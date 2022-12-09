 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman arrested for giving neighbor head instead of just sharing sex toys   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Crime, Jury, Prison, 15-year jail sentence, Sentence, police investigation, partner's homicide, Castro Urdiales  
•       •       •

989 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 10:20 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anything is a sex toy if you're brave enough.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That bring skull fark to a new level.
 
muphasta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can tell there is a lot more to this story than this article lets on and believe me I know it's probably absolutely wild.
 
carkiller
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I know of at least one Farkette who would be thrilled to receive a skull in a box...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*looks at pic in article*

That's a man, baby.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To be fair, a decapitated head makes a fine sex toy.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Found a use for heads
Youtube BxwcJRfI_4k

Two are even better
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's no time to lose one's head.
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just wondering about they conversation that lead up to this. Something, something I have a whole box of sex toys you can use...
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Paige, no!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a dick in a box
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Remember the scene where the head goes down on that babe? Epic!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.