 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   In space, no one can hear you drop the motherfarking beat   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
46
    More: Strange, Spaceflight, Earth, YouTube, Mr Maezawa, International Space Station, commercial DJ, online fashion retailer Zozo, Moon  
•       •       •

1174 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so sure about the DJ, but I'd pay good money to see most any YouTuber or K-pop rapper get shot into space.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crew manifest looks like what you would get if you let my 13 year old nephew play Deke Slayton for a day.

I mean its cool in a sense of it will bring additional eyes to it, and that is the point, but also sad of, "hey we are going to the moon, if we don't bring a DJ along, some people won't be interested"

But we are also talking about something that is like 10 years away, assuming starship ever gets a human rating.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DJ, YouTuber and K-pop rapper must be the telephone sanitisers, account executives, hairdressers, tired TV producers, insurance salesmen, personnel officers, security guards, public relations executives, and management consultants of this generation.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Not so sure about the DJ, but I'd pay good money to see most any YouTuber or K-pop rapper get shot into space.


Good news!  Your tax dollars as making that happen.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American DJ Steve Aoki and Korean star TOP are the most high-profile picks.

Farking WHY?
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, it is going to be a really interesting day when one of these celebrity space tours meets the challenge of space exploration first hand, catastrophically.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jettison the dead weight once you escape orbit...
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the sort of people I would like to go to the moon with. Maybe someone will hack the trajectory system and they will all be shot into the sun. Now that I would watch.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: American DJ Steve Aoki and Korean star TOP are the most high-profile picks.

Farking WHY?


I mean if you want to buy into the whole stated purpose of the "mission", you can kind of get behind it. The Everyday Astronaut guy rubs me the wrong way for some reason, i'm not sure why, just something always bugged me about him. But he has a big audience, he can talk to some of the stuff at a level everyone can get, sure, makes sense.

Some of the artists, absolutely. I'm excited to hopefully one day see pictures taken by a photographer first, who happens to be in space, than an astronaut, who photography is a hobby at best for. I can get the inspiration for other types of artists. DJ type music really isn't my normal listening bag, but it is for lots of people, so why not.

I have doubts of the mission ever happening, certainly in its planned architecture, don't get me wrong, but if you are looking to fling some people out there, get eyeballs of youth and people not traditionally interested in this stuff on it, and help fuel inspiration, sure.

I would have loved to see a more down to earth\common sense\learning type of  person, like a CGP or Tom Scott if you are looking for a youtuber, but at least it isn't a Mr Beast and Logan Paul play minecraft for a million dollars on the moon type thing.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: You know, it is going to be a really interesting day when one of these celebrity space tours meets the challenge of space exploration first hand, catastrophically.


If you asked me to lay money on it ahead of time, i would have bet that Bezos would have killed Shatner.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: You know, it is going to be a really interesting day when one of these celebrity space tours meets the challenge of space exploration first hand, catastrophically.


Look at it this way.  Maybe they'll invent sexy robots who look like KPoppers to do the job.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mistahtom: special20: Not so sure about the DJ, but I'd pay good money to see most any YouTuber or K-pop rapper get shot into space.

Good news!  Your tax dollars as making that happen.


s3.eu-central-2.wasabisys.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's supposed to be a spacecraft, not a party limo!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Assumes that SpaceX can make it there, and back, which isn't anywhere close to a sure thing at this point. Low earth orbit is a fark of a lot different than going to the moon.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: You know, it is going to be a really interesting day when one of these celebrity space tours meets the challenge of space exploration first hand, catastrophically.


We already had that day when Challenger went BOOM! It was overhyped for months and TV coverage was all over the place during launch. Little did anyone know that the news was going to have a MUCH different story to report that day.

Except for a few Morton Thiokol engineers who were ignored about their concerns involving brittle O-Rings.

No one listens to poor Zathras.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whidbey: American DJ Steve Aoki and Korean star TOP are the most high-profile picks.

Farking WHY?


Because fark you, that's why.

/This will all end in tears.  I just know it.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am fine with launching Steve Aoki into space.

I am also fine with leaving him there.

Also, calling Steve Aoki a DJ is a stretch.  He's a cake thrower.  There is a difference.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Markoff_Cheney: You know, it is going to be a really interesting day when one of these celebrity space tours meets the challenge of space exploration first hand, catastrophically.

If you asked me to lay money on it ahead of time, i would have bet that Bezos would have killed Shatner.


Well, one of the redshirts died not long after that mission, as is tradition.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Markoff_Cheney: You know, it is going to be a really interesting day when one of these celebrity space tours meets the challenge of space exploration first hand, catastrophically.

We already had that day when Challenger went BOOM! It was overhyped for months and TV coverage was all over the place during launch. Little did anyone know that the news was going to have a MUCH different story to report that day.

Except for a few Morton Thiokol engineers who were ignored about their concerns involving brittle O-Rings.

No one listens to poor Zathras.


I was thankfully a few years too young to see it live in school at 4 years old.
 
whidbey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LineNoise: whidbey: American DJ Steve Aoki and Korean star TOP are the most high-profile picks.

Farking WHY?

