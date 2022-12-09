 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   New policy: Take the keys out of the ambulance when on a call   (triblive.com) divider line
26
    More: Fail, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Crime, Ohio man, Pittsburgh police, state police, police chase, early Friday  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?


They can prove he was in possession of it. They may not be able to prove he stole it (someone else may have stole it and gave it to him).
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, they do.   The fire engine I used to drive didn't have a key,.

The problem is you usually need to keep them running at a scene.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And now it has keys and spike strips
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dywed88: spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?

They can prove he was in possession of it. They may not be able to prove he stole it (someone else may have stole it and gave it to him).


Couldn't wait until Christmas to give someone an ambulance? Maybe it was his birthday. "Just what I wanted. I can use this to transport medical patients and run red lights."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?


Why would they not?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: dywed88: spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?

They can prove he was in possession of it. They may not be able to prove he stole it (someone else may have stole it and gave it to him).

Couldn't wait until Christmas to give someone an ambulance? Maybe it was his birthday. "Just what I wanted. I can use this to transport medical patients and run red lights."


Get yourself one of those Opticom systems and walla, turn those red lights green.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a crummy remake of a foreign movie about two guys stealing an ambulance released last year?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Yeah, they do.   The fire engine I used to drive didn't have a key,.

The problem is you usually need to keep them running at a scene.


Yeah, but you had to be taught about the battery switch.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As for the charge, the two options here are "theft by taking" and "receiving stolen property".

Receiving stolen property includes "acquiring possession." so it applies.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was the perp wearing a teal Hawaiian shirt?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, and the grading is the same for either case:   third-degree felony by virtue of it being a motor vehicle, second-degree if it is over $100,000 (which it almost certainly is).
 
wage0048
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Yeah, they do.   The fire engine I used to drive didn't have a key,.

The problem is you usually need to keep them running at a scene.


Police cars typically have a switch on the dash that keeps the ignition circuit closed even after the key is removed.  Flip the switch after you start the car at the beginning of your shift and then when you get to a call you put the car in park and remove the key.  That way the engine continues to run to power the electronics (and air conditioning in the summer), but the gear selector and steering are locked until the key goes back in.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: nytmare: dywed88: spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?

They can prove he was in possession of it. They may not be able to prove he stole it (someone else may have stole it and gave it to him).

Couldn't wait until Christmas to give someone an ambulance? Maybe it was his birthday. "Just what I wanted. I can use this to transport medical patients and run red lights."

Get yourself one of those Opticom systems and walla, turn those red lights green.


Plus in some states, Ambulances are not allowed to exceed the speed limit or run a red light.

though this is not enforced.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?

Why would they not?


Well not being a lawyer, judge, cop or legislator I think the person stealing is a bigger criminal than someone receiving stolen goods

I have recently learned that the law sometimes thinks it is worse to recieve stolen goods than to be the one who stole them
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wage0048: rnatalie: Yeah, they do.   The fire engine I used to drive didn't have a key,.

The problem is you usually need to keep them running at a scene.

Police cars typically have a switch on the dash that keeps the ignition circuit closed even after the key is removed.  Flip the switch after you start the car at the beginning of your shift and then when you get to a call you put the car in park and remove the key.  That way the engine continues to run to power the electronics (and air conditioning in the summer), but the gear selector and steering are locked until the key goes back in.


the older crown vics did, it was actually a button under the carpet near the brake pedal that wouldn't let you shift out of park.
 
blandarfleck [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But remember to put them in a safe place

In the 90s, a guy at work has a seizure. As the paramedics are wheeling him out I notice a set of keys where they were treating him. Ran out and gave them to an embarrassed looking EMT.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Solty Dog: nytmare: dywed88: spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?

They can prove he was in possession of it. They may not be able to prove he stole it (someone else may have stole it and gave it to him).

Couldn't wait until Christmas to give someone an ambulance? Maybe it was his birthday. "Just what I wanted. I can use this to transport medical patients and run red lights."

Get yourself one of those Opticom systems and walla, turn those red lights green.

Plus in some states, Ambulances are not allowed to exceed the speed limit or run a red light.

though this is not enforced.


