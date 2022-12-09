 Skip to content
Moscow shopping mall goes all assplodey, with video
    More: Giggity, shot  
1224 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 1:14 PM



Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A better picture to see in the near future.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That looks. . .orchestrated.  Like how Hollywood would blow up a shopping mall.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess opening a 'Fifty Gallon Drums'O'Acetone and Road Flares' megastore in a mall was a bad idea.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DarnoKonrad: That looks. . .orchestrated.  Like how Hollywood would blow up a shopping mall.


Nyet komrade, is just careless smoking accident. Here is witness...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1) Among the first few possibilities that come to mind beyond an ordinary fire: 1) Insurance arson in the US is usually made to look like an accident. "Acts of war" are excluded in insurance policies most places. But business rivalries in Russia do often look like organized crime


2) If it was Ukraine special forces or anti-Putin Russians, they were saying "Look what we can do when it's empty. Imagine if we press the button at 4 in the afternoon next time."
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AI enhanced? Man even Skynet hates the russians.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haha good. Russians don't deserve shopping or malls or shopping malls.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Haha good. Russians don't deserve shopping or malls or shopping malls.


Shopping malls are a tool of Western capitalist pigs!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, that's a shame.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: That looks. . .orchestrated.


Are you suggesting that the Russians would blow up one of their own buildings for propaganda purposes?

I mean, again.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So everything is half off?
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fire sale.  Just in time for Christmas.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So everything is half off?


Fire sale...
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: That looks. . .orchestrated.  Like how Hollywood would blow up a shopping mall.


Or an arsonist. Combination of trashed economy, no chance of getting imports, and a wartime footing that involves possible covert attacks is likely giving Russian businesspeople ideas about how to unload some white elephants in a hurry...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An exploding and burning shopping mall in Moscow?

PRAISE LOBSTER!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: [th.bing.com image 500x378]


That shouldn't be as funny as it is, but I'm actually laughing out loud hearing that in my head, in Yoda's voice, as he slaps a fender.
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not evil enough to blame all Russians for Putin's war. So hoping no one was hurt.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Were they storing artillery in the shopping mall?

That's a gigantic secondary... Gas or propane?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You giggitied civilians being blown up? Really?
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

make me some tea: neongoats: Haha good. Russians don't deserve shopping or malls or shopping malls.

Shopping malls are a tool of Western capitalist pigs!


You're welcome.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Were they storing artillery in the shopping mall?

That's a gigantic secondary... Gas or propane?


There's at least 3 distinct explosions along the side of the building.  None them high explosive, which would look a whole lot differnt.
 
quiotu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well that's how bad it's getting in Russia... they're having to burn their shopping malls to stay warm.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Were they storing artillery in the shopping mall?

That's a gigantic secondary... Gas or propane?


Yeah, those secondaries are unbelievable. Too unbelievable.

Either this was staged, or I genuinely think this may have been a secret military facility assembling drones or missiles, because the secondary explosions are so big, either this mall was rigged to detonate, or was filled with explosive munitions.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The close timing of the secondaries makes it very clear that this was intentional.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Giggity"? A security guard died in the fire, subby. I am just as disgusted by Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine as anyone, but I'm not about to high five over a security guard dying in mall fire, regardless of where it happens.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

In capitalist west we have arsonist burn down buildings...lol
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What would happen if the CIA funded an NRA-equivalent in The Russia?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another angle on Youtube.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: The close timing of the secondaries makes it very clear that this was intentional.


It'sno /that/ hard for anti-got groups to coordinate something like this, I would put money on their side instead of the state's who caused this.

might be a hot winter in Russia.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: "Giggity"? A security guard died in the fire, subby. I am just as disgusted by Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine as anyone, but I'm not about to high five over a security guard dying in mall fire, regardless of where it happens.


This is Fark, Russians aren't people.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Yeah, those secondaries are unbelievable. Too unbelievable.

Either this was staged, or I genuinely think this may have been a secret military facility assembling drones or missiles, because the secondary explosions are so big, either this mall was rigged to detonate, or was filled with explosive munitions.


Yeah, what are the chances of two different gas leaks large enough to cause explosions like that, after the building was already fully engulfed?

Also, it apparently started with a different explosion (source some Czech news site) & must have gone up very quickly since there aren't any fire services on the site yet. Assuming Russia still has those.

Of course, it's Russia. Sometimes buildings just explode. Or they blow up their own shiat in false flag attacks.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Guess opening a 'Fifty Gallon Drums'O'Acetone and Road Flares' megastore in a mall was a bad idea.


It opened up real good.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: That looks. . .orchestrated.  Like how Hollywood would blow up a shopping mall.



I recall two incidents of ordinary buildings (not storing explosive stuff) exploding like that. Both involved filling the structure with natural gas.

1) Local gas company valve failed, filling surrounding building with high pressure gas

2) Gas leak in a house tented for termite fumigation
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
halloweenyearround.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
grossmont
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuffy: I'm not evil enough to blame all Russians for Putin's war. So hoping no one was hurt.


Then, I guess I will have to take up the mantle.  See my previous comment.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: DarnoKonrad: That looks. . .orchestrated.

Are you suggesting that the Russians would blow up one of their own buildings for propaganda purposes?

I mean, again.


No, he suggested it was for musical purposes.
__PRESENT
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Black Friday is getting out of hand.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: I'm not evil enough to blame all Russians for Putin's war. So hoping no one was hurt.


Putin's War.

I had NO idea that Putin had that many hands to maintain on that many triggers. Maybe he's cloned himself - Putins on the ground, Putins in the tanks, Putins in the air...

I'm not fool enough to be shot at by thousands, and have all of them point to some guy in a basement 700 miles away as my only REAL target. You blow up MY Shiat - don't cry when Yours blows up too.

You want it to stop? There's a guy in a basement down the road from you that you said is responsible. Deal with him.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WW III reaches its "There's a sale at Penny's!" phase.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Black Friday is getting out of hand.


And we'll be lucky to live through it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All that enhancement and they didn't even turn on 8x AA
 
Cheron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Crazy Vlad's Christmas sale are, well crazy
 
Muta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Guess opening a 'Fifty Gallon Drums'O'Acetone and Road Flares' megastore in a mall was a bad idea.


Hiring the torch jugglers to the grand opening was genius.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Were they storing artillery in the shopping mall?

That's a gigantic secondary... Gas or propane?


It was a home depot, closed, due to sanctions. So, paint, or chemicals, or propane, or some other aspoldey stuff that the owner thought would make a convincing boom because he was sick of owning a white elephant.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looks like they were storing propane cylinders inside the building. I saw a single one of these blow the end off of a house in a fire.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fredbox: What would happen if the CIA funded an NRA-equivalent in The Russia?


Been done already by the Russians. An NRA-equivalent in Russia was the front for Maria Butina to cozy up to members of the NRA and GOP.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Corinthian-Leather
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I read it right, that space was most recently occupied by an OBI store, which is sort of the European Home Depot.

The explosions start at what would have been the garden center on the left. You can see the "OBI" lettering on the giant sign, backlit by a later blast.

It's a German company that does not currently claim to have any business in Russia.

So I reckon this is just the landlord vs. insurance company.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: NewportBarGuy: Were they storing artillery in the shopping mall?

That's a gigantic secondary... Gas or propane?

It was a home depot, closed, due to sanctions. So, paint, or chemicals, or propane, or some other aspoldey stuff that the owner thought would make a convincing boom because he was sick of owning a white elephant.


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/Grizzlebees2/status/1601285204748173312
 
