 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   He survived the roll over car accident but forgot to watch for trains   (pennlive.com) divider line
45
    More: Sad, Pennsylvania, Perry County, Pennsylvania, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Privacy, Norfolk Southern, 26-year-old Newport man, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

1056 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Norfolk Southern train fatally hit the man while he was standing outside his car, state police said. The Jeep sustained severe front and side damage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like traaaaaaaaaaaiiiiiiiiiiiiin...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A small, red and blue bird is wanted for questioning.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

God: "This guy is GOING DOWN!!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Vapors - Trains - 1980
Youtube sNowJK1vDQA
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.


I always laugh when I see a jacked up truck in the ditch.   It's almost as if the folks that spend all their money on one of them aren't smart enough to understand friction co-efficients, and that "four wheel drive" does not mean "four wheel stop."

Which would also explain why he wasn't smart enough to stand well away from his vehicle when it got stuck on the tracks.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wouldn't understand
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viral marketing for another Final Destination movie?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.


I had to explain to mom that 4wd is not like star power on Mario Kart. It most certainly doesn't make you invincible.
Huge ice storm and she was talking about taking a long trip somewhere. Told her she might want to wait a day because the roads were all horribly iced.
She says "it's no prob, I have 4wd on my car." I said "that's not what 4wd is for.  All that means is that you'll have 4 wheels spinning uselessly as you slide into another car instead of 2."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, trains are known for their stealthy ability to sneak up on people and attack from any direction, without warning.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.

I had to explain to mom that 4wd is not like star power on Mario Kart. It most certainly doesn't make you invincible.
Huge ice storm and she was talking about taking a long trip somewhere. Told her she might want to wait a day because the roads were all horribly iced.
She says "it's no prob, I have 4wd on my car." I said "that's not what 4wd is for.  All that means is that you'll have 4 wheels spinning uselessly as you slide into another car instead of 2."


wranglertjforum.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like something out of the Simpsons.

"Whoa!"
*slide*
*bang*
*flip*
*flip*
*flip*
*bang*
*tinkle*
"Whew!"
*annihilating smash*
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One minute of relief that you actually survived that horrific rollover. I wonder what was going through his mind that last second before the train hit him? I'm betting whatever it was Alanis Morissette was part of it.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: To be fair, trains are known for their stealthy ability to sneak up on people and attack from any direction, without warning.


How about fire trucks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.

I always laugh when I see a jacked up truck in the ditch.   It's almost as if the folks that spend all their money on one of them aren't smart enough to understand friction co-efficients, and that "four wheel drive" does not mean "four wheel stop."

Which would also explain why he wasn't smart enough to stand well away from his vehicle when it got stuck on the tracks.


Probably wasn't very long between crawling out and impact. ("Ugh. where am...." boom)
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is right out of Final Destination, isn't it?

Or, perhaps more like that "You lucky bastard" guy from Saving Private Ryan.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.

I had to explain to mom that 4wd is not like star power on Mario Kart. It most certainly doesn't make you invincible.
Huge ice storm and she was talking about taking a long trip somewhere. Told her she might want to wait a day because the roads were all horribly iced.
She says "it's no prob, I have 4wd on my car." I said "that's not what 4wd is for.  All that means is that you'll have 4 wheels spinning uselessly as you slide into another car instead of 2."


I've explained that to every one of my kids that drives when they wanted the totes cute Boobaroo or some other AWD vehicle they didn't need.  "Get a front wheel drive car.  If you lose traction, the car will stop.  If four wheels are spinning and you lose the front, the rear will drive you right into whatever is in front of you."
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.


I have to assume it was the first time he encountered ice in his jeep, because they do not waste any time at all letting you know that they are useless on ice. My old CJ does a lot of things well (Ok, like three things. Two.), but ice isn't one of them. Frankly the only advantage it has over my motorcycle on ice is that when the rear end swings out it doesn't fall on my leg.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misread the headline as "trans" instead of "trains." Made for the oddest train of thought until I opened the article.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: MythDragon: Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.

I had to explain to mom that 4wd is not like star power on Mario Kart. It most certainly doesn't make you invincible.
Huge ice storm and she was talking about taking a long trip somewhere. Told her she might want to wait a day because the roads were all horribly iced.
She says "it's no prob, I have 4wd on my car." I said "that's not what 4wd is for.  All that means is that you'll have 4 wheels spinning uselessly as you slide into another car instead of 2."

[wranglertjforum.com image 424x424]


The Sex Pistols - Problems - 1/14/1978 - Winterland (Official)
Youtube Xmk1RREk2hc
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went full Nordberg.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: To be fair, trains are known for their stealthy ability to sneak up on people and attack from any direction, without warning.


That's the bizarre part - it's not like he was horrifically trapped in an overturned vehicle as it was rammed by a train.

The idiot was standing outside his car on railroad tracks. He was driving too fast, rolled that thing down a hill onto railroad tracks, and was just... standing there, staring at his upended Jeep when a goddamned train hit him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: You wouldn't understand


Username checks out.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he forgot to jump out of the way at the last second.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes when hammering a nail, you don't quite hit squarely and the hammer glances off and you have to take another whack. Apparently the smitehammer is like this.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Viral marketing for another Final Destination movie?


