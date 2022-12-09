 Skip to content
Putin's experiment with using prisoners as soldiers is turning out about as well as everyone expected, as the ex-cons realize things might not be as rosy as they were told
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It worked in the movie. Are you telling me movies are not accurate?
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It worked in the movie. Are you telling me movies are not accurate?


Crazy, right?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And having been handed firearms, they may not feel bound to fight for the side that imprisoned them.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It worked in the movie. Are you telling me movies are not accurate?


Prisoners are known for being good at maintaining military discipline & following orders, right?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's weird how people who can't follow society's rules can't follow the military's rules.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You're all making fun, but it sounds to me like they are performing about as well as the rest of the Russian military.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's why you send them somewhere that they don't know the area so they have to cooperate with you for supplies.

God that's how the French foreign legion has worked for decades!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're taking prisoners out of prisons, giving them guns, and saying "go there, to the land that will not send you back to prison when this is all over and start shootin' the people with the warm cloths, refugee camps, and food!"

I may not be the military genius I play on Fark, but dammit, I think there's more than just a few hypothetical problems.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: NewportBarGuy: It worked in the movie. Are you telling me movies are not accurate?

Prisoners are known for being good at maintaining military discipline & following orders, right?


Absolutely!!!

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russian inmates captured by Ukraine have now also reportedly begun begging not to be handed back over to Russia as part of any prisoner swaps, fearing they'd be executed just like Nuzhin was.

Not satisfied with tanks and artillery Russia is handing out propaganda victories
 
submarinepatents
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It worked in the movie. Are you telling me movies are not accurate?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: That's why you send them somewhere that they don't know the area so they have to cooperate with you for supplies.

God that's how the French foreign legion has worked for nearly two centuries


Ftfy
 
NINEv2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks paywallmitter
 
thehobbes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: NewportBarGuy: It worked in the movie. Are you telling me movies are not accurate?

Prisoners are known for being good at maintaining military discipline & following orders, right?

Absolutely!!!

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x706]


That was such a weird farking movie.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: That's why you send them somewhere that they don't know the area so they have to cooperate with you for supplies.

God that's how the French foreign legion has worked for decades!


And keep them from overthrowing the government.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: NewportBarGuy: It worked in the movie. Are you telling me movies are not accurate?

Prisoners are known for being good at maintaining military discipline & following orders, right?

Absolutely!!!

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x706]


The skinheads, by contrast, claim to be fundamentally ideological. They exist as a political entity dedicated, they say, to organizing to fight the big war, the race war, which will reassert white political dominance in the world. They therefore take the public position that they do not approve of drugs, and they try to foster the image that they are serious warriors, that they keep their minds clean and spirits pure by reading Nietzsche and Sun Tzu and Machiavelli, and that their bodies arehighly trained fighting machines that will kill the enemy without a second thought. Every afternoon you can see them marching around the yard in locked step, their polished boots gleaming in the baking sun, with "SKINHEAD" tattooed on their foreheads and "SHAVED FOR WAR" carved on the backs of their skulls and encircling swastikas made up of interlocking axe handles. I used to wonder why skinheads made such a fuss over insisting that whites fold their clothes in a specific way and display them on their shelves. The party line is that we do this because other races look to us as setting the standard, and it is therefore our burden to do so. But I finally figured out the real reason: the skinheads want the whites to appear totally disciplined, a tight fighting unit ready to spring into war at the drop of a hat. Uniforms that are folded and pressed maintain this posture.


From Here
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: thatboyoverthere: That's why you send them somewhere that they don't know the area so they have to cooperate with you for supplies.

God that's how the French foreign legion has worked for nearly two centuries

Ftfy

Honneur et Fidélité
 
Fooshards
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Twenty bucks on:  Russian leadership knows it's about to collapse, and doesn't want their own psychopaths on the street killing govt and oligarchs, so they emergency shipped them all away under any pretense they could think of
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

anuran: Russian inmates captured by Ukraine have now also reportedly begun begging not to be handed back over to Russia as part of any prisoner swaps, fearing they'd be executed just like Nuzhin was.

Not satisfied with tanks and artillery Russia is handing out propaganda victories


Criminals who fight for Russia get screwed over when the war is done

Well another way to put it, is that they go from one war to another
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/biatch_Wars
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: And having been handed firearms, they may not feel bound to fight for the side that imprisoned them.


To be fair, it's not like the Ukrainians want them, either.  Both countries have a Group W bench.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, Mr. Murderovski, you can either stay here, starving in Russian prison or go rape and murder people in Ukraine. Just think of it like a food/clothing optional resort, type of situation.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, that is some hyperventilating prose:

Russia's most deranged gambit in its war against Ukraine is rapidly turning into a crisis as military leaders lose control over the prison inmates freed in exchange for a stint on the battlefield.
About 20 armed inmates fled from the frontline in occupied Donetsk in recent days...

You really think this is Russia's most deranged gambit?  And is 20 conscripts going AWOL really a crisis?
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They should try mental patients next.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: NewportBarGuy: It worked in the movie. Are you telling me movies are not accurate?

Prisoners are known for being good at maintaining military discipline & following orders, right?

Absolutely!!!

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x706]

That was such a weird farking movie.


Everyone involved did that one for the paycheck and you can tell.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A lot of our boys were given the jail or Vietnam choice back in the day. I'll have to check if anyone's done a long-term study on the outcome.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: A lot of our boys were given the jail or Vietnam choice back in the day. I'll have to check if anyone's done a long-term study on the outcome.


Besides this, of course...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It worked in the movie. Are you telling me movies are not accurate?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
submarinepatents
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

spongeboob: The skinheads, by contrast, claim to be fundamentally ideological. They exist as a political entity dedicated, they say, to organizing to fight the big war, the race war, which will reassert white political dominance in the world. They therefore take the public position that they do not approve of drugs, and they try to foster the image that they are serious warriors, that they keep their minds clean and spirits pure by reading Nietzsche and Sun Tzu and Machiavelli, and that their bodies arehighly trained fighting machines that will kill the enemy without a second thought. Every afternoon you can see them marching around the yard in locked step, their polished boots gleaming in the baking sun, with "SKINHEAD" tattooed on their foreheads and "SHAVED FOR WAR" carved on the backs of their skulls and encircling swastikas made up of interlocking axe handles. I used to wonder why skinheads made such a fuss over insisting that whites fold their clothes in a specific way and display them on their shelves. The party line is that we do this because other races look to us as setting the standard, and it is therefore our burden to do so. But I finally figured out the real reason: the skinheads want the whites to appear totally disciplined, a tight fighting unit ready to spring into war at the drop of a hat. Uniforms that are folded and pressed maintain this posture.


Yeah, really interesting how skinheads being mostly Caucasian won't fight for people of the Caucuses.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: A lot of our boys were given the jail or Vietnam choice back in the day. I'll have to check if anyone's done a long-term study on the outcome.


The Iraq surge years did lots of damage to the US Army's NCO Corps.

Lowered standards to get in. Those who could got out, those with no other options due to aptitude/records stayed in.
 
submarinepatents
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It worked in the movie. Are you telling me movies are not accurate?


Also, totally willing to fight along side this crazy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/admit it: it would be the best sex you would ever have in your life.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DuneClimber: They should try mental patients next.


That's a crazy idea.
 
