 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   When it comes to serving graft and fattening up politicians' wallets Big Oil and Big Pharma got nothin' on Big Food   (theguardian.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Nutrition, Food, Academy of Nutrition, US food policy, food companies, part of a recently published peer-reviewed study, public school district, Dietitian  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2022 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big food
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some big pharm is intermingled in big food.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm SHO...."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag broken?
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, people have been talking about this since the early 1990s.  Use of politics by the food industry have become more ethical over time, back in the 1960s they used the CIA to undermine labor in central and South America, assassinate organizers, and push out family farmers for really big farms and food factories with regulatory capture of their operations.  Even recently Sonny Perdue under #45 told Wisconsin farmers 9/10 of you will be bankrupt or sell your farms because we are going to make it unprofitable for small operations.  This is big food directly controlling the government and setting policies (undoing FDRs legacy).

On the bright side these efficiencies also made food as a global commodity more abundant and cheaper which have dramatically reduced global hunger.
 
hereforthelikes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That just means they're getting ripped off. Pharma and oil seem to get exactly what they want for less bribe money contributions.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I see our "It Wasn't a farking Manual" dystopian future is moving right on schedule from William Gibson to Paolo Bacigalupi
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Didn't all the tobacco companies move into processed foods when cigarettes fell out of popularity?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe in my lifetime we'll realize that allowing money into politics f*cks everything up.

But, I highly doubt it.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.