and sheet metal?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tweet ft. Pitbull
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And now I'm struggling with the deep question of which I hate more, pitbulls or Teslas.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man, what a shiatty "luxury" car.  That couldn't happen to my economy car.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?

Are you gonna get out and fight a 150 block of muscle and stupid that's already taking chunks out of commercial-grade plastic and sheet metal?


Commercial grade isn't actually that good but yes. Good point.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
His ass going back to Petco
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?

Yes, because I'm not going to get out and argue with a dog that has eaten grown adults.

Pit bulls suck. Sensibilities click smart, crazy pit bull people ironically click funny below.


Pit bulls are awesome. But, you know, they're still animals.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Awww he looks so happy while doing it! Who's a good boy?!?! Look at the tail. He has bragging rights for getting the best chew toy!!
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, don't swat that dog.  He ate so much of that Tesla that if you patted him too hard he might catch fire and burn for hours.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Intrepid00: aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?

Yes, because I'm not going to get out and argue with a dog that has eaten grown adults.

Pit bulls suck. Sensibilities click smart, crazy pit bull people ironically click funny below.

Pit bulls are awesome. But, you know, they're still animals.


Pit bulls are the sweetest, cutest, baby eaters.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good doggo
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Man, what a shiatty "luxury" car.  That couldn't happen to my economy car.


Obviously not, the dog has better taste.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: His ass going back to Petco


I'm not even sure petco could kill a pit bull. It only has practice with gerbils.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: What I got from that video. You can apparently just pull the weather stripping off of a Tesla.


Only if you're a pit bull. Sorry, buddy.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's how you can tell that Elon uses real baby to make his cars, unlike the imitation baby that Big Auto has been passing off for years.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Diabolic: baron von doodle: What I got from that video. You can apparently just pull the weather stripping off of a Tesla.

Only if you're a pit bull. Sorry, buddy.


On a serious note, most of that gasket on cars are just held into place by fitting the frame and the window helps keep it in place. Had a ford focus on really hot summer days it would expand too much and pop out and I would have to push it back in.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If only there was some way to drive off or something.

This is why animal shelters are overrun with pit bulls.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: This is why animal shelters are overrun with pit bulls.


I was at the auto show and Subaru was showing pets for adoption in area. People were walking over to see the cute dog only to walk away when it looked at them and they saw the pit bull face.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?

Yes, because I'm not going to get out and argue with a dog that has eaten grown adults.

Pit bulls suck. Sensibilities click smart, crazy pit bull people ironically click funny below.


I've had more than a few dogs of many different breeds and the pitbulls were by far the gentlest and sweetest of the bunch.

Don't blame the animal for the owner's failure.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?


*sigh* alright, put the dog on the phone and I'll talk to him
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nquadroa: Intrepid00: aleister_greynight: Dog is tearing your $40,000 car apart and you think the best thing to do is just video it?

Yes, because I'm not going to get out and argue with a dog that has eaten grown adults.

Pit bulls suck. Sensibilities click smart, crazy pit bull people ironically click funny below.

I've had more than a few dogs of many different breeds and the pitbulls were by far the gentlest and sweetest of the bunch.

Don't blame the animal for the owner's failure.


They are the sweetest things, until they aren't.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmm... I'm gonna teach my dog to pee at every Tesla recharging station.
 
majestic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was that dog's name Cujo? I guess that car had a crappy carburetor.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Michael Cohen says, "You should see the kinda shoot I had to eat."
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Honestly if I were a Tesla owner I'd be worried about my car being totaled by the insects on my windshield.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Amateur"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: If I had that much money to spend on a car, I wouldn't live in a shiatty apartment complex.


Most of them are leases. It's why they live in shiatty complexes.
 
