(Fox 11 Online)   Wisconsin middle school closed for A. covid B. snowstorm C. infestation of yellow sac spiders   (fox11online.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nasty.  They look a little bit like brown recluses.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice sack, man!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If your sac turns yellow, see a urologist.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I say we take off and nuke the site from orbit
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I say we take off and nuke the site from orbit


Only way to be sure.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: If your sac turns yellow, see a urologist.


But that's where pee is stored. It should be normal.
 
Shryke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Boojum2k: I say we take off and nuke the site from orbit

Only way to be sure.


Nope. Insects and arthropods are extremely resistant to radiation. In fact, they typically grow more fangs and venom sacks.

And much MUCH more desire to lay eggs in ear canals.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only one man to call in a situation like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How much education do you need for a career in manufacturing, really?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nothing to be done except seal the town off and obliterate the threat.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember as a kid in elementary school, every year in late sping there would be huge infestations of tent caterpillars in the trees. That doesn't seem to happen anymore, wonder why.
 
