Teacher disrupts prayer, assaults Islamic students because... Jesus
    Pembroke Pines, Florida, Broward County, Florida  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most US primary and secondary schools do not have separate areas that are easily used for prayer, like airports and hospitals do. Students often have to make do with being in an administrator's or teachers office and have very little privacy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TASTES GREAT!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: TASTES GREAT!


LESS FILLING!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video starts with tranquil music and a couple boys reciting an Islamic prayer in Arabic.

Shortly after, you can hear the teacher saying, "Hold on, this in my office and y'all doing this magic?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "I believe in Jesus SCIENCE so I'm interrupting the floor," [the] teacher is heard saying in [the] video.

There, makes much more sense now, you idiot.

Just quit your job, you're no teacher.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be prepared for her to sue and get reinstated when SCOTUS rules that the islamic prayers infringed on her religious freedom.

/worst timeline; confirmed.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we do not discuss personnel matters, we can share with you that the teacher in question is no longer a member of the Franklin Academy staff.

Excellent. Now, where's the arrest?

She assaulted students as a hate crime. She stepped on or kicked the hands of praying Muslim students because she hates Muslims.

Seriously, this shiat has to stop, in all directions.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again:

"My religion says I can't..." = okay

"My religion says you can't..." = not okay.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video starts with tranquil music and a couple boys reciting an Islamic prayer in Arabic.
Shortly after, you can hear the teacher saying, "Hold on, this in my office and y'all doing this magic?"
A woman identified as another teacher barges in and starts blowing a whistle.

They should have read the sign that said "ONLY CHRISTIAN MAGIC INSIDE THIS OFFICE!"
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here we see conservative, Christian, anti-woke values in action.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all wanted prayer in schools. Well, there you go.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullying?  That's a farking hate crime.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody, sing along...

"My god is better than your god, my god is better then your god
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wow these tik tok challenges are getting out of control
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Christians are the worst people.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Y'all wanted prayer in schools. Well, there you go.


Gotta love malicious compliance.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"While we do not discuss personnel matters, we can share with you that the teacher in question is no longer a member of the Franklin Academy staff.

The coming lawsuit is going to override this policy, you might as well out her now to ensure she's the only bad guy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: The video starts with tranquil music and a couple boys reciting an Islamic prayer in Arabic.

Shortly after, you can hear the teacher saying, "Hold on, this in my office and y'all doing this magic?"

[Fark user image 500x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


I've seen that several times, and I believe that while she means to say psychics and gargoyles, she actually says "slykicks" and "gorgyles".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Everybody, sing along...

"My god is better than your god, my god is better then your god


Except it's the same god wearing a different hat.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What, you think it would be more loving to just let the children walk themselves into Hell by worshipping the wrong God than to show them the way to be saved?

/ s
// But this why Christianity and religious pluralism don't really go together
/// And before you state the obvious, fundagelicals will happily tell you that Allah is a false god and not the one they worship
 
jimjays
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It needs to be said until they actually start looking these things up. The Christians need to look up how Islam feels about Jesus, His Daddy and the Bible. They usually know more about and respect each more than the typical Christian upset about their belief system.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have come to believe everything on the internet is fake.
These kids were just using a teachers office without asking first, doubt it.
They were videoing themselves for some reason.
She used odd phrasing like doing this magic here?   Really?
It's fake, everything is fake.
Maybe it was part of a bullying script the kids released
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: gunga galunga: The video starts with tranquil music and a couple boys reciting an Islamic prayer in Arabic.

Shortly after, you can hear the teacher saying, "Hold on, this in my office and y'all doing this magic?"

[Fark user image 500x260] [View Full Size image _x_]

I've seen that several times, and I believe that while she means to say psychics and gargoyles, she actually says "slykicks" and "gorgyles".


She definitely says "slykicks", but this was the best gif I could find of her.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I have come to believe everything on the internet is fake.
These kids were just using a teachers office without asking first, doubt it.
They were videoing themselves for some reason.
She used odd phrasing like doing this magic here?   Really?
It's fake, everything is fake.
Maybe it was part of a bullying script the kids released


Please report to the meds desk to get your prescription adjusted.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Conservatives: "We want prayer back in schools"

Also Conservatives: "NOT LIKE THAT!"
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Most US primary and secondary schools do not have separate areas that are easily used for prayer, like airports and hospitals do. Students often have to make do with being in an administrator's or teachers office and have very little privacy.


Tell me again why any student has to pray in school?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Bullying?  That's a farking hate crime.


Not to mention the kicking and stepping on, which no doubt correspond to some sort of violent crime charge.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Most US primary and secondary schools do not have separate areas that are easily used for prayer, like airports and hospitals do. Students often have to make do with being in an administrator's or teachers office and have very little privacy.


