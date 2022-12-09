 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Los Angeles zoo kills a ginger   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Gorilla, Western Lowland Gorilla, lowland gorilla, Hominidae, western lowland gorillas, Western Gorilla, LOS ANGELES, 46-year-old  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As someone who is also around 46 years old and in declining health, I have to wonder if there was anything the zookeepers could have done to help improve this ape's health. Like sign her up for Pilates or CrossFit?

The pandemic has led many of us to become sedentary, but euthanasia seems pretty drastic. I'm willing to give up my Doritos if the alternative is death.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielem1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: As someone who is also around 46 years old and in declining health, I have to wonder if there was anything the zookeepers could have done to help improve this ape's health. Like sign her up for Pilates or CrossFit?

The pandemic has led many of us to become sedentary, but euthanasia seems pretty drastic. I'm willing to give up my Doritos if the alternative is death.


I however, am not.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image image 500x281]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Evelyn was loose for about an hour and 15 minutes, and during her adventure, she "poked flowers, swatted at butterflies, played hide and seek with anxious zoo keepers and even went for a stroll to see orangutans, giraffes and elephants,'' as the Los Angeles Times reported back then.

There's just something so ineffably sad about this.  She was free for barely an hour from the cage where she spent her entire life.  Yeah, I'm sure the habitat she was in is nice, but it's still a cage.
 
