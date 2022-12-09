 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Kids playing outside, that's against the law   (reason.com) divider line
    Child abuse, Child, Field, The Neighbors, time Fields, neighbor's cat, neighbors' house, Neglect  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because nothing can happen in the 15 minutes you aren't checking on them
And '15' minutes can never mutate into 30 or 40
Like how far could a four year old run in 15 minutes
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid we were allowed to go outside and get into trouble all by ourselves, and you bet we liked it that way.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You leave a 4 year old unattended you belong in jail.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was that age, my parents let me walk down the block to go to a friends house, ride my bike around the block, and other typical kids stuff unsupervised.

But if I did this at that age...

reason.comView Full Size


My mom would have slapped me upside the head and dragged me in the house.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also the kids weren't unsupervised her sister was watching them

Strangely doesn't mentionbthe age of the sister

Anyway I had a friend with an aunt that was younger than him, but I'm sure the sister was an adult
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another unreasonable "article" by Reason.com
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot, Obama
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img-cdn.tid.alView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Your typical Fark demographic: incels who remember being 4 years old and being allowed to drive, smoke, and do their taxes on the lemonade stand they ran full time. Stuff the liberals all put a stop to with their nanny state political correctness.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: You leave a 4 year old unattended you belong in jail.


Every parent prior to 1990 belongs in jail.  Gotcha.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This stuff is nonsense. I played outside without supervision starting at about age four. By Ave six, my friend I roamed far and wide throughout our neighborhood. The world is not more dangerous than it was back then. The only thing that has changed is that parents have become paranoid about their kids' safety because they get harshly judged by the government and their fellow citizens when something happens to their kids. It's insane, and only harms parents and kids alike.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On my first day of kindergarten, my mom walked me home, showing me how to do it so I only had to cross one street alone, and I walked home alone the rest of the year. It's not like she was going to miss part of All My Children every day.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Way back in the day, all us kids were raised feral.
We'd be sent out in the mornings, and were only excepted to be home by dinner. Lunch was optional, and most moms figured someone would feed us lunch wherever we happened to be playing.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Because nothing can happen in the 15 minutes you aren't checking on them
And '15' minutes can never mutate into 30 or 40
Like how far could a four year old run in 15 minutes


You sound young. The world is not crammed to the rafters with boogeymen. People aren't hiding around every corner looing to abduct kids.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Way back in the day, all us kids were raised feral.
We'd be sent out in the mornings, and were only excepted to be home by dinner. Lunch was optional, and most moms figured someone would feed us lunch wherever we happened to be playing.


Expected. Dammit
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
says Fields, who homeschools her kids.

OK starting to see the source of the problem.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Way back in the day, all us kids were raised feral.
We'd be sent out in the mornings, and were only excepted to be home by dinner. Lunch was optional, and most moms figured someone would feed us lunch wherever we happened to be playing.


And that will never come back with the existence of the internet and modern computers. I still think kids need to play outside as kids.
 
tobcc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
80's latch key kid here.  I was running wild by the time I was 9 or 10.   There were whole summers I saw my folks maybe once a day.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Before this thread becomes all about how we all sat back Crackerberry Crick with our pea shooters at 4 years-old, I've learned to be cautious around any reporting by Reason.  They have an angle and they're going to do their best to make everyone sound like a big pussy except for the government which has all the power of Darth Vader.  This satisfies the readership of Reason who are all brave and strong.

Maybe it happened exactly like Reason says.  Maybe.

My 6 year-old also plays in the creek with this friends unsupervised.  I don't have to supervise because every 10 minutes he comes back to get a thing that they just have to have down there.  His toy nunchuks or binoculars or the walkie talkies or whatever.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The neighbors were upset the kid tried to hurt their outdoor cat.

Things escalated.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Because nothing can happen in the 15 minutes you aren't checking on them
And '15' minutes can never mutate into 30 or 40
Like how far could a four year old run in 15 minutes


It's amazing that the human race still exists at all.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuffy: says Fields, who homeschools her kids.

OK starting to see the source of the problem.