I think you're making that up
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Solty Dog: nytmare: dywed88: spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?

They can prove he was in possession of it. They may not be able to prove he stole it (someone else may have stole it and gave it to him).

Couldn't wait until Christmas to give someone an ambulance? Maybe it was his birthday. "Just what I wanted. I can use this to transport medical patients and run red lights."

Get yourself one of those Opticom systems and walla, turn those red lights green.

Plus in some states, Ambulances are not allowed to exceed the speed limit or run a red light.

though this is not enforced.


Yep, we were limited to 5 over or something but nobody enforced it.   Police want to make sure we get to them fast if they need it too.

We did get a ticket for parking in a handicapped space once.    We went to court and the judge told the officer he didn't EVER want to hear about him putting a ticket on an ambulance again.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Can't start my car without this in my pocket.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thewindsornaysayer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
thewindsornaysayer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: SVC_conservative: Solty Dog: nytmare: dywed88: spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?

They can prove he was in possession of it. They may not be able to prove he stole it (someone else may have stole it and gave it to him).

Couldn't wait until Christmas to give someone an ambulance? Maybe it was his birthday. "Just what I wanted. I can use this to transport medical patients and run red lights."

Get yourself one of those Opticom systems and walla, turn those red lights green.

Plus in some states, Ambulances are not allowed to exceed the speed limit or run a red light.

though this is not enforced.

I think you're making that up


How about ambulances still have a speed limit in many states do you believe that?
For example, Hawaii allows fire trucks and ambulances to exceed the posted speed limit by up to 10 miles per hour (mph), while New York allows them to go up to 20 mph over.


So it isn't a license to turn every surface street into the Autobahn
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 354x360]
Can't start my car without this in my pocket.


But if you leave it running, you can drive the car anywhere without the wireless key fob.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

spongeboob: chitownmike: SVC_conservative: Solty Dog: nytmare: dywed88: spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?

They can prove he was in possession of it. They may not be able to prove he stole it (someone else may have stole it and gave it to him).

Couldn't wait until Christmas to give someone an ambulance? Maybe it was his birthday. "Just what I wanted. I can use this to transport medical patients and run red lights."

Get yourself one of those Opticom systems and walla, turn those red lights green.

Plus in some states, Ambulances are not allowed to exceed the speed limit or run a red light.

though this is not enforced.

I think you're making that up

How about ambulances still have a speed limit in many states do you believe that?
For example, Hawaii allows fire trucks and ambulances to exceed the posted speed limit by up to 10 miles per hour (mph), while New York allows them to go up to 20 mph over.


So it isn't a license to turn every surface street into the Autobahn


In Pennyslvania, Ambulances (big caveat, that are NOT a part of a fire department) are bound by the speed limit and can only proceed through an intersection if all other sides have yielded.

It is truth.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: spongeboob: chitownmike: SVC_conservative: Solty Dog: nytmare: dywed88: spongeboob: Do ambulances have keys?

Anyway charged with receiving stolen goods instead fo auto theft?

They can prove he was in possession of it. They may not be able to prove he stole it (someone else may have stole it and gave it to him).

Couldn't wait until Christmas to give someone an ambulance? Maybe it was his birthday. "Just what I wanted. I can use this to transport medical patients and run red lights."

Get yourself one of those Opticom systems and walla, turn those red lights green.

Plus in some states, Ambulances are not allowed to exceed the speed limit or run a red light.

though this is not enforced.

I think you're making that up

How about ambulances still have a speed limit in many states do you believe that?
For example, Hawaii allows fire trucks and ambulances to exceed the posted speed limit by up to 10 miles per hour (mph), while New York allows them to go up to 20 mph over.


So it isn't a license to turn every surface street into the Autobahn

In Pennyslvania, Ambulances (big caveat, that are NOT a part of a fire department) are bound by the speed limit and can only proceed through an intersection if all other sides have yielded.

It is truth.


3105 D of Title 75- https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/LI/consCheck.cfm?txtType=HTM&ttl=75&div=0&chpt=31&sctn=5&subsctn=0
 