Separation of church and state. Tax payer money shouldn't be used for religious activities.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

physt: Somacandra: Most US primary and secondary schools do not have separate areas that are easily used for prayer, like airports and hospitals do. Students often have to make do with being in an administrator's or teachers office and have very little privacy.

Tell me again why any student has to pray in school?


Exams.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I have come to believe everything on the internet is fake.
These kids were just using a teachers office without asking first, doubt it.
They were videoing themselves for some reason.
She used odd phrasing like doing this magic here?   Really?
It's fake, everything is fake.
Maybe it was part of a bullying script the kids released


Alex Jones like typing detected.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: TASTES GREAT!


Anything that reduces the population of homo sapiens is fine by me.
---The Lord
 
Fereals
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She seems nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
See, religions just cannot be trusted to get along. So we should ban any and all religious anything's in schools and public places.

Keep your medieval belief systems at home and in your church please.

/Thanks
//From the millions of people that are sane enough not to believe in invisible sky daddies.
///We know why it rains now, just saying.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: cretinbob: TASTES GREAT!

Anything that reduces the population of homo sapiens is fine by me.
---The Lord


"Proof denies faith, and without faith, I am nothing"

--God

(hitchhiker's guide to the galaxy)
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Most US primary and secondary schools do not have separate areas that are easily used for prayer, like airports and hospitals do. Students often have to make do with being in an administrator's or teachers office and have very little privacy.


That's why the Christian fundies do the prayer at the flagpole thing.

It would be great if the Muslim kids could participate, but I'm not sure if there's a standard prayer time that happens right before or after school, which is when the Fundies typically have their flag-centered prayer sessions.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Okay teach. Now imagine a couple of kids praying to YOUR god/Jesus/whatever and another teacher doing the same thing to them. Would you find that wrong? Reprehensible?

Then follow your own goddamn golden rule and do unto others as you'd want them to do unto you, asshat.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I have come to believe everything on the internet is fake.
These kids were just using a teachers office without asking first, doubt it.
They were videoing themselves for some reason.
She used odd phrasing like doing this magic here?   Really?
It's fake, everything is fake.
Maybe it was part of a bullying script the kids released


Haven't met many "Black Church" Christians, have you?

/don't know how else to phrase it.
//it's a particular flavor
//not all black Christians.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

physt: Somacandra: Most US primary and secondary schools do not have separate areas that are easily used for prayer, like airports and hospitals do. Students often have to make do with being in an administrator's or teachers office and have very little privacy.

Tell me again why any student has to pray in school?


Hoping to not get molested again by their religious studies teacher/youth pastor?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You're doing the wrong magic!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it fish lunch Friday, too?
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My superstition is superior to your superstition so hand-stomping time it is.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: The video starts with tranquil music and a couple boys reciting an Islamic prayer in Arabic.

Shortly after, you can hear the teacher saying, "Hold on, this in my office and y'all doing this magic?"

[Fark user image 500x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love religious people castigating other religions.

"Muslim magic is fake, but Jesus magic is totally real!"
 
Wessoman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: You're doing the wrong magic!


I read that in Wallace's voice.

"You're saying the WRONG prayers Gromit!!"
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Somacandra: Most US primary and secondary schools do not have separate areas that are easily used for prayer, like airports and hospitals do. Students often have to make do with being in an administrator's or teachers office and have very little privacy.

That's why the Christian fundies do the prayer at the flagpole thing.

It would be great if the Muslim kids could participate, but I'm not sure if there's a standard prayer time that happens right before or after school, which is when the Fundies typically have their flag-centered prayer sessions.


They don't like it when you point out to them it looks like they are making an idol out of the flagpole.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Praise the lawd! Praise Jeebus!

Praise the lawd! Praise Jeebus!

Invisible sky wizards in this day in age?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Bullying?  That's a farking hate crime.


Ya know, I think that term gets thrown around too much, but that's exactly what this is.

I can only imagine her outrage if someone jumped into the middle of the after game football prayer yelling about Allah.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, this means no Festivus Pole?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Is it fish lunch Friday, too?


Oh dear god the smell of frozen fish sticks coming from the cafeteria whaffing into the hallway was enough for me to gasp for air.

It also meant, that they would serve that nasty frozen pizza the same day.

Ugh.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: gunga galunga: The video starts with tranquil music and a couple boys reciting an Islamic prayer in Arabic.

Shortly after, you can hear the teacher saying, "Hold on, this in my office and y'all doing this magic?"

[Fark user image 500x260] [View Full Size image _x_]

I love religious people castigating other religions.

"Muslim magic is fake, but Jesus magic is totally real!"


Especially since they use the same basic oral hisotries.
 