The source of the problem is NOT the woman who is getting attacked for this bullshiat,. Try again.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 Buried lede: these specific kids are horrid little shiats.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Another unreasonable "article" by Reason.com


No, they're spot on with this one.

It all boils down to "amorphous neglect laws," she says. The law often says that children must be properly supervised, but fails to define properly.

Which is true. The same laws that say a child can be returned to parents that have demonstrably starved, beaten, or tortured a child also say a child that is "unsupervised" for ten minutes while mom is on the toilet is being neglected...because it's entirely up to what an individual caseworker or judge thinks is "proper." The abusive parents can make an appropriate showing of remorse or contrition in the courtroom, while the "neglectful" mom didn't seem to be appropriately concerned that her children "might" have suffered a hideous fate while her back was turned. Or in this case, sufficiently traumatized that her four-year old kicked a ball which hit a cat.

Similar to anti-abortion laws that nowhere define "threat to the life of a mother" leading to girls bleeding out in ERs because they're not actually dying at any moment before that point, neglect laws only state that children must be "properly cared for" meaning any caseworker can decide what the range is between an empty refrigerator and one which has everything EXCEPT organic Brussels sprouts.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Maybe it happened exactly like Reason says.  Maybe.


Well, considering that this isn't the first, or even the thousandth story we've seen about exactly this type oof idiocy, I wouldn't doubt the veracity of this particular story.
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I walked to/from school alone at age 5 (uphill both ways in the snow during locust storms) as did all the other kids in my neighborhood. We all survived.

Sounds like a hateful neighbor just looking for excuses to punish kids for merely existing.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"CPS had also been called to the Fields home three years earlier, when someone reported the kids, then ages two, five, and six, for playing outside while unsupervised."

Look, sure I let my 2 year old roam free, but the 5 and 6 year old have him covered!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Buried lede: these specific kids are horrid little shiats.


Where was that? A kid kicked a soccer ball, and a cat was on the other side of the road and was not hit by said soccer ball. Beyond that, they tried an Easter version of a lemonade stand. Did you read a completely different story?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
2headedboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
10 years old in 1978 at 10:00am on a Satruday morning...

Me: I'm going out to play.
Mom: Be back by dark.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I was 5 I walked across the fields to the playground. It was about 2 soccer fields end to end from my grandmother's. When she called from the porch, I could hear her and I'd come home.

When I was 6 I rode my bike around the neighborhood and walked/rode 3 km to school and had to cross a highway overpass. I had my key around my neck in case no one was home.

I was also responsible for packing my own lunch and doing some of my laundry at that age sooo... I went with out lunch a lot.

Nothing bad happened to me.
I'm Also really messed up from the neglect. My parents really didn't give 2 shiats about my well being.
I'm saying letting kids play unsupervised shouldn't be the problem. They'll probably be fine. The issue is what happens when they're left alone all the time.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Another unreasonable "article" by Reason.com

No, they're spot on with this one.

It all boils down to "amorphous neglect laws," she says. The law often says that children must be properly supervised, but fails to define properly.

Which is true. The same laws that say a child can be returned to parents that have demonstrably starved, beaten, or tortured a child also say a child that is "unsupervised" for ten minutes while mom is on the toilet is being neglected...because it's entirely up to what an individual caseworker or judge thinks is "proper." The abusive parents can make an appropriate showing of remorse or contrition in the courtroom, while the "neglectful" mom didn't seem to be appropriately concerned that her children "might" have suffered a hideous fate while her back was turned. Or in this case, sufficiently traumatized that her four-year old kicked a ball which hit a cat.

Similar to anti-abortion laws that nowhere define "threat to the life of a mother" leading to girls bleeding out in ERs because they're not actually dying at any moment before that point, neglect laws only state that children must be "properly cared for" meaning any caseworker can decide what the range is between an empty refrigerator and one which has everything EXCEPT organic Brussels sprouts.


Exactly. Laws need to be clearly defined, or shiat goes sideways. With this ridiculously scaredy cat population, every car going down the street is "a pedophile", so when these paranoid idiots phone in, they actually have legal standing, because the laws are written poorly.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

2headedboy: 10 years old in 1978 at 10:00am on a Satruday morning...