I mean if you want to buy into the whole stated purpose of the "mission", you can kind of get behind it. The Everyday Astronaut guy rubs me the wrong way for some reason, i'm not sure why, just something always bugged me about him. But he has a big audience, he can talk to some of the stuff at a level everyone can get, sure, makes sense.

Some of the artists, absolutely. I'm excited to hopefully one day see pictures taken by a photographer first, who happens to be in space, than an astronaut, who photography is a hobby at best for. I can get the inspiration for other types of artists. DJ type music really isn't my normal listening bag, but it is for lots of people, so why not.

I have doubts of the mission ever happening, certainly in its planned architecture, don't get me wrong, but if you are looking to fling some people out there, get eyeballs of youth and people not traditionally interested in this stuff on it, and help fuel inspiration, sure.

I would have loved to see a more down to earth\common sense\learning type of  person, like a CGP or Tom Scott if you are looking for a youtuber, but at least it isn't a Mr Beast and Logan Paul play minecraft for a million dollars on the moon type thing.


Maybe it's just me, but seems like you should be trained personnel if you're going into space.

Vanity flights should not be a thing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: You know, it is going to be a really interesting day when one of these celebrity space tours meets the challenge of space exploration first hand, catastrophically.


Most of us will just call it tuesday
 
DrWhy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's supposed to be a spacecraft, not a party limo!


whynotboth.jpg
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Assumes that SpaceX can make it there, and back, which isn't anywhere close to a sure thing at this point. Low earth orbit is a fark of a lot different than going to the moon.


I am of a mind to think that this is never going to happen. Everybody's getting a nice little jolt of publicity, but no one is going to the moon.
 
solcofn [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Markoff_Cheney: You know, it is going to be a really interesting day when one of these celebrity space tours meets the challenge of space exploration first hand, catastrophically.

We already had that day when Challenger went BOOM! It was overhyped for months and TV coverage was all over the place during launch. Little did anyone know that the news was going to have a MUCH different story to report that day.

Except for a few Morton Thiokol engineers who were ignored about their concerns involving brittle O-Rings.

No one listens to poor Zathras.

I was thankfully a few years too young to see it live in school at 4 years old.


I don't remember it really being traumatic, just an awesome WTF moment (was in third grade)
 
solcofn [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A DJ, a K-rapper, and YouTuber walk into a space ship...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Star Trek Beyond (2016) - Sabotage Scene (8/10) | Movieclips
Youtube 5PaUTnk9k9Y
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Actually, if the wavelength is long enough and if some were to ever build something large enough to detect those soundwaves then they could hear you scream in space...

:-D
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 325x270]



Farting in Space!
Youtube -zhhM2auEYc
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's supposed to be a spacecraft, not a party limo!


Obviously. It's too hard to snort coke lines without gravity.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whidbey: LineNoise: whidbey: American DJ Steve Aoki and Korean star TOP are the most high-profile picks.

Farking WHY?

I mean if you want to buy into the whole stated purpose of the "mission", you can kind of get behind it. The Everyday Astronaut guy rubs me the wrong way for some reason, i'm not sure why, just something always bugged me about him. But he has a big audience, he can talk to some of the stuff at a level everyone can get, sure, makes sense.

Some of the artists, absolutely. I'm excited to hopefully one day see pictures taken by a photographer first, who happens to be in space, than an astronaut, who photography is a hobby at best for. I can get the inspiration for other types of artists. DJ type music really isn't my normal listening bag, but it is for lots of people, so why not.

I have doubts of the mission ever happening, certainly in its planned architecture, don't get me wrong, but if you are looking to fling some people out there, get eyeballs of youth and people not traditionally interested in this stuff on it, and help fuel inspiration, sure.

I would have loved to see a more down to earth\common sense\learning type of  person, like a CGP or Tom Scott if you are looking for a youtuber, but at least it isn't a Mr Beast and Logan Paul play minecraft for a million dollars on the moon type thing.

Maybe it's just me, but seems like you should be trained personnel if you're going into space.

Vanity flights should not be a thing.


Why not?  If space travel is going to be done by both nation-states and private industry alike, then private industry is going to do what private industry does and sell tickets.  Training doesn't make you an astronaut, actually going into space does.  If you're physically able to handle the flight and the mission parameters, why not go?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 325x270]


Normally, yes. But these people love the smell of their own farts.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
GIMME THAT MUTTHAfrkkIN VACUUM OF SPACE BASS

/can't hear it, but can you feel it?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: American DJ Steve Aoki and Korean star TOP are the most high-profile picks.

Farking WHY?


To trigger fark boomers
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: GIMME THAT MUTTHAfrkkIN VACUUM OF SPACE BASS

/can't hear it, but can you feel it?


well without air, no, you can't.

:)
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Need Another Seven Billionaires
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DrWhy: AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's supposed to be a spacecraft, not a party limo!

whynotboth.jpg


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
beer bacon potato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe its a sign of dementia. Sorry for my confusion.
Why all the Debby Downers here? People are going to Space!!! Is that routine now? Did I miss a bunch of trips?
Or is it because of Elon Musk? Like him or not, is that a reason to not like regular people getting to ride around the moon?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Old school
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They can't?

News to this guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Since this is the first time a starship would take people to the moon and the risk is high it makes sense that you send the least valuable people.
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Old school
[Fark user image 425x425]


Like funky minds, my friend.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.