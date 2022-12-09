 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   It's like 150 half-naked ravers on your wedding day   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
25
25 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't have any agreement saying you had it exclusively then you probably didn't. Particularly if you only paid 6,000 pounds.

If your contract says you had it exclusively, sue the venue.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just repeat to yourself "Serenity NOW!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My wedding was ruined when I made it a viral news story
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, uh, she thought the adjacent areas weren't going to be in use? That seems like poor planning.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also which half and were they hot?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So you thought £6000 was enough to buy you a full day exclusive wedding on a private mediterranean beach?

Here in Michigan, mind you, it costs around £10000 for a beachfront wedding. Not the mediterranean by a longshot. This woman got suckered and deserves to get suckered.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Isn't it iconic?
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Worst day?  More like best day!  Hand me those glow sticks kids. This old lady wants to dance!

/Unce
//Unce Unce
///Unce Unce Unce
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Getting married was first mistake.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Isn't it iconic?


I really do think.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Also which half and were they hot?


Yeah, think I'd have liked more pictures of that group rather than the dour wedding party.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
this is not the face of someone who is ever happy about anything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only half-naked?  Pass.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: this is not the face of someone who is ever happy about anything.

[Fark user image 850x478]


She looks exactly like my wife every year when i make my annual....."Ok.....i think i have the math sorted.....maybe this year I finally buy a boat" pitch.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem like a proper rave unless there are bubbles and foam. What you got there is just a beach party.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Natalie and Adam Rhodes with their children Blake (L) and Bhodi (R)

I really don't see how the kids politics factor into this. I mean i guess the republican should be pissed at people having fun, but the Libertarian should have known to read the contract better and what he was getting into when his parents planned their wedding.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA:  "The music they were playing, it was very loud and had loads of swear words in it, it was like rapper and rave music. It was aggressive and pumping, they were all jumping around and dancing with the glow sticks and everything.

Based on the fact that this happened in the UK, there was loads of vomit according to the couple, and her description of the music, I am going to use my keen powers of deduction to guess that the culprits were a bunch of chavs playing donk music while getting blackout drunk.  Which is something chavs are well known for.

The Russian equivalent is gopniks listening to Russian hardbass.

Both donk and hardbass are farking awful.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LineNoise: tom baker's scarf: this is not the face of someone who is ever happy about anything.

[Fark user image 850x478]

She looks exactly like my wife every year when i make my annual....."Ok.....i think i have the math sorted.....maybe this year I finally buy a boat" pitch.


Your wife's boyfriend seems to have a problem with the idea, too.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tom baker's scarf: this is not the face of someone who is ever happy about anything.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Yeah, concentrate on husband's face, why don't you
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: So, uh, she thought the adjacent areas weren't going to be in use? That seems like poor planning.


Apparently she thought she would have the entire beach horizon to horizon for 6,000 pounds

I'm thinking a ruined wedding ain't her biggest problem.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"OMG, other *people* at a *resort*? I am entitled to special treatment! I am special! I deserve things and other humans are probably not even real! THE SIMULATION IS OUT OF CONTROL!"

- Tory lady, her wedding was crashed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SoupJohnB: Isn't it iconic?


Don't you pilk?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: Getting married was first mistake.


You know some of us are good at relationships right?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

