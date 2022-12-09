 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   Mooving to a new healthcare plan   (wavy.com) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ma'am, unless you provide proof of insurance, I'm going to have to insist that you leave.
wavy.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Lassoed to safety".    Really, the cow is safe now?
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And here I thought this would be an article about Truth Social employees getting a new healthcare plan.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Loucifer: "Lassoed to safety".    Really, the cow is safe now?


Not in that county.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Cow catcher?

OK fine.  They can identify as a whole locomotive if they want to so long as doctor's offices remain free of cattle.

Wait, do they wrangle Karens as well?
 
