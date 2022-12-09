 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Today we learn that wet hay can spontaneously combust
    Strange, Jackson County, Michigan, JACKSON COUNTY, Hay, Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, Wet hay, pole barn, Townships in Michigan, east of Jackson  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best way to put it out is kerosene, too
DRTFA
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no such thing as spontaneous combustion.  all combustion is a process.

no.  wet hay decomposes and creates heat and methane.  if it gets hot enough the methane ignites.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learned this as a kid from my father...  I thought everyone knew?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The effect is well known.

You can't put up wet hay.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 That's why you leave it on the ground for 2-5 days before bailing.  Unless there's rain in the forecast.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: The effect is well known.

You can't put up wet hay.


That there headline was probably writ by one of them Fark city folks.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone was arrested for this, I hope they make bale.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: Learned this as a kid from my father...  I thought everyone knew?


I mean, there are people that not only believe but will argue with you that the earth is actually flat. Then mumble something about the firmament as they shuffle off, convinced they just "red pilled" another person.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up on a farm, so I've always known this, same as every other farmer.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: There is no such thing as spontaneous combustion.  all combustion is a process.



Gosh, how insightful

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, most livestock farmers know that.  I know that is hard to believe, but Science is surprising sometimes, Subby.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: There is no such thing as spontaneous combustion.  all combustion is a process.

no.  wet hay decomposes and creates heat and methane.  if it gets hot enough the methane ignites.


Sounds like you explained spontaneous combustion just now.  Dry hay will not spontaneous combust.  Hay that is already wet could.

spontaneous : performed or occurring as a result of a sudden inner impulse or inclination and without premeditation or external stimulus.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was common knowledge...
 
DocBubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, not exactly breaking news
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: There is no such thing as spontaneous combustion.  all combustion is a process.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: If anyone was arrested for this, I hope they make bale.


Meh - farm kids probably didn't load the barn with wet hay, so if anyone got arrested, it's likely their fodder. At least he's financially stable; shouldn't be too hard to forage for a bondsman to help drum up some legal tedder for bale.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Madman drummers bummers: If anyone was arrested for this, I hope they make bale.

Meh - farm kids probably didn't load the barn with wet hay, so if anyone got arrested, it's likely their fodder. At least he's financially stable; shouldn't be too hard to forage for a bondsman to help drum up some legal tedder for bale.


What are you twine to say exactly? Winnow someone's responsible.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: There is no such thing as spontaneous combustion.  all combustion is a process.

no.  wet hay decomposes and creates heat and methane.  if it gets hot enough the methane ignites.


Yep.  Apparently, a bit of salt between the layers of hay bales also helps prevent decomposition as well.  I learned that when I was about 6 years old and I asked my grandpa why he was tossing salt around the hay mow.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire of Unknown Origin
Youtube kWZy5o9Eq9U
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesson here is don't store your hay wet. Dry it out before you put it away and then store it in a cool, dry location. Preferably air conditioned with a dehumidifier for extra protection against spontaneous combustion. Maybe your living room, bedroom, or your truck cab if you leave the A/C running. If you want to be absolutely protected against the dangers of fire from wet hay vacuum seal it, put it in a box, and FedEx it a desert area like New Mexico or Arizona. It might be expensive but your pole barn will be safe.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. I did not learn that today.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A compost pile creates heat
News, at 11.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: FormlessOne: Madman drummers bummers: If anyone was arrested for this, I hope they make bale.

Meh - farm kids probably didn't load the barn with wet hay, so if anyone got arrested, it's likely their fodder. At least he's financially stable; shouldn't be too hard to forage for a bondsman to help drum up some legal tedder for bale.

What are you twine to say exactly? Winnow someone's responsible.


I'm saying that someone forked around and found out.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: Learned this as a kid from my father...  I thought everyone knew?


As a lifelong city slicker, I had no idea.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Steakzilla: Learned this as a kid from my father...  I thought everyone knew?

As a lifelong city slicker, I had no idea.


I've seen the same thing happening in a suburban trash can full of green lawn clippings.

Didn't catch fire but was creating a nice smoke cloud.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: If anyone was arrested for this, I hope they make bale.


This is very important to remember because you never should put up wet hay.
Especially not with round bales because you have to make sure the cows get a square meal.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up for subby, milled, air borne, flour dust.  Explosive news pending.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: When I was stationed in Germany, I witnessed a car battery sitting next to a wood fence, when it was very foggy, set the fence on fire. Pretty sure it was a combination of moisture and the battery off gassing. It was a pretty fascinating thing to witness.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: studebaker hoch: The effect is well known.