Me: I'm going out to play.
Mom: Be back by dark.


shiatty mom not concerned about her child missing a meal.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sis and I were feral.  We were told to be home in time for dinner and that was pretty much the only rule.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: The neighbors were upset the kid tried to hurt their outdoor cat.

Things escalated.


Cats don't belong outside.
 
harrywonkas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sensing these people aren't the type to have a tv and ps5, since they're homeschooling their kids. (You don't need videogames you have your imagination)
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I was four or five it was not uncommon to have the run of your street, with the rule being not to cross the road.  When the streetlights came on, your mom would lean out the front door and yell your name and you'd head home.

Believe it or not, there were no piles of dead kids or endless families looking for missing children.

Things have changed - idiots racing their cars down side streets is a lot more common today, for instance.  But the fear of your kids being attacked or abducted is hugely overblown.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
normmacdonald.jpg
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: big pig peaches: Buried lede: these specific kids are horrid little shiats.

Where was that? A kid kicked a soccer ball, and a cat was on the other side of the road and was not hit by said soccer ball. Beyond that, they tried an Easter version of a lemonade stand. Did you read a completely different story?


Well the story we read was the mom's self serving account filtered through a libertarian website, so there are credibility issues built in.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: You leave a 4 year old unattended you belong in jail.


はじめてのおつかい 咲心ちゃん・心夏ちゃん（守山50商店街）
Youtube meGcuD2d4HE
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is insane. When I was elementary school age, if it was a nice day, my mom would kick us all out of the house, and we played wherever. She had no idea where we were. She used to send me to the store to get cigarettes at 6.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: When I was that age, my parents let me walk down the block to go to a friends house, ride my bike around the block, and other typical kids stuff unsupervised.

But if I did this at that age...

[reason.com image 850x631]

My mom would have slapped me upside the head and dragged me in the house.


Yep, mom is 100% at fault.  This wasn't an impromptu picture.  Either mom took it on purpose or the reporter took it with mom's permission, so mom is clearly ok with it.  A child sitting behind a parked car in it's blind spot inches from a rural road that people probably drive down at 45mph.  See how far back from the curb the trash is?  Clearly she knows that the trash needs to be that far back or else it might get hit by a passing car.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Way back in the day, all us kids were raised feral.
We'd be sent out in the mornings, and were only excepted to be home by dinner. Lunch was optional, and most moms figured someone would feed us lunch wherever we happened to be playing.


Boomer parents raising their Gen X offspring:
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: On my first day of kindergarten, my mom walked me home, showing me how to do it so I only had to cross one street alone, and I walked home alone the rest of the year. It's not like she was going to miss part of All My Children every day.


はじめてのおつかい 花ちゃん・太郎くん（守山50商店街）
Youtube t993ryapEyw
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Another unreasonable "article" by Reason.com

No, they're spot on with this one.

It all boils down to "amorphous neglect laws," she says. The law often says that children must be properly supervised, but fails to define properly.

Which is true. The same laws that say a child can be returned to parents that have demonstrably starved, beaten, or tortured a child also say a child that is "unsupervised" for ten minutes while mom is on the toilet is being neglected...because it's entirely up to what an individual caseworker or judge thinks is "proper." The abusive parents can make an appropriate showing of remorse or contrition in the courtroom, while the "neglectful" mom didn't seem to be appropriately concerned that her children "might" have suffered a hideous fate while her back was turned. Or in this case, sufficiently traumatized that her four-year old kicked a ball which hit a cat.

Similar to anti-abortion laws that nowhere define "threat to the life of a mother" leading to girls bleeding out in ERs because they're not actually dying at any moment before that point, neglect laws only state that children must be "properly cared for" meaning any caseworker can decide what the range is between an empty refrigerator and one which has everything EXCEPT organic Brussels sprouts.



OK, so let's hear your proposal for a law that effectively protects children and doesn't require the exercise of professional judgment.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tobcc: 80's latch key kid here.  I was running wild by the time I was 9 or 10.   There were whole summers I saw my folks maybe once a day.