Nah, "Hancock 2: The Training."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Rent Party: Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.

I always laugh when I see a jacked up truck in the ditch.   It's almost as if the folks that spend all their money on one of them aren't smart enough to understand friction co-efficients, and that "four wheel drive" does not mean "four wheel stop."

Which would also explain why he wasn't smart enough to stand well away from his vehicle when it got stuck on the tracks.

Probably wasn't very long between crawling out and impact. ("Ugh. where am...." boom)


I'm gonna guess it was more "I'll just stand here with my hand up, traffic cop style, and the train will surely stop."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I warned him...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.

I had to explain to mom that 4wd is not like star power on Mario Kart. It most certainly doesn't make you invincible.
Huge ice storm and she was talking about taking a long trip somewhere. Told her she might want to wait a day because the roads were all horribly iced.
She says "it's no prob, I have 4wd on my car." I said "that's not what 4wd is for.  All that means is that you'll have 4 wheels spinning uselessly as you slide into another car instead of 2."


One of the only things I like about winter is watching people with big heavy trucks that think 4WD = infinite grip.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He couldn't understand why the train was getting bigger and bigger.

Then it hit him...
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
Merltech
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always fill sad for the train crew. Not so much for the idiot.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Topper, darndest thing just happened.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The article does not mention it but I'll bet alcohol was involved.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: MythDragon: Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.

I had to explain to mom that 4wd is not like star power on Mario Kart. It most certainly doesn't make you invincible.
Huge ice storm and she was talking about taking a long trip somewhere. Told her she might want to wait a day because the roads were all horribly iced.
She says "it's no prob, I have 4wd on my car." I said "that's not what 4wd is for.  All that means is that you'll have 4 wheels spinning uselessly as you slide into another car instead of 2."

I've explained that to every one of my kids that drives when they wanted the totes cute Boobaroo or some other AWD vehicle they didn't need.  "Get a front wheel drive car.  If you lose traction, the car will stop.  If four wheels are spinning and you lose the front, the rear will drive you right into whatever is in front of you."



Having owned many FWD, 4WD and AWD vehicles, living in snowy AND mountainous terrain and being very familiar with understeer skids.... that certainly is some bizarre logic
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Atleast its not raining
Youtube YroEheD6CaQ
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Merltech: I always fill sad for the train crew. Not so much for the idiot.


NSCSB

I was in Delaware meeting with Amtrak for some PTC related stuff.   They accidently put us in the wrong conference room with some other folks that were there for a different meeting.  Once we figured out what had happened, we all had a bit of a laugh and got to know each other while the admin ran off to figure out who was supposed to be where.

Anyway, the other folks in the room were Amtrak executives, union representation, and a couple of trauma psychologists.  They were putting together a PTSD program for train crews involved in fatalities and suicide by train.   It is good they were doing that, but crappy that they needed to do that.

/NSCSB
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This guy wanted to end it all, but make it look like an accident so his family would still get benefits. Then remembered he didn't have auto insurance, so he went with plan B.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

2KanZam: Rent Party: MythDragon: Hey Nurse!: A Jeep driver driving too fast on ice thinking their Jeep can do anything in 4 wheel drive? Unpossible.

I had to explain to mom that 4wd is not like star power on Mario Kart. It most certainly doesn't make you invincible.
Huge ice storm and she was talking about taking a long trip somewhere. Told her she might want to wait a day because the roads were all horribly iced.
She says "it's no prob, I have 4wd on my car." I said "that's not what 4wd is for.  All that means is that you'll have 4 wheels spinning uselessly as you slide into another car instead of 2."

I've explained that to every one of my kids that drives when they wanted the totes cute Boobaroo or some other AWD vehicle they didn't need.  "Get a front wheel drive car.  If you lose traction, the car will stop.  If four wheels are spinning and you lose the front, the rear will drive you right into whatever is in front of you."


Having owned many FWD, 4WD and AWD vehicles, living in snowy AND mountainous terrain and being very familiar with understeer skids.... that certainly is some bizarre logic


Yes yes.  Because the Cascade mountains surely do not have any snow or mountainous terrain.   Surely you are the only person that has ever driven in such conditions.

But do enjoy your slide into the ditch as you learn about friction co-efficients the hard way.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: One minute of relief that you actually survived that horrific rollover. I wonder what was going through his mind that last second before the train hit him? I'm betting whatever it was Alanis Morissette was part of it.


He was likely in mourning for the most important thing in his life, his Jeep.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: To be fair, trains are known for their stealthy ability to sneak up on people and attack from any direction, without warning.


Admittedly, he was probably a bit dazed from just being in a major car accident.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: To be fair, trains are known for their stealthy ability to sneak up on people and attack from any direction, without warning.


I almost got hit by a train when I was 16.  There's very little noise in front of the train, relative to the side at least.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.