You can't put up wet hay.

That there headline was probably writ by one of them Fark city folks.


Or someone who never had to fight a barn fire
 
scanman61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: CSB: When I was stationed in Germany, I witnessed a car battery sitting next to a wood fence, when it was very foggy, set the fence on fire. Pretty sure it was a combination of moisture and the battery off gassing. It was a pretty fascinating thing to witness.


A heavily sulfated battery can get HOT.

And smelly
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Learned this as a kid from my father...  I thought everyone knew?


Why would you think everyone knows this?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Yes, most livestock farmers know that.  I know that is hard to believe, but Science is surprising sometimes, Subby.


I remember going out to the granaries with my grandfather in damp weather.  He had a stick that he shoved deep into the grain to make sure it wasn't heating up down there, as granaries had been known to go up in flames.

If you lay down a big enough pile of grass clippings and let it sit for a while, you can see the process in action.  Stick a pitchfork down into it and flip over the top after a week or so; it'll steam like nobody's business and the heat on your face is quite surprising.
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: Next up for subby, milled, air borne, flour dust.  Explosive news pending.


When I was a youngin, we had a meet & greet after church services where they would have coffee & punch out for people to grab. One of the things that was out with the coffee was individual sized packages of Coffemate™ powdered creamer packages. Of course one of the older boys taught the younger ones that if you go outside with a couple packets, open them and sprinkle the creamer over an open flame, you get a nice big flame that goes where the wind goes. Church was a little more fun after that.

/This was late 70's early 80's
//When it was fashionable to wear onions on our belts
///As was the custom at the time
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Heamer: Steakzilla: Learned this as a kid from my father...  I thought everyone knew?

Why would you think everyone knows this?


The same reason subby thought nobody knew it. I've known this since I was a little kid because I had multiple uncles that raised cattle.
 
headslacker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 Compost pile is working
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Learned this as a kid from my father...  I thought everyone knew?


Ditto.  It's one reason you don't want to harvest it and roll or bail it up when it's too green.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hay now, hay now, don't dream, it's over, hay now, hay now....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Madman drummers bummers: If anyone was arrested for this, I hope they make bale.

Meh - farm kids probably didn't load the barn with wet hay, so if anyone got arrested, it's likely their fodder. At least he's financially stable; shouldn't be too hard to forage for a bondsman to help drum up some legal tedder for bale.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn straight it can!

I learned that back on the farm, when I was seven.  Hay that is not dry can and will mold, and generate heat.  A big haymow full can and has started many a barn fire.

This is why, after you mow the hay, you go over it with a conditioner (crusher) to crack the stems so it dries faster.  Then you let it dry for a few days before you rake it and bale it, and you hope like hell it gets dry enough to bale and bring in before Murphy sends a rain storm your way.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: giantmeteor: Steakzilla: Learned this as a kid from my father...  I thought everyone knew?

As a lifelong city slicker, I had no idea.

I've seen the same thing happening in a suburban trash can full of green lawn clippings.

Didn't catch fire but was creating a nice smoke cloud.


Same with leaves as well, under the right conditions.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, one must be careful around hay

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: studebaker hoch: giantmeteor: Steakzilla: Learned this as a kid from my father...  I thought everyone knew?

As a lifelong city slicker, I had no idea.

I've seen the same thing happening in a suburban trash can full of green lawn clippings.

Didn't catch fire but was creating a nice smoke cloud.

Same with leaves as well, under the right conditions.


And grass clippings
 
AirGee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Silly city slicker subby.

We go check the hay barn with a thermal scope the next day after loading it. It's wild how hot even properly dried and conditioned hay can get.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For those that really learned that today, loop up what can happen with a gas soaked rag.
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The effect is well known.

You can't put up wet hay.


Still better put some air gaps between the bales
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All the definitions of "make hay while the sun shines" believe it's some sort of metaphor.  In reality, it's meant to be taken literally to prevent your barn from burning down.

Farmers in general aren't given to making poetic metaphors about life.  If there's a saying it's because something bad happened and they wanted to remember it.
 
wage0048
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: Next up for subby, milled, air borne, flour dust.  Explosive news pending.


non-dairy coffee creamer powder blows up real purdy too.
 