Me too. Not when I was 2 or 4. My parents didn't have a libertarian rag whose authors would happily swallow their story about how they were totes watching me from inside.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: When I was 5 I walked across the fields to the playground. It was about 2 soccer fields end to end from my grandmother's. When she called from the porch, I could hear her and I'd come home.

When I was 6 I rode my bike around the neighborhood and walked/rode 3 km to school and had to cross a highway overpass. I had my key around my neck in case no one was home.

I was also responsible for packing my own lunch and doing some of my laundry at that age sooo... I went with out lunch a lot.

Nothing bad happened to me.
I'm Also really messed up from the neglect. My parents really didn't give 2 shiats about my well being.
I'm saying letting kids play unsupervised shouldn't be the problem. They'll probably be fine. The issue is what happens when they're left alone all the time.


Before my mom died, I remember two distinct voyages I went on. So, younger than 5 1/2...

One, I went down the street to the laundromat. This place had THREE soda machines, so I called it "The Pop Shop" (We actually had Pop Shoppe soda here, so that 's where I got the name). I could have walked down there just fine, but I forgot to tell my mom, which is all I got in trouble for.

Then, I tried to walk to my school. This must have been right before she died. The school was 3 or 4 blocks away, but I took a wrong turn at some point. This was in the 4era where were still police actually walking a beat, because I remember asking one to help me find home. Nobody got in trouble then.

I also used to walk alone to my great grandmother's house, about half a mile away, and back home. Nobody called CPS.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: No, they're spot on with this one.

It all boils down to "amorphous neglect laws," she says. The law often says that children must be properly supervised, but fails to define properly.

Which is true. The same laws that say a child can be returned to parents that have demonstrably starved, beaten, or tortured a child also say a child that is "unsupervised" for ten minutes while mom is on the toilet is being neglected...because it's entirely up to what an individual caseworker or judge thinks is "proper." The abusive parents can make an appropriate showing of remorse or contrition in the courtroom, while the "neglectful" mom didn't seem to be appropriately concerned that her children "might" have suffered a hideous fate while her back was turned. Or in this case, sufficiently traumatized that her four-year old kicked a ball which hit a cat.

Similar to anti-abortion laws that nowhere define "threat to the life of a mother" leading to girls bleeding out in ERs because they're not actually dying at any moment before that point, neglect laws only state that children must be "properly cared for" meaning any caseworker can decide what the range is between an empty refrigerator and one which has everything EXCEPT organic Brussels sprouts.


The thing is nobody wants to be the one who shows leniency, or cuts someone a break, or goes, "my gut says this isn't an issue".

Because 2 years from now, if something happens to one of these kids, there will be the person who digs up the contact with social services, or the police, or whatever, from 3 years ago, and goes, "LOOK THERE WERE WARNING SIGNS! HOW DID THAT PERSON NOT SEE SOMETHING! GET OUT THE CROSS AND CALL THE LAWYERS!"

When we were kids if we were being farknuts the cops would just drag us home. The downside to that though was unless you were coming in constantly with broken body parts and not bathing for weeks on end and someone decided to finally drop a dime, social services would never be the wiser.

My kid is 8, she farks off around the corner to her friends house, down the street to the park by herself, rides around the block on her bike on her own. We don't live in bumble. The difference is i'm involved in my community, people know me, know my kid, so it isn't like "ohhh there is the noise kid, must be out causing trouble or looking for food".
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Your typical Fark demographic: incels who remember being 4 years old and being allowed to drive, smoke, and do their taxes on the lemonade stand they ran full time. Stuff the liberals all put a stop to with their nanny state political correctness.


low rent weakness
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Mikey1969: big pig peaches: Buried lede: these specific kids are horrid little shiats.

Where was that? A kid kicked a soccer ball, and a cat was on the other side of the road and was not hit by said soccer ball. Beyond that, they tried an Easter version of a lemonade stand. Did you read a completely different story?

Well the story we read was the mom's self serving account filtered through a libertarian website, so there are credibility issues built in.


Ahhh, so the answer is NO. No citation, just speculation presented as fact? Got it.
 
