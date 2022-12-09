 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The people of Great Britain really aren't living that great anymore   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Food bank, Morecambe, Lancashire, Morecambe Bay, Child Poverty Action Group, Feeding America, Dariush Mehrjui, seaside Morecambe  
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But their passports are blue again!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was probably always a problem to some degree. We are just hearing about it now.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
where the heat hasn't been switched on in three years. "A few times I've used tricks like drinking quite a lot of vinegar, which shrinks the sides of your stomach and takes your appetite away."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also, New York really isn't that new.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CLARKSON!!!!
 
Wessoman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Mediocre Britain". It has a nice ring to it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds similar to the '80s.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Welcome to America, Blighters!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, you see, after Brexit a small number of very skilled workers from preferred former colonies can actually immigrate easier, and we doper the asylum seekers to Rwanda.


Therefore, Brexit is a resounding success!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
they got rid of the brown people and their lives haven't gotten better?
HUH?!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe Fark members can get together a beans & toast airlift? We have plenty.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have they thought about Second Brexit?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Have they thought about Second Brexit?


Or what about Re-Brenter?
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is what right wing ideology brings. Pain, misery, failure, death, and despair. It happens all over the world and if it continues, the outlook for the planet goes from bad to worse, all because a few insecure sociopaths need to get a higher points total than their friends in their social circles. Utterly absurd and depressing.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But the rich are doing ok, thank you very much, so save your anti-patriotic whining for someone who cares, peasant!
 
Veloram
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This was probably always a problem to some degree. We are just hearing about it now.


It was. Then Brexit happened. Bunch of knobs thought making it worse would make it better. Success requires suffering, you see. More hands make less work and also interfere with oit ability to be a rugged individualist.
 
HempHead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The UK has been always been a country of mainly peasants.

The only reason there are any social services is because during WWI, Winston Churchill visited the trench's and realized ( although he was 40 at the time ), that the English soldiers were in many cases a full foot shorter than the German soldiers. Officers had a 40% casualty rate mainly because the Germans aimed for the the tall soldiers knowing they were officers.

He realized  ( at age 40 ), that the English way of poor nutrition, no schooling, and no medical care for the peasants may have worked great in the 1600's when knights ruled the land, but in the modern era, against well fed and educated German soldiers, a complete disaster.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remember, to the far right, the only intrinsic virtues are wealth and suffering.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If Mbappe scores a hat trick and wins, do the French get custody of the entire island? Again?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pigs in a blanket
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wessoman: "Mediocre Britain". It has a nice ring to it.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have they considered brandishing that stiff upper lip they're famous for?  I hear that's worked wonders in previous difficult times.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Welcome to Americanism.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The supplies of bootstraps are on the way from the former colonies, use them as you see fit.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And then they run right out and vote for the political party that put them there.  Makes sense.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Sounds similar to the '80s.


Just what I thought... and what's the common denominator?  Conservatives in power.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


The Poor Man of Europe meets Russian disinformation, followed by a Russian war. Ta-Da!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It is playing out as the seats of politics and power are reeling from months of chaos, farce and opulent pageantry.

It's not news, It's Farce.Com.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Electing Tories = farking around
This shiat = finding out.
 
