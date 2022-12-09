 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Target employee gives shoplifter the shaft   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm recording and I'm praying the same time that the rescue can come in perfect," said shopper Rarbi Mojica.

But most importantly, she's recording. And if she's doing it vertically she can just get the hell out.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: "I'm recording and I'm praying the same time that the rescue can come in perfect," said shopper Rarbi Mojica.

But most importantly, she's recording. And if she's doing it vertically she can just get the hell out.


An elevator shaft is designed to be recorded vertically.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Target has an elevator??  You fancy.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You have a lot to clean up," Aiello said. "A lot. A lot of work. I have to put the beam, construction. It's a disaster for us and it's Christmas time," he said.

Ladies and gentlemen, the real victims in this story
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn right!

The Simpsons - Shaft theme song
Youtube R9YvNUmW1kw
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Target is going to get sued and will lose Biggly!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They survived?

Guess they weren't Russian, then.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they shafted each other.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FDNY trains for these scenarios, and Thursday that training paid off.

Ok settle down we have a full day ahead of us

First we have our CPR recert, then we are going to go over the new emergency childbirth protocols.  After lunch we have the two people fighting then falling down an elevator shaft practical.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You fowkin moran! We don't use the shaft anymore! Parking structure, top level, straight into the garbage compactor, capice?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds as though those shoplifters are going...... Down!

/runs
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the end the perp will sue the elevator company and make off with a six figure settlement and the loss prevention person will be fired for gross negligence.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: In the end the perp will sue the elevator company and make off with a six figure settlement and the loss prevention person will be fired for gross negligence.


This is why a lot of big companies tell their employees to either not engage a shoplifter or to just try to stop them without getting physical.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: In the end the perp will sue the elevator company and make off with a six figure settlement and the loss prevention person will be fired for gross negligence.


Good cause he's gonna need that for lawyer fees and court fees. He can't sue if he was committing a crime anyway.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

alice_600: He can't sue if he was committing a crime anyway


the fark he can't.  He was shoplifting not committing murder, that doesn't rise to the level of dropping him down an elevator shaft.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: alice_600: He can't sue if he was committing a crime anyway

the fark he can't.  He was shoplifting not committing murder, that doesn't rise to the level of dropping him down an elevator shaft.


Assault.  He attacked the employee rather than leaving.  Nothing for you good sir!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: alice_600: He can't sue if he was committing a crime anyway

the fark he can't.  He was shoplifting not committing murder, that doesn't rise to the level of dropping him down an elevator shaft.

Assault.  He attacked the employee rather than leaving.  Nothing for you good sir!


He can still sue for negligence.   I don't know why you would think he couldn't.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: alice_600: He can't sue if he was committing a crime anyway

the fark he can't.  He was shoplifting not committing murder, that doesn't rise to the level of dropping him down an elevator shaft.

Assault.  He attacked the employee rather than leaving.  Nothing for you good sir!


Allegedly, innocent til proven guilty good sir.

Also https://losspreventionmedia.com/when-apprehending-shoplifters-excessive-force-is-never-an-option/
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Turbo Cojones: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: alice_600: He can't sue if he was committing a crime anyway

the fark he can't.  He was shoplifting not committing murder, that doesn't rise to the level of dropping him down an elevator shaft.

Assault.  He attacked the employee rather than leaving.  Nothing for you good sir!

He can still sue for negligence.   I don't know why you would think he couldn't.


Laws get changed. New ones get put into place. Some people got tired of this bullshiat and changed it.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

allthesametome: Turbo Cojones: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: alice_600: He can't sue if he was committing a crime anyway

the fark he can't.  He was shoplifting not committing murder, that doesn't rise to the level of dropping him down an elevator shaft.

Assault.  He attacked the employee rather than leaving.  Nothing for you good sir!

Allegedly, innocent til proven guilty good sir.

Also https://losspreventionmedia.com/when-apprehending-shoplifters-excessive-force-is-never-an-option/


That group is the worse people to listen to thease days. Theives know they can tip toe and no one will blink an eye and they can get away with it because no one will fight them back. Time to bring out ol' broomstick and Koren shop keeper who can kick your ass at 67.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now the little shiats parents will sue for millions.
 
